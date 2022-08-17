There are plenty of differences between gacha games and free-to-play titles, though there's no denying the chance-based play of a gacha game where you can earn new skins, characters, and weapons provides a wicked dopamine hit like no other genre. But not every gacha game is worth grinding, so picking a suitable title will require you to separate good content from bad. We recommend staying away from games that hide behind auto-play and paywalls. After all, there are good gachas out there, which boils down to the level of polished content and story, all without feeling forced to break the bank to fuel your wins. This is why we've compiled a roundup of the best gacha games out there that tick these exact boxes; therefore, they are easily worth your time investment.

Another Eden

Another Eden is a narrative-driven gacha game without the pressurized grind, and you're the one who gets to set the pace; there's no energy mechanic, no PvP, and no dailies for you to stress over. The best part is that it's a free-to-play single-player experience written and directed by Masato Kato and music composer Yasunori Mitsuda, both responsible for the classic RPGs Chrono Trigger and Chrono Cross. Another Eden doesn't push its gacha as the primary focus but instead wants to drive the traditional JRPG experience for the player, making it an excellent choice for newcomers unfamiliar with gacha gaming.

Arknights

Arknights is like no other gacha game; there's a strong focus on tower defense, which requires an actual strategy to win. You'll find a mixture of other gameplay elements like card collecting and auto-play (but with restrictions) that's convenient for when you have to step away from your device. The game is known for being F2P friendly, where you can invest into 4-star units to get you through most of the content, leaving the 5 and 6-stars as added luxuries for your team, and there are no competitive modes that force you to pay to win anyway. All that's required is a bit of understanding of the game's mechanics to get you through, where working hard and strategizing well pays off.

Honkai Impact 3rd

It may take a bit of time to get into Honkai Impact 3rd, as the writing and gameplay don't feel very polished at first. But the more time you invest into playing, the more apparent it is that this is one of HoYoverse's core projects. Honkai Impact 3rd offers impressive visuals, an addictive rock-paper-scissors combat system, and an evolving deep story. Due to the age of Honkai Impact 3rd, you can now acquire currency outside of the gacha, used to obtain more units, making the PvE content much more F2P friendly than when the game first launched.

Punishing: Gray Raven

It is a disservice not to mention Punishing: Gray Raven in today's gacha roundup. The combat is exceptionally fluid and polished compared to a vast majority of action RPGs on Android. However, the game can be challenging since you'll have to execute perfect dodges, play at a fast pace to carry out your combos, and utilize your orb mechanics to take down bosses. The story and setting are not for the faint of heart, taking great inspiration from NieR:Automata and Honkai Impact 3rd, both known for offering darker, mature, and gloomy themes.

Genshin Impact

HoYoverse is rapidly making waves with Genshin Impact, becoming the most expensive video game ever. HoYoverse spends millions on content, artwork, and music to raise the experience as a triple AAA game. Genshin Impact is still primarily a single-player open-world game, so whaling isn't a necessity to beat the main content; the most challenging content currently is the spiral abyss in which anyone can achieve 36 stars if you spend your resources wisely, invest in your units and plan your team around based on the buffs/enemy line-ups. Genshin Impact is still considered one of Android's best games, but given how much of a time-sink it can be for free players, you'll either love or hate the game.

Guardian Tales

An underrated entry on this list; Guardian Tales will make any old-school Zelda fans feel welcome. The gameplay focuses on dungeon-crawling, puzzle-solving, and 2D action combat. The game is also F2P friendly outside of PvP, while the gacha is only there to help speed things along, but it is not mandatory for in-game progression. Guardian Tales offers a humorous and cute storyline while adding unique gameplay elements that you can't depend on auto-battling your way to victory.

Counter:Side

Initially praised for its flashy 2D visuals and unique setting/premise since it isn't every day you're playing as a CEO trying to prevent your company from going bankrupt. At the same time, you must carefully select your employees to prevent the company's downfall while saving the world. Overall, Counter:Side is a guilty pleasure gacha game. Crafting your team will require extensive planning for resources, and you'll be punished for throwing a team together lacking in synergy (you can't just pick your favorites). However, the biggest selling point for Counter:Side is the ongoing story that's actually enjoyable, offering an incentive to keep grinding to unlock more episodes and character side stories.

Tower of Fantasy

Tower of Fantasy is the odd man out on this list due to its focus on the MMO gameplay over its gacha system. But it still has plenty of gacha mechanics that require attention while you're playing, vitality is essentially your energy meter that limits your daily progression, and your weapon builds require summoning on the gacha banners for Simulacrums and upgrades. Tower of Fantasy is a jack-of-all-trades game that will offer plenty to do while immersing yourself in a fully explorable map where you can team up with friends. MMORPGs and gacha games often don't go hand-in-hand since it quickly exploits the pay-to-win factor. Still, at least Tower of Fantasy has content to offer outside of the competitive game modes and extends some generosity when using the gacha system.

Know what you are getting into

At the end of the day, gacha games are not for everyone. It is still a famous debate whether gacha gaming is virtually gambling, so decide for yourself if gacha games are what you wish to explore. Hopefully, this list provides a helpful introduction to which gacha games are currently worth your time. You won't necessarily have to put down any money to enjoy a game or be obsessed with a meta to get those wins. Just remember that with some of these fast-paced gacha games, not every phone can handle the stress load, so if you're ever stuck on finding a new phone to get into gaming, we have plenty of high-quality phones for you to check out.