You may have encountered online commentators saying that free VPNs simply aren't worth downloading. Arguments can be made that they don't work effectively enough or can even be harmful to the user — and there's a kernel of truth in that, particularly if you select one not recommended by a trusted source like Android Police.

But for certain uses, the best free VPNs can actually be genuinely useful tools that will make your online experience safer, relocate your IP to other parts of the world, or help you watch the hottest new streaming movies on vacation, without the monthly charges associated with the best VPNs.

This guide cuts out the guesswork, presenting the top free VPN apps. Some have data limits, others throttle your bandwidth, and not all provide the same server selection, but with our advice you can figure out which is right for you and browse risk-free.

The best free VPN apps you can install today

Source: Windscribe Windscribe Editor's choice Free VPNs don't come any easier to use With 20 VPN locations across 11 countries, Windscribe is a trustworthy free VPN that is really easy to use on Android and your other devices. Pros Easy-to-use apps

Servers in 11 countries

Unblocks Netflix Cons Monthly data limits See at Windscribe

Windscribe, one of the most popular free VPNs in the world, has been around for a long time and is trusted by many users. Its free tier is ridiculously easy to operate; this is best represented by the web browser plug-in that can be installed and used within just a couple of minutes. Simplicity also translates to the Android app, which makes it a breeze to choose your server and connect.

Speaking of servers, there are currently 20 city locations across 11 countries to choose from. That's a generous number compared to the handful that most free VPNs offer. In the US alone, there are servers in Atlanta, Chicago, Dallas, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Seattle, and Washington. Server availability also extends beyond the domestic selections, including those in Canada, the UK, France, Germany, Turkey, Hong Kong, and more. Unsure of which to choose? Simply click "Best Location" and Winsdcribe will think for you.

Windscribe doesn't skimp on the added extras, either. Its so-called R.O.B.E.R.T. tool blocks malware, ads, trackers, porn and gambling site access, and even clickbait articles. They're all turned off by default, but very easy to toggle on in the settings menu. The same goes for its split tunneling tool, which is a very unusual free VPN feature, giving you more control by specifying what applications will and won't be channeled through the VPN. It's known to help unblock Netflix catalogs in various countries, too.

Regarding data limits, Windscribe's default is 2GB per month. That goes up to 10GB if you supply your email address and 15GB if you tweet about them. So it's not as good as the unlimited data offered by Proton VPN or Hotspot Shield, but still a fair amount per month.

Source: PrivadoVPN PrivadoVPN Best for streaming Unblocks Netflix catalogs and more PrivadoVPN has quickly become one of the best free VPN options you can get, featuring servers in an impressive 11 countries. What's most exciting about this freebie VPN is that it can unblock several major streaming services when you travel abroad. Pros Unblocks major streaming services

Servers in 11 countries

Choice of protocols Cons Restricts speeds after 10GB See at PrivadoVPN

If your main reason for getting a free VPN is to stream worldwide TV shows, then PrivadoVPN is the best option on this list. It's rare for a freebie to function well enough to get around the geo-restrictions that prevent streaming services from being accessed outside their native setting, but PrivadoVPN has that power. So if, for example, you want to watch US Netflix exclusives out of the country, you can connect to one of its US servers. Similarly, you can watch BBC iPlayer from outside the British Isles by connecting to its UK server.

On the flip side, bear in mind that after your first 10GB of usage each month, the speeds are throttled to a bare minimum. So box-set bingers beware; streaming may be scuppered a few episodes into the season. Before that cap kicks in, however, PrivadoVPN's speeds are just as fast as they are with the premium tier. Which is to say, rapid.

This free VPN is extremely easy to set up and use, and navigating its Android app is super straightforward. Once in, there are four servers in the US to choose from or one server in each of its other ten countries (e.g., UK, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, India, and New Zealand). You'll also have the choice between three protocols: OpenVPN, IKEv2, or the speedy WireGuard.

Source: Hide.me Hide.me Most customizable Tailor this free VPN to your needs With locations in six countries, Hide.me's free VPN benefits from multiple protocol and tunnel options to configure as you wish. No email address is required to sign up, and it's really easy to get started. Pros No personal details required

Highly configurable

Multiple protocols and tunnels Cons Six countries only

Lots of features behind paywall See at Hide.me

"Internet Privacy is a basic human right and with the Free plan, we give our users the freedom to browse the internet privately."

That's the very straightforward raison d'être Hide.me pledges when you download its free Android app for the first time. The app officially has server locations in six countries, which is more than a lot of freebies on the Play Store but less than other options in this guide. The US, France, Germany, the Netherlands, Singapore, and Spain are all included.

Alternatively, you can just hit the "Best Location" option. When we did so, it placed us on a UK server; that came as a bit of a happy surprise, considering that's not even a location listed in its free options.

The Hide.me app is easy enough for beginners to get started — it doesn't even ask for your email address, so anonymity appears to be prioritized. And if you're a VPN pro who likes to tinker, you can choose from many protocols (including WireGuard), VPN tunnels (IPv4 or IPv6), and even configure your DNS.

There's a tantalizing list of additional features in the Android apps Settings tab, but these are reserved for premium users only. So that means no SmartGuard tools to block ads or protect you from malware, no auto-connecting, and no kill switch or split tunneling.

Source: ProtonVPN Proton VPN No data limits Free VPN without limits Proton VPN is a fast, easy-to-use free VPN with a real ace up its sleeve — no data limits. It has around 200 servers across five countries and plenty of features you'd expect from a fully-fledged premium option. Pros Unlimited data allowance

Fast server speeds

WireGuard protocol included Cons Limited server locations

Can't choose location See at ProtonVPN

With its five available locations and 200-odd servers, Proton VPN appears like any other free VPN. But unlike many of its competitors, it has no usage caps. That's a really eye-catching bonus, especially if you're planning to have Proton VPN turned on all the time.

As a company, Proton is probably best known for its secure email. So it should come as no surprise that there are plenty of privacy smarts integrated into its free VPN tier. For example, DNS Leak Protection, alternative routing, and a fully functioning kill switch are all included (although you'll have to upgrade to a premium plan if you want additions like malware blocking). Thanks to the availability of the WireGuard protocol, connection speeds are fast, too, without any throttling to slow you down.

There are some quirks to be aware of on its free Android app, though. It has locations in the US, Japan, Netherlands, Poland, and Romania, but you don't get to choose which one you use, and you can only change location every 20 minutes. Plus, there are no streaming or P2P servers with Proton VPN Free, so it's not the ideal tool to use for watching Netflix or torrenting.

Source: ExpressVPN ExpressVPN Premium pick Best VPN you can get bar none If you simply want the best virtual private network possible, ExpressVPN is the one you need. It's super secure with speedy connections and servers in 105 countries — and you can try it risk-free with its 30-day trial. Pros 3,000+ servers in 105 countries

Superb for streamers

Try free for 30 days Cons Premium plan is quite pricey See at ExpressVPN

Simply put, ExpressVPN is the best VPN you can get. While some of the numbers probably speak for themselves (more than 3,000 servers, 105 countries, eight simultaneous connections), it's the user experience that really stands out.

You'll love the 24/7 live chat customer service that will provide guidance if anything goes wrong or if you get lost in its myriad tools and features. In terms of features, you'll get everything you need, including rapid proprietary Lightway protocol, military-grade AES 256-bit encryption, and the ability to unblock pretty much any streaming service. There are even features like Threat Manager, Parallel Connections, split tunneling, kill switch, and password manager.

It's not the cheapest around, costing $6.67 a month for its best value 15-month plan. So what's it doing in this guide? Well, you can try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days thanks to its quibble-free money-back guarantee. That means you can give this best-in-class software a go without spending a cent.

Protect your Android instantly with the best free VPN app

Free VPNs can get a bad rap — and rightfully so sometimes. It feels like barely a week goes by without a disreputable free VPN leaking user data. Probably the most famous recent example of this was in May 2023 when over 360m personal user records were reportedly leaked by SuperVPN.

But, if you know where to look, there are still plenty of trustworthy free VPNs in the Google Play Store that you can download to your Android smartphone. It may have fallen a bit out of fashion in recent times, but Windscribe has long been a reliable, transparent option that just works, with its AES-256 cipher, SHA512 authentication, and 4096-bit RSA key. But it's the added extras like the ad and malware blockers that make it such a brilliant extra layer of internet security. And all without paying a dime!

That's certainly not to say that the other options in this article aren't also well worth considering. If streaming content from other countries is your prime reason for needing a VPN, then download PrivadoVPN as well as or instead of Windscribe. Also adding Hide.me's free VPN to your desktop or phone is a good way of getting around Windscribe's data limit without having to shell out for a premium paid-for service.