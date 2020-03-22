Even the best Android games may not have the greatest reputation, thanks to years of low-quality releases filled with the worst monetization imaginable, which is why it can be so challenging to find the diamonds in the rough. This is why I've compiled some of my favorite free-to-play Android games, and I've added five fresh titles (changelog at the bottom) in this ever-growing, ever-evolving roundup. So if you're on the lookout for fantastic free-to-play Android games that won't break the bank while offering quality gameplay, you've come to the right place, as we here at AP take out game categorization seriously.

My Friend Pedro: Ripe for Revenge

My Friend Pedro: Ripe for Revenge is a perfect example of how to do free-to-play right. This offshoot game plays similarly to the core title but with less demanding and much cuter graphics. Touch controls are the only input, and since they revolve around slingshot mechanics, all you need is one finger to play. Somehow the enthralling slow-mo skill shots of the original game feel just as good to pull off in the mobile release. Best of all, the entire game can be played for free, but you can't save unless you pay $3 to unlock the save feature. So not only can anyone sit down to beat the full game in one go, anyone can take an extended look if they are unsure their money is worth the purchase. My Friend Pedro: Ripe for Revenge is a challenging game that does require skill to play, so you won't be breezing through this one, but at least everyone has the option to play as much or as little as they like without going out of pocket.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs $2.99 apiece

Pokémon UNITE

MOBAs may not be the hottest genre around anymore, but Pokémon is such a hot-ticket item that the Pokémon Company's free-to-play MOBA has found a good bit of success across mobile and the Nintendo Switch. While matchmaking can be finicky, the core gameplay is solid, leaning on the easier side of things as far as MOBAs are concerned. Of course, the target audience is kids, so the casual design is hardly a surprise. Luckily playing for free doesn't leave players at a disadvantage, and while the game does offer a few pay-to-win items in the shop, just by playing, you can earn enough currency to purchase what you need without opening up your wallet. So yes, the balancing is pretty good. Just make sure to watch out for a plethora of AFK players.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $99.99

AnimA ARPG (Action RPG)

If you enjoy action RPGs in the same style as the Diablo series, then you're going to want to check out AnimA ARPG. Not only is this a dark and gritty hack and slash title, but it's also monetized well, leaving all in-app purchases for cosmetics that don't affect gameplay. This means the game isn't pay-to-win, unlike much of its competition on the Play Store. It also doesn't hurt that the title gives off a distinct Diablo II feel with responsive controls, quality graphics, and phenomenal music.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $35.99

Brawlhalla

The easiest way to describe Brawlhalla is to call it a Smash Bros. clone, but of course, such a label may anger Smash and Brawlhalla fans alike. At its core, this is a free-to-play platformer brawler, and so the title contains a cash shop for cosmetics as well as an optional Battle Pass subscription that will net users extra rewards over free players. The game itself is best played with an external controller (my preferred way to play), though touchscreen controls are in the mix and can be adjusted in the title's settings. All in all, the Android port of Brawlhalla holds its own, and thanks to cross-play support, you can easily play against your friends no matter their platform of choice.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $5.99 - $49.99

ANOTHER EDEN The Cat Beyond Time and Space

Another Eden is a mobile JRPG that offers a sane gacha experience, unlike much of its competition. You can expect a lengthy single-player campaign designed by many of the people behind the Chrono Trigger series, so you know the story is going to be good. So if you're looking for a collection-based RPG that won't break the bank even though it's free-to-play, Another Eden is easily the best choice currently, and the fantastic story is simply the cherry on top.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $79.99

Call of Duty: Mobile

Call of Duty: Mobile is about as good as it gets for first-person shooters on mobile, even now two years after it was originally released. Not only does the game contain a plethora of everyone's favorite CoD levels, the gunplay feels great, no matter if you choose to play with touchscreen controls or a physical controller. Of course, since this is a F2P release, you can expect iffy monetization and an optional monthly subscription plan that can net players significant rewards.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $99.99

Among Us

Somehow I doubt Among Us needs an introduction. While it was released without fanfare back in 2018, it wasn't until 2020 that the game blew up. Thanks to a flurry of streams, people caught on that this is an enjoyable party game. It's best played with multiple friends, and so it supports 5-10 players at a time for each match. All in all, if you enjoy co-op party games and have a group of friends who also enjoy such things, then Among Us offers tons of fun.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $24.99

Dota Underlords

Dota Underlords is Valve's take on auto chess, built off of the MOBA Dota 2, and it's been playable on Android since July 2019, though the official release, as well as the beginning of the first season, only began last year. The auto-battler offers a $5 subscription pass for anyone that would like to earn extra rewards as they play, and new modes and gameplay elements will come to the title as these seasons progress. All in all, Dota Underlords is one of the more favored auto chess titles currently available, though there are options out there if Valve's interpretation of the genre doesn't float your boat.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $4.99

Cats & Soup- Relaxing Cat Game

Kawaii games have gained popularity over the years, to the point it's almost its own genre, and Cats & Soup is easily one of the better titles out there. Yes, this is an idle game, but it is a really realxed one, with tons of humerous cats to collect, each offering their own unique pesonalities. You can of course dress these cats in various outfits, as the draw here is how cute everything is, and playing dress up is a big part of that. More or less, this is a game for those who want to relax after a stressful day. The music is on point, the graphics are extremely fitting, and the idle gameplay loop is enthralling enough to keep people playing just to see what the next cat will have to offer.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $84.99

Plague Inc.

I feel I would be doing everyone a disservice if I didn't list Plague Inc. in today's free-to-play game roundup. This a game themed around a world-wide virus outbreak, making for a topical title as people are still quarantining for the coronavirus. Despite the on-the-nose theme, Plague Inc. is a quality virus simulation game where infecting the entire world with a virus is the goal, and as you can guess, it can be pretty challenging to wipe out the human race, which is what makes this game so enjoyable. So if you're eager to simulate what a deadly virus can do to an imaginary world to take your mind off of the real virus, Plague Inc. is easily the best choice on the Play Store to date.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $14.99

Mekorama

Mekorama draws inspiration from similar isometric puzzle-based platformers, such as Monument Valley, though luckily, this game offers much more content. There are over 50 levels to explore, and even though this can be a very relaxing game, some puzzles are really challenging, ultimately making for a game that can be enjoyed by newbies and die-hards alike. Best of all, the entire game can be experienced for free, though fans can make donations to the dev through the title's in-app purchases.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $1.00 - $32.00

Final Fantasy VII The First Soldier

Square Enix has done the unthinkable, it has released a battle royale game, and it's pretty good. This game is known as Final Fantasy VII The First Soldier, and it offers graphics that looks close to the style of FF XIV, with gameplay that any PUBG fan should be familiar with. What's cool is that you drop with a functioning blade, and you can even use this blade to take on enemy NPCs spread across the map. These NPCs offer rewards, such as in-game currency, that can be used to upgrade your gear in the very session you're playing, much like a MOBA. So despite what you're thinking, Square's PUBG clone isn't half bad, and it offers a few unique features that even sets it apart. So if you're a fan of battle royale games, you should probably check out Final Fantasy VII The First Soldier, especially if you're a fan of Square's long-running RPG series.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $1.99 - $79.99

Dadish

Dadish is definitely a free-to-play release, though it only contains a single in-app purchase to remove the game's advertisements, which is about as good as it gets when it comes to F2P titles. Luckily players can reach the end of this release without spending a dime, which is probably why the 2D platformer has racked up so many positive reviews. It also doesn't hurt that the game is balanced well, offering a challenge but never being too tough, and while there are only 40 levels to play through, the title's collectible stars guarantee a healthy dose of replayability.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs $3.49 a piece

Brawl Stars

The creators of Clash of Clans and Clash Royale released Brawl Stars on the Play Store back in 2018, and so far, it's been a resounding success. At its core, it's a multiplayer affair that combines a bunch of different genres into one arena-based brawler. As you would expect, there are more than a few different modes to choose from, though the majority are played as 3v3 matches. Of course, if you'd like to participate without a team, you have the option to do so, but only in the battle royale mode. So sure, the title's monetization isn't the best, but at least there's fun to be had as a free player, which is precisely why Brawl Stars is in today's roundup.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $99.99

Old School RuneScape

Old School RuneScape is a classic MMORPG that made its way to Android in 2018, and it hardly needs an introduction. The game offers a boatload of free content, though it is slightly limited. However, it still makes for an excellent opportunity to jump into the MMO before you decide if you'd like to spend your money on an optional monthly subscription. The title offers cross-platform support, and it's a skill-based game, which means players will have to grind to level the title's 23 skills, which is the real draw of this release, grinding the day away.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $6.99 - $99.99

Soul Knight

Soul Knight is a bullet hell shooter that contains a slick fantasy theme. You can play as a knight, rogue, wizard, or thief in a top-down view while trying your best to kill everything that moves. Tons of weapons and upgrades are scattered throughout the game's randomly-generated levels, along with NPCs that can be recruited for a little AI assistance. Of course, you can also team up with up to three local players if you'd like to really cause some damage.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $4.99

Pocket Build - Ultimate sandbox building

Pocket Build is a sandbox game all about building your own fantasy world. Primarily this title plays like a city builder or tycoon game, but there is also a sandbox mode and a survival-based first-person mode, which brings the game in line with titles like Minecraft. Amazingly the graphics in this release are superb, and the framerate is rock solid, which goes to show the title has competent devs. This is why new features are added to the game all of the time, and so it would appear these particular devs actually care about their game, which is definitely a rare occurrence on the Play Store. So if you enjoy building and designing your own fantasy worlds, Pocket Build is an excellent choice that keeps getting better.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $64.99

The Battle of Polytopia - An Epic Civilization War

The Battle of Polytopia is one of the better 4X turn-based strategy games currently available on the Play Store, and its low-poly graphics indeed provide the game with a unique look. All maps are auto-generated, which allows for endless replayability, and the majority of the title can be played for free, though if you want to play online, you'll have to purchase at least one tribe to help the dev maintain server costs. Luckily the single-player content is so enjoyable the online content isn't necessary unless you want to thrash some of your friends.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $4.49

Dadish 2

The original Dadish has found its way to many of my roundups over the last year, including this one. and that's simply because the platformer offers a fair bit of fun. So it makes sense that the developer would want to follow up that success quickly while the iron was still hot, and so Dadish 2 is a quality sequel. This time around, you can expect to tool around in vehicles, with all new enemies in the mix along with new bosses to take down. Heck, the game even supports physical controllers. Honestly, it doesn't get much better than this, so make sure to check this one out if you love platformers.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs $3.49 apiece

Bendy in Nightmare Run

Yes, Bendy in Nightmare Run is an auto-runner, but it's easily one of the better auto-runners to date, thanks to its '20s style cartoon graphics. The gameplay is very challenging, and while its in-app purchases are on the higher side, there is no way to advance without actually putting plenty of time into the title, which means this F2P game isn't pay-to-win. On top of that, the controls are intuitive, though the camera is flipped, which means you are running towards the screen instead of away, which can feel a little odd at first. But once you play a couple of rounds, things start to really click.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $99.99

