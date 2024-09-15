Using radio apps provides convenient access to thousands of music tracks and podcasts. Not only can you listen to new playlists outside of your go-to music player, they can also help with discoverability.

You can find an assortment of genres and indie tracks more often than on popular media platforms and our favorite streaming devices. You can even tap into your phone's FM tuner or use the internet to check out home-brewed playlists and podcasts that wouldn't otherwise be heard. If you're looking for budget-friendly ways to check out new radio apps, we've curated a list of our favorite free ones for Android.

Our list includes free radio apps with subscription options; we've evaluated our favorites based on all the accessible features you can acquire without paying.

1 RadioDroid 2

A great community-based radio app

RadioDroid 2 In-app purchases ❌ None Subscription ❌ No ChromeOS support ✅ Yes App Publisher segler.alex Publish date March 21, 2016 Categories Music and audio Expand See at Play Store

If you're looking for a free, community-based, open-sourced project for radio stations, RadioDroid 2 is solid. The goal of the app is to bring accessibility to users by collecting radio stations from RadioBrowser, a community-driven project that's acquired over 50,000 stations.

The app includes free features like adding radio stations, recording streams, and integrating sleep timers and alarm clocks. It also has Chromecast support, which can be cast on your Google TV (if supported). Given the open-sourced nature of RadioDroid, there are a plethora of customization options to work with, like adding themes, layouts, and playback settings.

2 TuneIn Radio

Endless supply of content to explore

TuneIn Radio In-app purchases ✅ Yes $0.99 - $149.99 per item Subscription $10/month (Premium) ChromeOS support ✅ Yes App Publisher TuneIn Inc Publish date September 2, 2010 Categories Music and audio Expand See at Play Store

TuneIn Radio has an excellent selection of live radio broadcasts. Its diverse collection includes sports and news as well as standard music streaming. However, a Premium subscription is required for ad-free listening and exclusive live sports broadcasting. Given how much is offered in the base free app, the Premium upgrade seems entirely optional — and we love that.