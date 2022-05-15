Free movie websites offer variety without a subscription plan or offline downloads. You'll explore exclusive content not found on Netflix, Hulu, and other premium platforms. Their legality, security level, and quality can vary, so be cautious about introducing malware to your device.

We compiled the best free movie streaming sites to watch new movies at home, comply with copyright laws, and keep your devices safe. Many have dedicated apps for your Android projectors, phones, smart TVs, and other gadgets. You'll find them on the Google Play Store and the iOS App Store for iPhones. Let's dive into them.

1 YouTube

A cinematic experience beyond Shorts

In-app purchases $0 - $1 Subscription ❌ No ChromeOS support ✅ Yes Publish date February 14, 2005

YouTube is best known for user-generated content like short videos and vlogs. It also provides independently produced full-length movies and shows for diverse audiences. These aren't limited to public domain pieces from the 1950s. You'll find modern films, although trending Hollywood blockbusters are few.

YouTube has many free films to watch, adding new ones regularly. Well-known films like Cast Away and The Hunger Games and acclaimed indie movies like Adrift in Soho are available on the site.

2 Crackle

Where free movies spark joy

Close

In-app purchases ❌ None Subscription ❌ No ChromeOS support ✅ Yes Publish date July 16, 2007

Crackle is an ad-supported streaming service that Sony Entertainment used to own. Despite changing ownership, the platform still offers over 1,000 movies. It includes popular titles such as The Aristocrats and Bernie and nearly 100 television shows. The platform has a lot of junk, but dig through it, and you're sure to find your next favorite movie.

The sidebar shows various movie categories for filtering the extensive catalog. It also has a healthy helping of animated shows, reality TV series, action, sci-fi, and thrillers. It's limited to the United States and its territories, and you'll need a VPN to access its content.

3 Pluto TV

Paramount's stellar collection of entertainment

Close

In-app purchases ❌ None Subscription ❌ No ChromeOS support ✅ Yes Publish date March 31, 2014

Pluto TV is Paramount's ad-supported, free streaming platform, and there are plenty of movies and shows to choose from. The list grows each week, and you can choose between live content or on-demand collections.

Pluto TV is accessible from any gadget with a web browser. The mobile app works on the PlayStation 5, Xbox, Apple TV, streaming devices, and others.

4 Freevee (formerly IMDb TV)

Freebies for your Amazon account

Close

In-app purchases ❌ None Subscription ❌ No ChromeOS support ✅ Yes Publish date January 2019

Freevee's catalog isn't as plump as other free services, but it includes popular movies and shows, like Mad Men, the Fifty Shades movies, and Schitt's Creek. The platform carries original titles such as Rowdy, Hotel for the Holidays, America's Test Kitchen, and more. Some older but popular titles are also available.

Freevee is only available in the US, UK, and Germany. You must create a free Amazon account for video streaming as the company owns it. It makes getting around any geo-blocks challenging. You can access Prime Video's collection of ad-free films and shows if you have a paid Amazon Prime account.

5 Fawesome

Premium streaming with no strings

Close

In-app purchases ❌ None Subscription ❌ No ChromeOS support ✅ Yes Publish date -

Fawesome is available globally, and the app works on LG TV, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, Android, iOS, and desktop browsers. Fawesome also has a wide selection of movies from all genres, from modern rom-coms to classic cowboy films. It even has a handful of popular anime series.

The platform's standout feature is that you can enjoy its content without signing up. Download the app, press play, and rest assured that you won't receive unwanted emails or spam.

6 Tubi TV

Soak in thousands of titles

Close

In-app purchases ❌ None Subscription ❌ No ChromeOS support ✅ Yes Publish date April 1, 2014

Fox's Tubi TV offers a healthy helping of action, comedy, drama, documentaries, and a handful of animation and anime classics. But its quality can be inconsistent. Explore other platforms if you're looking for something specific or modern.

Tubi pulled out of the UK and EU because of GDPR laws. So, only US viewers have access to its content catalog. International viewers from Canada, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand can access a limited range of free content.

7 Crunchyroll

Otakus ticket to endless anime

Close

In-app purchases $1 - $10 Subscription ❌ No ChromeOS support ✅ Yes Publish date October 11, 2023

Crunchyroll has the most extensive library of anime and manga. However, not everything is free. You'll need to create an account to watch anything. Still, it's a great way to watch anime without visiting suspicious websites.

Crunchyroll's updated and user-friendly interface across all devices is the cherry on top. If you want to explore more of its free content, sign up for the 14-day free trial.

8 Plex TV

Retro collections of old days

Close

In-app purchases $2 - $103 Subscription ❌ No ChromeOS support ✅ Yes Publish date May 30, 2008

If you like independent films, documentaries, B-movies, and vintage productions, Plex TV should be on your radar. Along with a comprehensive catalog of on-demand films and TV shows, it has live channels spanning various genres, from news to fitness and sports.

Plex doesn't force you to create an account to watch, but if you decide to create one, you can link to other subscription services like Tidal and Plex Pass. This integration gives you access to multiple streaming services from a single interface. Plex is available outside the US, but you'll find the best quality and content within the country.

9 The CW

Quirky to serious binge-watching in one

Close

In-app purchases ❌ None Subscription ❌ No ChromeOS support ✅ Yes Publish date September 18, 2006

The CW isn't a movie streaming service. Instead, it's an American television network. It's full of trashy shows that are perfect for mindless binges. Have an afternoon to yourself and want to watch something ridiculous? Every episode of Riverdale is a train wreck. Do you want to watch a historical drama where all the facts are wrong, and everyone has an American accent? You're going to love Salem.

The CW has a solid assortment of some of the network's newest offerings, but some notable movies are missing. Streaming is only available in the US, but you might be able to bypass that limitation with a VPN, since you don't need an account to access it.

10 Popcornflix

Refreshed library and diverse content