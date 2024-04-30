Summary Trying out free fitness apps before committing to a paid version is essential to see which fits your goals and preferences best.

Nike Run Club, Strava, and Freeletics offer great free options for cardio, community engagement, and bodyweight-focused workouts.

FitOn, 5 Minute Yoga, Map My Fitness, adidas Running, and Caliber are also solid free fitness apps to kickstart your fitness journey.

Most fitness apps will incentivize upgrading to a paid tier to access all the features; some premium apps, like Peloton, have quietly retired their free membership program for new users. Anyone who's never tried a fitness program should always sample it before buying. There's no answer to a perfect fitness app or best fitness tracker (or at least one that fits like a glove); as it turns out, everyone has their own goals and preferences for receiving lessons, training, and setting up routines. However, not all fitness apps operate on the same basis; some apps respect your time and budget, while others do not. So, this is why we've created a list focusing on the best apps for free fitness training and workouts on Android and iOS.

1 Nike Run Club

Best free runner app

Google Play Store App Store In-app purchases ❌ No ❌ No Subscription ❌ No ❌ No Smartwatch support ✅ Yes ✅ Yes Publish date Jun 21, 2012 N/A

The Nike Run Club app allows you to track your next run conveniently. It includes a GPS to record your distance, pace, elevation, and calories; inside the Nike Run Club app, you will find guided runs, community challenges, and training plans. While there are many runner-focused apps, the best part about the Nike Run Club app is that it is free; its UI is also clean and easy to navigate, and you don't have to worry about paywalls being an obstacle while exploring the app. Overall, the Nike Run Club app provides all the tools to focus on cardio without any need to open up your wallet.

2 Strava

Community-engaged fitness app

Close

Google Play Store App Store In-app purchases ✅ $2.99 - $79.99 per item ✅ $11.99 - $79.99 per item Subscription ✅ Yes ✅ Yes Smartwatch support ✅ Yes ✅ Yes Publish date Jun 9, 2011 N/A

Downloading the Strava app prompts you to create a free account, which will ask questions about your activities/interests. The app also lets you connect with friends who use Strava, a nice social perk to help you stay motivated and work toward your goals. The app does ask you to start a free trial after signing up, but you can safely ignore it. After finishing the preliminary setup steps, the Strava app will bring up options for connecting to other devices, which include Garmin, Samsung, Fitbit, and more. Inside the app, you will see a maps section, a record button, groups, and your profile. While in the Maps sections, you can explore mapped out routes, but be aware that customizing your own requires paying. You'll want to visit the record button whenever you plan to walk, run, hike, cycle, and partake in other sports.

The only limitation of the Strava app is that it does not provide hands-on instructions for your activities. The app assumes you already know what you're doing, and if you're a beginner, this may not be the case. You will also face a paywall if you want a more in-depth progress report since the free version only measures distance, time, and elevation. It's a handy app, especially if your fitness plans involve running or hiking.

3 Freeletics: Fitness Workouts

A great fitness app for those on a budget

Google Play Store App Store In-app purchases ✅ $0.99 - $239.99 per item ✅ $34.99 - $89.99 per item Subscription ✅ Yes ✅ Yes Smartwatch support ❌ No ❌ No Publish date Jan 2, 2014 N/A

Freeletics: Fitness Workouts offers all the tools you need for bodyweight-focused workouts. You receive guided training and video demonstrations to help you get started. Most of the exercises in the app don't require equipment, so if you're trying to get in shape while on a budget, the Freeletics app would be an excellent one to try. Another perk of using the app is that the community is built-in, so you can connect with other like-minded users to keep you motivated. The only downside of using the Freeletics app on the free tier is that your Daily Athlete Score profile is locked, and training plans require a subscription. Otherwise, the Freeletics: Fitness Workouts app does well for what it offers.

4 FitOn

Well-rounded free workout app

Google Play Store App Store In-app purchases ✅ $14.99 - $119.99 per item ✅ $19.99 - $39.99 per item Subscription ✅ Yes ✅ Yes Smartwatch support ✅ Yes ✅ Yes Publish date Dec 17, 2018 N/A

When you're looking for workout-focused apps, FitOn becomes a top choice. It does require signing up for an account, and there is a premium subscription you can pay for, but there are still plenty of free options to explore. What's nice about FitOn as a free option for fitness is how non-intrusive the app structure is; you do not encounter ads while experiencing the app. The app also lets you freely browse trainer tips for workout, nutrition, fitness, and self-care. You can also receive hands-on instructions for workouts. The only limitation is you cannot register for any courses without subscribing.

5 5 Minute Yoga

A great Yoga app for beginners

Close

Google Play Store App Store In-app purchases ✅ $1.99 - $59.99 per item ✅ $1.99 - $59.99 per item Subscription ✅ Yes ✅ Yes Smartwatch support ❌ No ❌ No Publish date Apr 19, 2017 N/A

The 5 Minute Yoga app doesn't offer comprehensive Yoga workouts compared to the Daily Yoga app. However, it is still an excellent app for beginners (especially if you plan to improve your flexibility). If you're using the 5 Minute Yoga app as a quick workout, it has plenty to offer in its free tier; you can see all the free features by navigating to the dedicated "What's free" option in the main menu. Inside the app, you will find Yoga exercise challenges (that change on rotation) with instructions and a customizable timer. While exploring the Daily tab, you will also find sessions (even free ones) labeled by date.

The 5 Minute Yoga UI is also slightly basic, and the audio sounds are limited to three tracks only. Also, if you're seeking more advanced Yoga workouts, it is better to upgrade to the paid version. Overall, the 5 Minute Yoga app provides great fitness training for beginner Yoga enthusiasts looking for shorter workouts; plus, it isn't filled with ads, which is always a plus.

6 Map My Fitness

Excellent built-in GPS tracking for cardio