Gone are the days when we used to print, sign, and scan documents on our phones. Whether you want to sign a rental agreement, an NDA, or an important document from your bank, school, or local authorities, pick up a capable document signing app on your phone and get the job done in style.

Electric signatures reduce the use of paper and streamline operations. Unlike the default Files app on the iPhone, Google doesn't offer a built-in way to sign a document on a top budget Android phone. You'll rely on third-party apps to get the job done. Here are the best free document signing apps on mobile platforms.

1 DocuSign

DocuSign was founded in 2003 and has become a well-known name in the e-signature market. It's not a traditional PDF editor with an e-signature function. The app is designed around signing documents and requesting signatures. The free version is limited to three signature requests, and there isn't a limit to signing documents.

When you create a new DocuSign account and head to the app homepage, tap the Add icon (+) to scan a document or import one from OneDrive, Google Drive, or your local storage. You can draw a signature or take a photo of your initials to add it to your profile.

DocuSign encrypts all your documents and supports various file types like PDF, Word, Excel, images, and text-based files. The free plan is sufficient for most, and you can opt for premium plans to unlock more features. The in-app purchases range from $10 to $300 per item. DocuSign is available on the web, iOS, and Android.

2 PDFelement

Wondershare offers several robust productivity tools, and the company's PDFelement app is no different. It's your one-stop solution to edit PDFs like a pro. You can sign documents for free, but there's a catch. You'll view a 30-second ad to unlock the functionality for 30 minutes. The free version saves your document with a watermark.

You can upgrade to a paid version to remove limitations. It's priced at $4 to $130 per item. PDFelement also offers AI-powered PDFs to proofread a file, translate a document to multiple languages, and summarize a long file into easy-to-understand key points.

Other tools include PDF editing, PDF merging, EPUB reading support, the ability to set a password, and more. The app is available on iOS.

4 iLovePDF

While several iLovePDF features are part of the premium version, the ability to sign a document is free. You can head to the Tools menu and select the Sign PDF option to import a file from internal storage. Cloud storage integration is a part of the premium version.

You can add a signature in different inks, store it, and send your file in a few minutes. iLovePDF includes other tools like merge PDF, split PDF, compress PDF, the ability to convert PDF to Word, PowerPoint, Excel, watermark, and more. It can be your ultimate document manager on your phone and tablet.

The iLovePDF premium plan starts at $6 and goes to $47 per item. The app is also available on iPhone and iPad.

5 Smallpdf

Smallpdf offers several useful PDF tools to edit your documents on the web. The company offers a watered-down version on mobile platforms. Unlike other apps, you don't have to create an account to sign a document. You can perform one free task for a day. Create a new account for more usage.

When you launch Smallpdf, it shows tools to manage your file. Tap eSign PDF, select a file, and create a signature or initials to add to a document. You can also connect your Google Drive account to access your cloud files conveniently.

Other useful tools include the ability to merge and compress files, convert a document or image to PDF, draw freehand annotations, share seamlessly via email or link, and more. Smallpdf is available on the web, iPhone, and Android. In-app purchases start at $12 to $108 per item.

6 SignNow

SignNow delivers a one-stop solution for your e-signatures. You can upload documents, store multiple signatures, collect e-signatures, and more. SignNow lets you import files from email and Google Drive, Kiosk mode for in-person signatures, Doc status tracking, and more.

Apart from e-signatures, you can add initials, text, check marks, today's date, and stamps to your PDF file. If you frequently use a document, save it as a template for a smooth workflow.

SignNow offers a seven-day free trial, after which you'll explore in-app purchases to access more functions.

7 OneDrive

OneDrive is known as a cloud storage solution. It also comes with a feature-rich PDF editor. Microsoft offers 5GB of space to every account. The company extends your storage to 1TB when you subscribe to a Microsoft 365 plan.

You can open a PDF in OneDrive and tap Annotate at the bottom. Then, tap the three-dot menu and select Signature. You can draw a signature in black, green, or blue ink and can store it for other documents. You can also use an image as a signature for your document.

You can annotate on a PDF, add a note or text, and add other tweaks before sharing it with colleagues. If you have a Microsoft 365 subscription, you can add an expiry date or password-protect a file before emailing it. OneDrive is available on iOS and Android.

8 Zoho Sign

Zoho Sign is a part of the company's productivity suite. It offers a straightforward interface and relevant features to sign any document. You can scan a document, import a file or image, and sign yourself or send it for signatures.

Zoho Sign isn't a full-fledged PDF editor like SmallPDF. It's aimed at adding e-signatures, initials, stamps, checkboxes, and text. When adding a signature, you can draw it, add it as text, or capture it from a piece of paper.

Zoho Sign's trial plan lets you sign 50 documents for free. Upgrade to a Standard or Professional plan to access more features and extend the document limit. Zoho Sign is available on iOS and Android.

Save time and improve your productivity

The Android ecosystem has sufficient apps and services. Still, we hope to see built-in support for signing documents on Android. Since Google Drive has PDF annotation, the search giant can easily integrate digital signature support into it. Pick your preferred document signing app and start your paper-free journey.