Are you tired of bloated apps, unnecessary permissions, and constant subscription requests on your Android phone or tablet? You are not alone. That's why I searched for free and open source (FOSS) apps for my Android devices. I came across a vibrant ecosystem of innovative and trustworthy tools that rival their paid counterparts and often surpass them in terms of control and transparency. Here are the absolute best FOSS applications that allow me to personalize my Android experience like never before.

7 Signal Messenger