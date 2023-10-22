Fossil smartwatches have the unique distinction of all being pretty similar. Fossil works from its own template, currently in its sixth generation, and partners with other companies to offer variations on a theme, the Fossil Gen 6 line. That's why there's a Michael Kors 6th Gen for the fashion-conscious. Whichever one you buy, you're getting a great smartwatch that looks better than most.

Fossil smartwatches will work nicely with iOS and Android devices, so whether you're rocking an iPhone or a Google Pixel, you'll get a great experience. However, like most watches made using the Wear OS, these watches work better with Android since they're both Google-designed. Whether you're looking for something with a more analog-style design and excellent battery life or a little sleeker for smaller wrists, here's our rundown of the best Fossil Smartwatch.

Source: Fossil Fossil Gen 6 Wellness Edition Best overall Best looking smartwatch $200 $300 Save $100 Get yourself into shape with this great-looking Fossil Smartwatch that’ll run with either iOS or Android devices. It doesn’t have a huge amount of utility, a common theme with Fossil Gen 6 watches, thanks to its barebones app selection, but it’s one of the best-looking watches in this category and price range. Pros Looks fantastic

Android and iOS compatibility Cons Lacking in battery life $200 at Amazon

The Gen 6 comes up a lot on this list, and that's because Fossil and its selected partners are getting plenty of mileage out of the product line - and since it looks this good, it's easy to understand why. The stainless steel design is sleek and looks much closer to a traditional timepiece thanks to its circular face.

The Gen 6 Wellness Edition marks the debut of Google's Wear OS on the platform, and it runs well here with a Snapdragon Wear 4100+ chip that ensures minimal slowdown when moving through Google's OS. The thing that gives it that 'Wellness Edition' moniker is constant heart rate monitoring (the prior, 'non-wellness' version makes the process much more focused on users triggering it).

It also runs with iOS devices, so the Gen 6 Wellness Edition is still worth a look if you're skipping the Apple Watch.

Wear OS brings a host of apps to the platform, but you'll naturally get less mileage from those if you pair the watch to your iPhone instead. Similarly, don't expect a whole host of Apple and third-party iOS apps to work with the Fossil outside the usual suspects like Strava. Expect to charge it daily, though, something that the Hybrid Wellness Edition handles much better.

Source: Michael Kors Michael Kors Gen 6 Premium pick Eye-catching, but pricy $244 $350 Save $106 It’s the same Gen 6, but now with a much more eye-catching design. The Michael Kors Gen 6 may not bear the Fossil name, but it’s a Fossil device through and through - for better (the looks and fit) and for worse (the battery life). Pros Still running Wear OS

Looks great Cons Might be a little ostentatious for some

Battery life is still not great $244 at Amazon

As we've already touched on, the Fossil lineup doesn't always bear the manufacturer's name - and the Michael Kors Gen 6 is one such model. Look past the glitz, though, and you'll find it's a Gen 6, just like many of the others on this list.

That's not necessarily bad — the Michael Kors facelift brings out even more reasons to be cheerful about the design, with much shinier versions that start with stainless steel and offer smaller diamonds on the pricier end of the spectrum. That allows for additional customization options, but it's a little uncomfortable for those who prefer sleeker, more plastic-based bands. The metal ones here have been known to be less comfortable, particularly for sleep tracking.

Whichever one you pick up, there's a blood pressure and heart rate monitor and a blood oxygen tracker, but wearing a heavy Michael Kors-adorned smartwatch when trying to hit a new personal best or lift weights might not be practical. In any case, it still packs the Snapdragon 4100+ chip, too, with the performance benefits of faster app loading, but the battery life remains at one day.

Source: Fossil Fossil Gen 6 Best value $219 $319 Save $100 With only minor changes from its successor, the Wellness Edition, the Fossil Gen 6 is a fantastic value for those looking to save a chunk of change on one of the best Fossil smartwatches. Pros Sizeable price cut from Wellness Edition, despite many of the same features

Still a good-looking smartwatch Cons Requires a software update

Doesn?t offer the same background level of heart rate tracking $219 at Amazon $256 at Best Buy

Fossil's Gen 6 (non-Wellness Edition) is, as is becoming a theme, much the same as the Wellness Edition itself. In fact, the only real difference is that its sensors offer continuous heart and blood oxygen tracking, and the faces with Wear OS 2 preinstalled. But you can instantly upgrade to Wear OS 3. Why does it warrant its place on this list, then?

The simple answer is that since the Gen 6 Wellness Edition has bumped this one off Fossil's product page, the $300 Gen 6 can now be found for consistently less than $200 - making it a great option for budget-conscious buyers.

If you're looking for a smartwatch for heart tracking, it's worth remembering you'll need to trigger it manually (as well as some other sensors). That's a bit of a nuisance and won't work for anyone looking for a host of ways to gather data from things like sleep tracking.

Source: Fossil Fossil Gen 6 Hybrid Wellness Edition Best battery life The Gen 6 Wellness Edition Hybrid is the best Fossil Smartwatch for battery life, as long as you’re happy to forgo a more traditional color display. Pros Drastically better battery life

E-ink display easy to read in all lighting conditions Cons Black and white panel $229 at Amazon $229 at Fossil

A common theme of the Gen 6 has been its less-than-spectacular battery life, but the Gen 6 Wellness Edition changes the narrative with up to two hours of life from a single charge. It swaps the standard smartwatch screen for an e-ink one (think e-reader tablets) to achieve that. It's backlit, too, making it easy to read in all lighting conditions or when out for a run at night.

It does mean things are a little blander than the colorful display you'll find on the standard Gen 6 Wellness Edition, but the mechanical watch hands add a touch of class to proceedings. As with Fossil's other Hybrid models, the main, circular face remains analog, with a series of smaller displays subtly poking through with information like calories burned, steps taken, or heart rate - and, since this is based on the Wellness Edition, your heart rate is being taken regularly without needing to activate it.

It remains ideal for some adventuring, too, with a 3ATM water resistance rating and a couple of physical buttons that make it easier to do things like summon your voice assistant when you've got sweaty hands, and the touchscreen isn't going to work.

Source: Fossil Fossil Carlie Gen 6 Hybrid Best for women Classy style, great battery life $161 $230 Save $69 The Carlie subset of Fossil’s smartwatches is small, but offers tasteful, analogue-inspired faces with soft color finishes and a smaller, 40mm case for daintier wrists. Pros Looks great

Excellent battery life Cons Limited color set

No color display $161 at Amazon

The Carlie Gen 6 Hybrid is a great-looking smartwatch that comes in various colors, although not with as many options as the more exhaustive Gen 6 Wellness Edition.

If you can get past that, though, they're easily some of the best-looking Fossil smartwatches, offering options for silicone, leather, or steel mesh straps with all of the good stuff mentioned in the Gen 6 Wellness Edition Hybrid listing above.

That means no color display but analog watch hands, two weeks of battery life, and the sleek e-ink panel that looks great and is arguably less distracting than its color siblings.

Picking the best Fossil smartwatch for you

Fossil is a unique spot among smartwatch manufacturers because it has drilled into what it sees as the fundamentals of its entire lineup and barely deviates from any of them.

That's no bad thing, but your options are very limited if you're not looking for a Gen 6. You can make some easy, hard-and-fast decisions, though. Do you have a small wrist? Go for the Carlie. Want to make a splash? The Michael Kors. Need a week or two of battery life? Opt for a Gen 6 Hybrid.

As noted above, the Gen 6 Wellness Edition should be your first port of call, though. It's a great all-rounder, and while we'd have liked longer battery life from Fossil's flagship device, it is at least packing Wear OS 3. If you can deal with some missing sensor features, then the base Gen 6 is well worth a look. It offers the same gorgeous design, and a quick firmware update will bring it up to Wear OS 3, too.

If you've got money to burn and don't mind a heavier timepiece, the Michael Kors Gen 6 comes in various eye-catching designs for all wearers. It doesn't offer any additional features above what's already being offered, but it's the kind of smartwatch you can happily wear with your evening wear. While there are plenty of other smartwatches around, we'd argue that the Gen 6, in all of its variants, is the one that looks consistently sleeker than its contemporaries.