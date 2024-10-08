Folding phones are expensive propositions, with Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 prices topping $2,000. If you’ve wanted to experiment with a new form factor, taking the plunge is tough when your wallet is severely punished. However, Prime Day is a fantastic opportunity to save some cash, and thankfully, folding phones are no exception. Even though it’s not Samsung and Google leading the list of savings, you can pick up some of my favorite folding devices for less this Prime Day.

So, if you’d like more screen real estate or want a compact smartphone experience, let’s look at the OnePlus Open and Moto Razr+ (2024), two of my favorite Prime Day deals.

It’s hard to ignore the OnePlus Open

$1,140 is an attractive price

The OnePlus Open feels like a folding phone designed this century. I like the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6, but it’s not exactly cutting-edge. The Open is light and thin while still unfolding to a gorgeous 7.82-inch OLED display. My thumbs also thank me every time I type on the Open’s 6.31-inch outer display, as I find it provides enough room to type comfortably. OnePlus included an anti-reflective layer to the inner display, helping visibility outdoors. It also feels amazing in the hand, with a premium build and Ceramic Guard glass front and back.

It may not be the latest flagship chipset anymore, but the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 still gets the job done with power to spare. Coupled with 16GB of RAM in the OnePlus Open, it provides all the future-proofing you need for years of AAA mobile gaming and photo editing. It’s a fantastic performer, and I’ve never been disappointed by my OnePlus Open. I’d never confuse the cameras on the Open with what you’d get on a Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold, but OnePlus has done a decent job improving image processing. Photos from OnePlus phones used to make me grimace, but that’s not the case anymore.

I’ve had my complaints about Oxygen OS before, but there’s no denying that the OnePlus Open has the best multitasking on any folding phone. I love Open Canvas, and if you’re used to the static multitasking you get on devices like the Galaxy Z Fold 6, it’ll be eye-opening. Opening three apps at once is nothing new, but cycling between them is best on the OnePlus Open. Open Canvas allows you to smoothly swap from app to app, giving each one more space on the screen.

All told, the OnePlus Open is a fantastic device. It’s not perfect, and you’ll miss wireless charging, but its 67W wired fast charging is more than enough to compensate for it. $1,140 is still expensive, but foldables will always cost more. At least you can be sure you’re paying for an incredible experience.

Sometimes you just want something fancy

The Moto Razr+ offers style and substance

I was pleased when Motorola broke away from nostalgia with the Razr flips. The new 2023 Razr+ design featured a larger outer display and sleek form factor — it was gorgeous and starkly contrasted with the rather utilitarian-looking Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5. Motorola kept the core design for 2024 but made some key hardware and software improvements.

The 2024 Razr+ sports a larger 4-inch external OLED display, and it’s magnificent. I have no problem using apps on the outer display, as it’s big enough for Instagram and Facebook, with plenty of room for my thumbs to type out WhatsApp messages. Motorola even included some outer screen-specific games that I spend a little too much time playing. They are fantastic time wasters and make the entire phone feel more fun.

Motorola’s changes go deeper than aesthetics. It added a Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 to the Razr+, a decent upgrade over the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 featured in its predecessor. Motorola also included 12GB of RAM in the 2024 Razr+. While it doesn’t have the raw horsepower of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6, the Razr+ more than makes up for it in style. You also get faster 45W wired charging with excellent battery life.

Moto’s update policies are odd at best. Some devices get monthly updates, while others wait months without security patches. My Razr+ is currently on a June patch, which is disappointing since my Motorola ThinkPhone and others are on September updates. All told, you’ll eventually get three OS upgrades and four years of security patches — just don’t set your watch to them.

Even with Moto’s spotty software support, I enjoy Hello UI, which Moto introduced with Android 14. It’s clean and snappy, with fan-favorite Moto gestures still available. I’m glad Motorola added a proper always-on display in Android 14. Peak Display was getting a little sad on my Razr phones.

The 2024 Razr+ is my favorite flip phone by far, and it is also the best-looking one. $800 might not be a steal, but it’s an excellent deal on the phone. You’ll have a ton of fun with and will be a conversation piece wherever you go. Isn’t that half the fun of a flip phone?

You can’t go wrong with either

It’s tough to go wrong with either phone at these prices. The OnePlus Open is a fantastic way to enter the world of larger folding phones without spending more than you would on a traditional flagship smartphone. Meanwhile, if you’re looking for something sporty and sleek but can open up to a full smartphone experience, the Razr+ is a fantastic choice, especially with a Prime Day discount.