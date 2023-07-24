More than four years after the launch of Samsung's first Galaxy Fold, foldables have finally become commonplace. Despite the astronomical prices, buyers have found themselves lured in by the promise of perfected mobile productivity or — in the case of clamshell phones — portability in a fun-sized package. What may have seemed like a novelty has proven to be a new type of device and some of the best Android phones around, destined to win over power users and gadget fanatics everywhere.

It's taken years for the competition to expand outside of China into the US, but for the first time since 2019, if you're a US-based shopper, you finally have some real competition for Samsung's Galaxy Z-series. As the company prepares to launch its next-gen of foldables very soon, devices from Motorola and Google have challenged Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 for their respective crowns. And with new hardware on the way from OnePlus later this year, the race for the best foldable is truly heating up. Here are our favorite foldables in 2023 so far.

The Motorola Razr+ isn't just my favorite folding phone of 2023 — it's my favorite foldable ever. While readers who find themselves drawn to the promise of a pocket-sized tablet will need to look for other options, anyone who misses smaller smartphones will find themselves head over heels in love with Moto's latest clamshell.

Its design isn't far from what Samsung has perfected over several Galaxy Z Flip generations, but it has a couple of key improvements. For one, the entire chassis is slimmed down, allowing the whole phone to fold flat while staying thin and light in your pocket. Its rounded edges also feel excellent to the touch. Performance is also great, with the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 balancing speed and efficiency for all-day battery life.

Of course, it's not a perfect phone. The cameras, unsurprisingly, suffer thanks to the limited sensor space and Motorola's subpar image processing. It also picks up plenty of smudges on the front display, which might leave you cleaning your fingerprints off constantly. But if you're after a phone that balances feeling small and large without much compromise, you can't do better than the Motorola Razr+.

Although we're on the verge of new foldables from Samsung, the company's current offerings remain some of the best you can buy right now. If you're after a tablet-sized foldable, the Galaxy Z Fold 4 is the device for you. It's a perfect marriage between hardware and software, and while it's not without flaws, it's hard to beat the experience offered here.

Unlike some of its rivals, Samsung has stuck to its long portrait form factor, meaning the Z Fold 4's outer screen is tall and narrow. It's perfectly usable, though the keyboard can feel cramped. The interior display, meanwhile, does a great job of feeling large and expansive without running into issues with most apps. Although some apps suffer from the lack of a tablet-optimized experience (e.g., Instagram), overall, Samsung got this one right.

The biggest complaint surrounding the Galaxy Z Fold 4 might be its dated design. With the Galaxy Z Fold 5 on the horizon, we're looking to see how Samsung slims down the overall build of the phone, likely making it thinner and lighter than previous models. Moreover, the camera on the Z Fold 4 could be better, which is true for most foldables. Still, if you can't wait for its successor (or if you can find a really good deal), there's plenty to like about the Z Fold 4.

Like the Galaxy Z Fold 4, Samsung's 2022 clamshell is due for a replacement. But there's still plenty to like about the Galaxy Z Flip 4, even one year later, starting with the design. Samsung has really nailed the modern flip phone, and with plenty of various colors to pick from, you can find one that fits your style. The company even offers its Bespoke Edition program, allowing you to customize each individual color.

Unlike the Razr+, the Galaxy Z Flip 4 front screen is a smaller ticker panel capable of showing notifications and other small tasks. Based on rumors, we expect the front screen to change on the Galaxy Z Flip 5, but deciding whether it's worth waiting for may be difficult. The interior display, however, remains excellent; and thanks to the pocketable design, it's one of the easiest ways to carry around an expansive screen.

As with most foldables, the same issues rear their ugly heads here. The cameras are not particularly excellent — again, it's a space issue — and the battery life can range from adequate to poor, depending on your use case. It's a little tougher to recommend the Z Flip 4 instead of waiting for the newer model since a larger outer screen may fix some of our biggest complaints surrounding the phone, but it remains a fantastic clamshell.

Not everyone is into Samsung's software experience, and thankfully, there's finally another option in the US. The Google Pixel Fold is far from a perfect device — it suffers from the same first-gen hiccups that we often see from the company's products — but if you're after a Pixel-style experience on the biggest screen you can find, the Pixel Fold is the one to get. Plus, thanks to an improved design, the outer display is usable for most tasks, which is not true with Samsung's form factor.

At 5.8" and with a more rectangular aspect ratio than most phones these days, the screen is a great introduction to the Pixel Fold. The interior display, however, feels a generation or two behind compared to what Samsung's doing. While the displays are the exact same size and shape, the Pixel's been rotated 90 degrees to open wide, and the larger bezels and lower quality compared to the Galaxy Z-series might turn off some users. Nevertheless, the Pixel software experience continues to mostly shine.

The biggest problem has to do with apps. Google chose to prevent third-party apps from filling the entire screen unless they're enhanced by developers, which means lots of apps fail to use up the available screen real estate. The Pixel Fold more than makes up for that in the camera department, though. There's much to love about how this phone takes photos, and it's by far the best camera you'll find on a foldable. Although some might choose to wait for a second generation to help smooth out some of the bugs here, it's still a solid alternative to what Samsung is doing, especially if you don't care for One UI.

Picking the right foldable

It's taken a few years, but Samsung finally has a couple of rivals in the United States. Whether you're after a clamshell phone like the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 or Motorola Razr+, or you want an expansive display like those offered on the Galaxy Z Fold 4 or Pixel Fold, there's something for you. And with new options planned for the rest of the year — including the first-ever OnePlus foldable — the market for folding phones is only getting more interesting by the day.