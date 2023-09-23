Fitness trackers can help you set, track, and meet your fitness goals, whether you’re an absolute newbie or a hardcore gym enthusiast. Some makers have gone a step further and designed trackers, especially for women’s bodies. These models include features like menstrual cycle and ovulation tracking, emergency alerts for safety, compact sizes for smaller wrists, and several design, color, and pattern options to match any style.

The best fitness trackers combine many of these elements with accurate fitness features (like workout tracking and heart rate monitoring) to manage wellness stats. There are even casual, budget-friendly options without many enhancements for those who prefer simple and efficient. Popular brands like Fitbit and Garmin offer fitness trackers at various price points to suit many needs. But which trackers are truly the best for women? You’ll find out with this selection.

Our selection of the best fitness trackers for women

Source: Fitbit Fitbit Charge 5 Best overall Everything you need for an active lifestyle The Fitbit Charge 5 offers powerful fitness tracking features like heart rate and SpO2 monitoring at a reasonable price, making it one of the best picks on the market. With a small build and comprehensive in-app menstrual tracking, it's a great option for women. Pros Great battery life

Small band and screen size

Reasonable price Cons No temperature-based menstrual tracking $144 at Amazon $150 at Best Buy

Fitbit has become synonymous with fitness tracking, so it’s no surprise that it’s one of our top picks. The Fitbit Charge 5 is ideal for everyday use. It offers all the typical features — GPS, workout tracking, steps counter, heart rate monitor, and sleep tracking — and does everything fairly well. And you don’t have to worry too much about power, as the battery lasted neatly nine days when it was put to the test in our review (without the always-on display). It also has a 5 ATM water resistance rating, so you can take it swimming.

What makes it ideal for women is its small band and screen size; it fits comfortably on smaller wrists (although it means you can’t view a lot of data at once). Plus, one of the benefits of using Charge 5 is that you can choose the band colors and design to match your outfit. While Charge 5 doesn’t predict periods based on bodily changes like some options on this list, you can use the Fitbit app to track your menstrual cycle, including flow, moods, and symptoms like bloating.

With Charge 5, you get the best of both worlds, accurate fitness tracking, and a comfortable, customizable fit, making it one of the best fitness trackers for women.

Source: Samsung Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Premium pick Comprehensive design The Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 offers powerful performance with several women-centric features like temperature-based menstrual tracking, a slimmer size, and various color options. Pros Temperature-based menstrual tracking

90 workout modes

Integrates well with most Android apps Cons Expensive $300 at Amazon $300 at Best Buy $300 at Samsung

Samsung is one of the most well-known names in the world of tech, and for good reason. If you’re willing to splurge a bit, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 is one of the best fitness trackers, offering a smooth performance with improved brightness, so you can check your stats anytime, anywhere, hassle-free. You'll get some of the best fitness tracking features, including a heart rate and blood pressure monitor, 90 workout modes, and a competition mode where you can compare stats with other users. Plus, with a 5 ATM water resistance and IP68 rating, it can track your swims.

One of the reasons this ranks as a good pick for women is the accurate and in-depth period-tracking feature that uses temperature sensors. You can record and view this data through the Samsung Health app, which also offers relevant exercise and self-care recommendations based on your cycle. In addition to Samsung Health, the smartwatch integrates well with most Android apps to track nutrition, play music, open texts and emails, receive event notifications, and even make payments on the go.

This fitness tracker also has a slimmer build compared to previous versions which sits comfortably on smaller wrists. Plus, fashion-conscious fitness enthusiasts have the option of getting colorful, designer bands to suit their style. It’s definitely on the pricier side, but the features and consistent performance make it worth it, especially for Samsung users.

Source: Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi Band 7 Best value Basic features, easy on the wallet The Xiaomi Mi Band 7 is an affordable fitness tracker offering several desirable features like 110+ sports modes and 180mAh battery in a compact build. It's one of the most customizable options with various band colors, compatible phones, and apps to choose from. Pros Budget-friendly

Great battery life

Lightweight and customizable Cons Lacks advanced features $46 at Amazon

The Xiaomi Mi Band 7 is one of the most budget-friendly fitness trackers, offering most of the basic fitness tracking features and a long battery life for a fraction of the typical cost. (If you turn off the always-on display and continuous heart-rate monitoring, the band will easily last two weeks.)

Considering the lower price point, you can’t expect all the advanced features, but you get everything needed for casual use, including workout tracking, blood oxygen monitoring, and sleep tracking. Surprisingly, it also offers menstrual tracking despite the low cost. And it’s water-resistant (5 ATM rating) so you can take it swimming.

The tracker's design also stands out because it doesn't stand out. Its sleek, minimalist, and lightweight design won't overwhelm wrists. Fashion lovers will even enjoy the various band colors and design options available from third-party sellers.

Aside from features and design, compatibility is another benefit. The Xiaomi Mi Band 7 can be used with any phone, whether you’re an Android or iOS user. Although it might not be ideal for serious athletes, this option is perfect for those who want a bare-bones tracker on a budget.

Garmin is a respectable brand in the world of fitness tracking, and now its offerings include the Lily, a designer and compact smartwatch for women. Along with the stylish aesthetic, you'll get various, accurate fitness tracking features, including some advanced metrics like respiration rate, blood oxygen saturation, stress monitoring, breathing exercises, energy tracking, and much more. Its 5 ATM water resistance rating also makes it simple to take your athletic journey to the pool.

One of the best women-centric features includes in-depth menstrual cycle tracking with options to log moods and symptoms. Women can also benefit from the SOS feature that sends a distress signal from anywhere in the world while staying connected with a 24/7 support team. Other notable features include direct text messaging for easy on-the-go communications and a 5-day battery life (without constant use of GPS), which is more than enough for most everyday users.

It’s not the cheapest option on the market, but if you want a good-looking watch with solid features, you can’t go wrong with Garmin Lily.

Source: Oura Oura Ring 3 Most unique Discreet, power-packed style The Oura Ring is a unique fitness tracker that looks like an accessory but performs on par with much bigger trackers. Its powerful temperature-based menstrual tracking makes it ideal for women. Pros Unique design

Powerful sleep and menstrual cycle tracking

Display-free so no notifications disturb you Cons Must use the app to view stats $299 at Best Buy $299 at Oura

Colorful, designer fitness trackers are one thing, but if you want something truly unique, the Oura Ring Gen 3 is the best possible option. It’s a small, unobtrusive ring packing solid fitness tracker features. It logs steps, workouts, sleep, and stress pretty accurately considering its tiny structure. This tracker will also tackle water sports with its 10 ATM water resistance rating.

Its small build is so simple and classic that you may even forget you're wearing a fitness tracker. Unlike other sportier options, the Oura Ring 3's metallic design (available in several colors) is suitable for most occasions, including formal. Beyond the aesthetics, the tracker has powerful temperature sensors (despite its size) that can be used for period tracking and predictions.

Since it's a ring and there are no screens to speak of, the Oura won’t nag you with notifications, so you can focus on your exercise or work without any interruptions. If you do prefer some nudges, you can connect it to your phone to get inactivity and bedtime reminders. This tracker is more expensive than typical styles, but if you have the budget and willingness to stand out, Oura Ring won’t disappoint.

Source: Whoop Whoop 4.0 Sleek look Easy and unobtrusive The Whoop 4.0 is a minimalist and stylish tracker offering some of the best features like blood oxygen tracking, skin temperature, and sleep monitoring. Its discreet design easily fits small wrists. Pros Minimalist design

Customizable colors

Powerful menstrual tracking features Cons App required to view stats $239 at Best Buy $239 at Whoop

If you’re looking for something minimal like the Oura Ring but prefer a wrist-based tracker, Whoop 4.0 could be an ideal option. Like the Oura Ring, it has no display, offering an interruption-free experience.

The best part is the sheer color and design variety to choose from. From classic black to hot pink, it will match any preference or outfit. But color is hardly the only benefit. Since the tracker is display-less, it’s quite lightweight and unobtrusive, making it great for small wrists. To go one step further, you don’t even have to wear it on your wrist; the same technology can be worn with WHOOP’s special clothes.

But the band tracker doesn’t hold back from fitness features. You'll get workout tracking, sleep monitoring, and blood oxygen tracking, among other features represented cleanly on the companion app. Plus, you don’t have to worry about getting it wet with its IP68 rating. If that isn't enough, the tracker also has robust menstrual health tracking options that offer personalized exercise and sleep recommendations based on your cycle.

Like the Oura Ring, it’s super sleek and won't get in the way of your normal routine.

Source: Fitbit Fitbit Inspire 3 Budget Fitbit Effective and affordable The Fitbit Inspire 3 offers all the desired fitness tracking features like sleep, heart rate, and workout tracking at a fraction of the cost, making it ideal for budget-conscious women. It's also quite small and comes with customizable band colors to suit your style. Pros Reasonable price

Great battery life

Fits smaller wrists Cons Lacks built-in GPS $100 at Best Buy

If you want a Fitbit but have a tight budget, consider the Fitbit Inspire 3. It offers many fitness tracking features at a wallet-friendly price, including accurate workout tracking, sleep monitoring, and blood oxygenation tracking. It even has a water-resistant build (accommodating up to 50 meters) and long battery life (up to 10 days).

Similar to Fitbit Charge 5, it doesn’t predict periods based on bodily changes, but you can use the companion app to log your cycles and track symptoms. The tracker fits well for most women considering it is quite slim. Plus, like Charge 5, you get to choose your band colors to match your style.

The tracker does lack some key features like GPS, but you can use your phone’s GPS, so it’s not a big problem. If you want more, you can pay for some premium features like a Daily Readiness Score, but casual users on a tight budget can choose to skip it. It’s not the fanciest pick on the list, but it’s accurate, affordable, and customizable.

Source: Garmin Garmin Fenix 7S Best rugged Ultra-powerful and durable The Garmin Fenix 7 is an ultra-powerful, rugged fitness tracker for outdoorsy women. With advanced multi-sport tracking, maps, and SOS features, it's the best pick for those who adventure. Pros Strong and rugged for outdoor activities

Advanced fitness tracking features

18-day battery life Cons Quite expensive $650 at Best Buy

Garmin Fenix 7 is one of the most expensive options on the list, but the superior features it offers make it worth the hefty price tag. It’s a solid, sturdy smartwatch made for outdoor workouts, offering features like downloadable maps, thermal, shock, and 10 ATM water resistance, extensive multi-sport tracking, and various add-ons.

The whopping 18-day battery life means you rarely have to worry about charging, making it ideal for long hikes, camping, and travel. To put this into context, most fitness trackers last about 2 to 7 days before requiring a charge, so this is a huge advantage for outdoor enthusiasts.

Women can also benefit from the safety features, including incident detection and live location sharing so your loved ones and emergency contacts can look out for your wellbeing. Like the Garmin Lily, the Fenix 7 offers in-depth menstrual tracking and symptom logging to monitor and predict your cycles.

The rugged smartwatch is designed for athletes and hardcore outdoor exercisers rather than casual gym-goers, so if you are the former, this tracker could be perfect for your advanced needs.

Source: Apple Apple Watch Series 8 Best for iOS users Best SOS With robust fitness tracking and SOS features, the Apple Watch Series 8 is the best fitness tracker for women who use iOS. It's expensive but offers a lot more than cheaper trackers, making it a worthy investment. Pros Accurate fitness tracking

Integrates well with iOS apps

Crash-detection and SOS features Cons Expensive

Not for Android users $399 at Amazon $399 at Best Buy $499 at Crutchfield

If you’re an iOS user, the Apple Watch Series 8 is the best possible option. It’s pricier than many other picks on our list, but you'll get pretty comprehensive workout, sleep, and health tracking. You'll also enjoy various workout modes, customizable exercise routines and bike/run routes, sleep tracking, heart rate monitoring, and blood oxygen metrics. It also has a WR50 rating, so it’ll work for light swims (no intense water sports).

Beyond fitness tracking, you can monitor your health with medication reminders and exercise with Apple Fitness+. The smartwatch integrates well with most iOS apps, so you can take advantage of various third-party workout, meditation, music, and communication apps as well.

Apple is well-known for its famed crash-detection and SOS features, making it one of the best options for women safety-wise. Users can also benefit from comprehensive menstrual tracking and prediction options with an option to export data as a PDF to share with healthcare providers. Apple is one of the biggest brands in the tech world, and with features so solid, it's easy to recommend Apple Watch Series 8 to iOS users.

Which is the best fitness tracker for you?

Everyone is different so which is the best fitness tracker highly depends on preference. Women may prioritize menstrual tracking and safety features along with traditional fitness tracking, which most options on our list provide.

There’s plenty to choose from, but Fitbit and Samsung are in the top two positions because they are two of the most popular brands in the world of fitness tracking owing to the wide variety of products they release at different price points. Since they're the newest version with improved features, the Fitbit Charge 5 and Galaxy Watch 6 are the best picks among these. Both offer comprehensive fitness tracking features with customizable looks, making them functional and stylish options. The top two picks can be expensive, though, so if you’re on a tight budget, Xiaomi Mi Band 7 gives you most of the desired features at a fraction of the cost.

For those with smaller wrists, something compact like Garmin Lily may feel the most comfortable. Those not looking for a traditional tracker, should opt for something like the Oura Ring which offers a unique and minimal design without compromising on tracking features.

Before you choose, take the time to understand your lifestyle and needs. It’s easier to find something in your budget that meets your fitness needs if you actually know what are your nonnegotiables and nice-to-haves.