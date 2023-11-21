Aside from functional features, the top options also can be fun and fashionable, with some bracelet and faux leather styles available. No matter your preference, this list includes the best Fitbit Versa 4 fitness tracker bands available.

There’s a delightful ocean of Fitbit Versa 4 bands to dive into, which still sits among the best Fitbits around, and it’s growing. Sticking with the oceanic theme, the wristbands curated here wash up in a tidal wave of styles and colors. But the best bands accommodate the slightly portly profile of the Versa 4's face and provide enough tension (without uncomfortable squeezing) so that those wellness-focused sensors on the back hug your wrist.

Going grassroots with the Fitbit lineup, OEM products take the stage. From no-frills leather straps to chain mail-mimicking, pinch-free stainless steel wristbands, there’s bound to be an option that’ll satisfy the most discerning, fashion-forward fitness enthusiasts. The classic bands stand out in particular because they’re available in an array of pleasing tones.

Whether you’re on active duty or a military-style aficionado, the nylon-reinforced Bandletic Bands Military Sport Strap will satisfy your taste. It fits snugly on wrists, staying in place when crawling through mud, scaling walls, or simply hitting the gym. And though the band is reminiscent of tactical backpacks, it's stylish enough for everyday use.

If you’re in search of a unique, adjustable, and fitness-focused band to secure your smart timepiece, check out this affordable Maledan Braided Stretchy Band. The strap has a stylish woven look and a comfortable nylon flex that's easy to wear when it's time to hit the beach or the gym. This material band is washable and comes in a delightful array of stylish colors.

Reminiscent of elegant mid-20th century timepieces, the Robust Titanium Link Band radiates the sort of appeal that wouldn’t look out of place in an old Hollywood movie. Silver screen chic is one thing, but the band has more to offer. For starters, it’s titanium-light and alloy-tough. It’s also comfortable to wear, plus there’s an included pin tool to ensure maximum wrist breathability and minimal link constriction.

A rugged form factor makes Supcase's UB Pro Band a solid contender for Fitbit owners who like to live on the wild side. With linebacker-like defensive qualities, it’s a PC band with inbuilt TPU durability and flex. The raised edges complete this armored design, protecting the Versa 4's watch face from scratches. And a robust metal clasp snaps securely to lock the band snugly on your wrist.

There’s a truckload of colorful Fitbit Versa 4 bands available here, courtesy of the GEAK 15-band set. You might expect the features built into this package to be diluted somewhat because there are so many, but that’s not the case. The waterproof TPU used in each wristband is soft, gentle on the skin, and designed not to pinch. The best part is that there's a color for every mood and outfit.

Fitbit achieves a luxe leather-like look with this reasonable faux band. The 24mm strap is fabricated from a convincing vegan, bio-based material to give your Versa 4 a more sophisticated style. Other than the lavish aesthetic and feel, the strap's unique construction is sweat-resistant, so it's more comfortable on your wrist. The band is not, however, immune to water, so buyer beware.

Since the Fitbit Versa 4 is as smooth and black as a polished pebble, the 24mm Infinity Blue Mist Band soft silicone construction will complement, not compete, with the watch. The streamlined design is also resistant to water and wear and sports a cleverly designed loop-and-peg latching mechanism. It easily secures and releases to keep your watch in place until it's time for a change.

A range of strap-tivating band choices for your Fitbit Versa 4

Let’s face it; smartwatch bands are unsung heroes, especially when it comes to fitness trackers like the Fitbit Versa 4. Since the band will be exposed to sweat, harsh outdoor conditions, and even the occasional lap up and down an Olympic-length swimming pool, the material (from silicone to faux leather) needs to be up to the task.

For one thing, there are sensors at the back of the watch. The wristband and its latching mechanism must be comfortable yet snug enough to ensure skin connectivity. On the other hand, it should stretch and flex so that it doesn’t cause constrictive irritation. Ultimately, your watch must make enough contact during active fitness training sessions and beyond to accurately record body metrics. Hang on, though, fit and comfort are only half of the equation. Bands should look good, too.

These top picks will satisfy your every need

Taking care of your fashion and functional needs, the Fitness Infinity Band makes the grade as our best overall band for the Fitbit Versa 4. It radiates minimalist elegance with its sleek design and vibrant blue color, assuring a seamless blend against any outfit. It’s also water-resistant, so it’ll retain its good looks, no matter the fitness activity.

If a minimalist look isn't quite what you’re looking for, the Fitbit Vegan Leather Band might just be what you’re searching for, especially if you’re looking for a touch of character. Aside from its vegan-friendly credentials, this band is a joy to wear.

If you are looking for variety, you can't go wrong with the GEAK's 15-band set. The extensive collection ensures that you can rock a different color band every day for two weeks.

Is a military-grade band more your speed? Do you climb rock faces or engage in adrenaline sports? If so, a military-grade band may be more your speed. The Supcase UB Pro Band and its raised watch face edges offer peace of mind. Alternatively, without the screen-protecting edges, the Bandletic Bands Military Sport Strap is your go-to option for armed forces features.