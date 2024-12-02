Fitbit Sense 2 $180 $250 Save $70 The Fitbit Sense 2 is now heavily discounted on Amazon. More than just a fitness tracker, it’s packed with advanced tools to monitor stress and sleep. Plus, its stylish design pairs perfectly with any outfit, making it a go-to for everyday wear. $180 at Amazon $180 at Best Buy $180 at Fitbit

Fitness trackers aren’t just for professional athletes or hardcore fitness enthusiasts—they’re for everyone. Whether you’re just starting your wellness journey or chasing big fitness goals, these devices are built to help. From casual workouts to serious health tracking, they’ve got your back in staying on top of your well-being.

Right now, Amazon is offering the Fitbit Sense 2 for just $179, down from $250, thanks to an awesome Cyber Monday deal. If you’ve been eyeing this top-tier fitness tracker, now’s the perfect time to snag it for less.

Why the Fitbit Sense 2 is worth your money

The Fitbit Sense 2 is built for anyone who loves staying active and on top of their health. Packed with features like sleep tracking, menstrual cycle monitoring, and even stress and skin temperature tracking, it gives you a full picture of your wellness. The second-gen model ups the game with a slicker interface and the much-loved physical navigation button making a comeback.

Our review highlighted a number of beloved upgrades from the previous generation, including continuous EDA monitoring and the ability to take ECG measurements. The Sense 2 goes beyond tracking atrial fibrillation with its cEDA sensor, which monitors electrodermal activity to help gauge stress. It also keeps tabs on your nightly blood oxygen levels. Every morning, it gives you a Daily Readiness Score, tailored to your recent activity, sleep quality, and heart rate variability. It’s like a cheat sheet for your day, helping you decide whether to crush a workout or focus on recovery to stay at your best.

Being the best Fitbit device out there, it keeps all the fan-favorite features, like built-in GPS for tracking hikes, bike rides, and even drives. It’s got Amazon Alexa on board, so you can check the news, set reminders, or control your smart home. With a battery that lasts up to six days and just 12 minutes needed for a full day's charge, it’s built to keep up. With water resistance up to 50 meters, it’s perfect for pool sessions too. Available in gold, platinum, and graphite with customizable clock faces, all color options are now discounted—making it even harder to resist.