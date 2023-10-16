These days, gadgets tend to ( though not always ) lean into a particular nearly universal aesthetic, all rounded corners, muted housing, and smooth glass. It can be hard to tell the difference between your tech and someone else's, and it can be even harder to find a way to make your gadgets feel personal. Fortunately, great wearables like the Fitbit Luxe are designed to merge functionality with fashion to give you the health data you want while still making a statement. Finding the right band for your Fitbit Luxe is about comfort and reliability, but it's also about wearing a little piece of yourself not on your sleeve, but just below it.

A mixture of nylon and elastic delivers a stretchy, lightweight, and comfortable band. The flexible material and loop buckle clasp give these bands an unmatched wrist circumference range, allowing them to shrink as small as 5.5 inches and as large as 10 inches. Once you’ve adjusted the clasp to the right size, they’re still flexible to stretch over your hand without adjusting again.

You know it and love it because it’s the band that comes standard with the Fitbit Luxe. The soft silicone is comfortable around the clock and fits wrists between 5.3 and 9 inches around. It's available in four styles: lunar white, black, orchid, and peony. And it’s fully water-resistant, so you can hop in the pool without worry.

The Leather Double Wrap comes in black, textured earth gray, and sunrise, all with an aluminum buckle. Run by five generations of the same family, Horween brings more than a century of experience to the craft. As the name suggests, the band is long enough to wrap around your wrist twice before clasping and will fit wrists between 5.5 and 7.2 inches.

The Luxe Loop Boho Bands from Vintage Band combines three loosely bound bracelets into a single fitness tracker band. The combination of brown and teal leather with metal beads and accents gives a Bohemian vibe while giving you access to all your health data. The Loop Boho Bands fit wrists between 5.5 and 8.5 inches.

The scrunchie band connects firmly to the tracker and fits a wide range of wrist sizes. Officially, it fits best on wrists between 4.5 and 6.5 inches around, but there is some flexibility there if you’ll pardon the pun. You can choose from 10 colors and styles, all of which are perfect for casual wear or your next throwback slumber party.

The Fitbit Luxe Woven Band straddles the line between durability and comfort, so you can wear it around the clock. And, given the Fitbit Luxe’s 5-day battery life, there’s a good chance you will. It comes in two color options, slate, and hibiscus and it can fit a wrist between 5.3 and 9 inches around.

Comfortable and reliable in almost every situation, the Luxe Stainless Steel Mesh band comes in two colors, platinum, and soft gold, and is made of a flexible metal mesh. Like tiny chainmail for your wrist, this band offers security while being breathable and flexible. A magnetic clasp ensures a perfect fit every time and is compatible with wrists between 5.5 and 7.9 inches around.

The result of a collaboration between Fitbit and fashion label Gorjana, this band takes inspiration from Gorjana’s larger Parker Line and blends seamlessly with the jewelry you already wear. The bracelet is made of stainless steel, colored in either platinum or gold and more at home at a 5-star restaurant than on a 5k hike. It is not water-resistant and can become discolored when exposed to sweat — a finer band for finer occasions.

This third-party band is made from real leather and is compatible with Fitbit Luxe. It comes in black, beige, or brown leather with black, silver, gold, or rose gold accents. It’s slim in profile and even slimmer in price, but it does come with a couple of compromises. While it’s great for casual wear, the clasp can come loose when jostled, making it risky to take on the trail.

This Fitbit branded band is made from Ultraleather, a sweat-resistant synthetic material meant to mimic the look and feel of real leather. It comes in pearl and black, with either gold or stainless steel accents, and will fit any wrist measuring between 4.7 and 8.3 inches. While the Luxe is water-resistant up to 50 meters, this band is not. It will, however, stand up against sweaty workouts.

Finding the Best Fitbit Luxe band for your needs and look

One of the most important criteria when choosing a band for your Fitbit Luxe is aesthetics. But that's far from the only consideration. When we look at Luxe bands, we're looking for style. Still, we're also looking for reliability, limitations like a lack of water resistance, device compatibility (does it work with the Luxe?), cost, and comfort. A pretty band goes a long way but doesn't do much if it's no fun to wear. All of our selections hit the key points, differing only on where each places the focus.

Leather and metal dominate our top picks, with Fitbit's own Alternative Leather Band taking the top spot with its comfortable leather alternative material and an understated but timeless watchband design. The Slim Leather Wristband from TUV PLNT takes a similar aesthetic path with a few more risks in terms of design. The result is a band that's a bit bolder and less secure. The price is right, but we wouldn't wear it bungee jumping.

If you really want to throw caution to the wing in favor of fashion, there's no better choice than the Gorjana Parker Link Bracelet. It looks like a classy, upscale bracelet designed to blend seamlessly into the rest of Gorjana's Parker line of jewelry. Pair it with another bracelet or two; no one needs to know that you're tracking your steps while climbing the social ladder.

Life doesn't throw just one situation at us, and there's no reason you should meet those challenges with just one kind of fitness tracker band. Whether you're headed to brunch or beach volleyball, there's a band perfect for your needs. And, if you find that your needs change, there's a band for that, too.