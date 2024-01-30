Fitbit has been a huge name in the fitness tracker market for over a decade, and there's no doubt they make some of the best fitness trackers for anyone looking to improve or monitor their activity levels. If you stick with the more standard Fitbit trackers, you'll find that they can offer a lot of value for their price point, especially when you find the best Fitbit deals. Whether you want a tracker for doing sports, something simpler for just tacking your steps, or a smartwatch and fitness tracker hybrid, there's a Fitbit for you! Here are the best Fitbit deals you can find right now.

Fitbit Charge 6 The Fitbit Charge 6 is one of our favorite fitness trackers right now. With great battery life and a wonderful colorful screen, it's a great tracker for just about anyone. Save $10 at Amazon right now. $160 at Amazon

Fitbit Sense 2 $246 $300 Save $54 The Fitbit Sense 2 is still a very capable tracker but has some of Google's smarts baked in. It's not nearly as functional as a standard smartwatch, but it has more phone integration than other Fitbit models. It's $246 at Amazon right now. $246 at Amazon

Fitbit Ace 3 $55 $79 Save $24 The Fitbit Ace 3 is an excellent fitness tracker for children in Fitbit's lineup. It is user-friendly and durable enough to withstand even the most mischievous kids. It's only $55 at Amazon right now. $55 at Amazon

Fitbit Charge 5 $125 $150 Save $25 While the Charge 6 may be the newest model, the slightly older Charge 5 is still a great tracker. For most people, the comprehensive health-tracking features with a vibrant color OLED display, effortless mobile payments, and the convenience of built-in GPS will be well worth the discounted price. Only $125 at Amazon. $125 at Amazon

Fitbit Aria Air Smart Scale $40 $50 Save $10 The Fitbit Aria Air Smart Scale is an excellent smart scale that comes at an affordable price and syncs with the Fitbit app. It includes useful features such as BMI measurement, weight tracking, and a clear display for multiple users, making it a great investment for active households. Save $10 at Amazon. $40 at Amazon

Fitbit's tight lineup can see huge discounts

Fitbit has really tightened its lineup in recent years, offering fewer models with more distinct audiences for each one — that's why it can sometimes feel like the Fitbit deals are few and far between. However, waiting for deal holidays like Black Friday and Prime Day can usually net you some pretty great discounts. Not to mention, Fitbit loves to replace their trackers with a slightly updated version consistently, meaning you can snag an older model for a more reasonable price.