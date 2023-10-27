Your choices expand further because the Charge 6 uses the exact same band mechanism the previous Charge 5 does, so what fit the older model will fit just fine on the newer one. You can also consider the different materials available, which is one of the biggest reasons why the Charge 6 is an activity tracker with style.

Wearing a fitness tracker like the Fitbit Charge 6 can mean anything at any time depending on what band you attach to it. You don't have to put it on with a singular purpose in mind, or take it off because of a certain occasion when there are a variety of different bands you can wear instead. The Charge 6 is a versatile fitness tracker in its own right, and you can treat it like one as a fashion accessory when out and about, be it breaking a sweat or taking your leisurely time doing the things you enjoy.

Adding unique style to the Charge 6 is easier when you put something on that stands out — and almost camouflages the activity tracker itself. This bracelet is a good example, thanks to its beaded gemstone design that holds firm despite flexbile rope keeping it together. No tools necessary for this one, and no clasp or locking mechanism; just roll it on your wrist and that's it. Fits wrists in the range of 5.5-6.9-inches, so there's a good chance yours will fit comfortably.

Mesh loop bands have an ability to look very sophisticated no matter where you choose to wear them, and that's very much the case with the Surundo Mesh Loop Metal Band, made of woven stainless steel and coming in six different options. It fits a wide range of wrist sizes, owing to its magnetic latch that simply sticks to the band no matter where you place it along its length. Ideal for casual situations, you could also leave it on when it's time to work out, given the sweat and water resistance coming with it.

For a little glitz, this chic bracelet delivers some flash to make the Fitbit Charge 6 stand out just a little more, though the bling is likely to garner more attention. The metal band is a comfortable fit for most wrists, and the rhinestones accent the entire design for a standout look that really sets it apart from the usual sporty bands. You also get extra peace of mind with an 18-month warranty that covers you in case the band doesn't last long enough.

Putting a metal band on the Fitbit Charge 6 completely changes what the device looks like and where it can go. The air of luxury is clear from the stainless steel and dual folding clasp, but it also stems from the fact you can get it in different options, like silver, black, soft gold, or gold/silver. It fits wrists from 5.5-8.46-inches, courtesy of removable links to increase or decrease the size. Plus, Wearlizer gives you a one-year warranty in case the band doesn't last.

Who says leather has to cost you extra? These two cowhide leather bands come together in a bundle, giving you some choice off the bat on which one you'd want to wear at any given time. The stitching adds some old school flair to these bands, and to the Charge 6 itself once you latch either one on. They'll fit wrists between 6.1-8.7-inches for a fairly wide range, and are perfectly suited to both men and women looking for a budget alternative.

In lieu of Fitbit's own sports bands, get three for the price of one. Actually, getting these three will cost you less than even one of those, so you can rest easy knowing that you have backups in case your workouts get too vigorous. They will fit most wrists, and the soft silicone shouldn't feel uncomfortable, even after sweating all over them. They'll also do perfectly fine in water, so if you plan on swimming, you are good to dive right in.

The Fitbit Hook Loop Band keeps things simple by using one strap that wraps around and fastens itself using magnets, so you can tighten or loosen it without dealing with buckles, connectors, or holes. It's rigid enough to stay in place without loosening up too much, giving you peace of mind that nothing is going to happen, no matter what you do. The nylon and polyester blend is also comfortable over longer stretches, and won't damage if you sweat with it.

Tobfit sought to create a silicone band worthy of the original from Fitbit, so putting one of these on your Charge 6 should feel like you're wearing something along the same lines. The durable and flexibile material mirrors the kind of ruggedness you'd expect from a band you're supposed to wear at all times, including when it's time for a hard workout. You can also get these in a 4-pack in either small or large sizes, ensuring you've got the perfect fit every time.

Wearing a woven band like this makes the Charge 6 feel like an everyday accessory you can take anywhere, rather than just a tracker you look at when it's time to work out. Made with recycled materials, the band features an aluminum buckle and plastic connector, and you can find it in small and large sizes to accommodate all wrists. This band also comes in a Prism Pride variant that symbolizes tolerance and inclusivity.

Fitbit made this vegan leather band to feel like the real thing, adding a level of sophistication to the activity tracker that never leaves it out of place, no matter the time or place. It also comes in both small and large sizes, with an aluminum buckle and plastic connector. While not ideal for anything waterborne, the bio-based materials used to make it are resistant to sweat, so don't take if off if an impromptu workout takes shape.

The power is in your bands

Bands continue to get better and more versatile, which only helps when it comes time to swap them out with the Fitbit Charge 6. The wide variety also means variable quality control, sometimes making it hard to figure out what's worth strapping on your wrist and what's best left aside. The beauty of this list is it offers a range of options for different needs and tastes, which is emblematic of just how much band selection has expanded since Fitbit first came to market.

Take leather, for instance, where a new vegan leather blend from Fitbit is one way to give the device a stylish look without sacrificing anything during a workout. Lightweight and durable, you may not want to swim in it, but moving from the gym to the office, and then on to dinner at a restaurant won't feel out of place. You can always go the more traditional route with Fitbit's Horween leather bands if you'd rather wear the real thing.

You could also feel a similar way about Fitbit's Woven Band, which takes a recycled blend to craft a fabric strap that feels soft and textured with a unique styling to stand out in a crowd. The company even went the fabric route with its Hook Loop Band that gives you a different way to fasten the strap to your wrist. Mind you, if you're just looking for bands you can rely on when it's time to get active, the Tobfit Silicone Band 4-Pack has you covered, especially when you have your choice of colors. You could even match a band with your workout gear if you wanted to go that route.

Whatever you decide to put on your wrist, the Fitbit Charge 6 is better for it. How else can you add style and personality to a device that is so inherently personal, otherwise? Accessorize it with multiple bands to make it fit into your lifestyle, be it active or leisure.