While Fitbit also makes smartwatches, it gained its fame with its activity trackers. That being said, the Charge 5 is one of the best you can strap onto your wrist. The colorful screen is nice and everything, but the features and performance make it worth wearing daily. So, why not accessorize it for every situation?

Finding an extra band for the Charge 5 isn’t the hard part; they’re all over the place. Unfortunately, so is the quality, which is why we’ve mixed it up and put together some of the best options available for you. So whether you're a fan of leather or want a bunch to match every outfit in your wardrobe, we've got you covered.

Premium pick 1. Fitbit Horween Leather Band 9.50 / 10 This is the band you wrap around your wrist when you want to give your Charge 5 more of a professional look. That's the beauty of Horween leather; it just fits in no matter where you go. Classy, comfortable, and credible, Fitbit puts these bands through the tanning process in Chicago before they end up on people's wrists out in the wild. You have the choice between a large or small size, ensuring just about anyone can rock the leather without feeling like it's going to slide off — or cut off circulation. Black and plum are the official options Fitbit gives you — both neutral enough not to clash with your wardrobe.

Best value 2. OMEE Soft Silicone Bands 9.00 / 10 Silicone bands can take punishment when you basically sweat all over them. However, if you think durability and longevity will be problematic, just get 12 of them in one shot. Granted, OMEE's variety aren't exactly the same as Fitbit's own silicone bands, and that's fine. Volume means you have backups in more ways than one. With 12 colors, you can pretty much match one with whatever workout attire you're going to wear. The softer silicone should feel comfortable dry or wet and not slide too much, giving you consistent placement for features like the heart rate monitor, among others.

Editors choice 3. Tobfit Metal Band 9.00 / 10 Metal straps simply make any activity tracker look totally different, regardless of whose wrist you put them on. The Tobfit Metal Band isn't a radical departure; it goes with a nice aesthetic made up of stainless steel in a Milanese mesh style that attaches via magnets for a slick and clean look. If you're not down with buckles or clips, this is one way to avoid both. The magnets also enable a much broader variance in how this band fits; you can place it anywhere along the band to hold it still. Mesh bands tend to get a little slippery when sweat or water gets in there, but you can always see for yourself.

4. Maledan Breathable 8.50 / 10 If your wrists need some air, you could always go with bands filled with perforated holes to increase the airflow they might get. It doesn't even have to be for rigorous workouts; maybe you just want to feel a little more exposed at all times. The Maleban Breathable bands come in 3-packs and in various color combinations to give you some options for what suits your tastes. This is a one-size-fits-all proposition, fitting wrists between 5.1-8.7-inches, makes these bands great for both small and large wrists.

5. Osber Slim 8.00 / 10 With a slimmer fit and profile for ladies' wrists, the lightweight Osber Slim shave things down to 0.55-inches wide, including a shorter stretch in that they fit wrists between 5.5-7.1-inches. They use a double-band enclosure system, so you latch onto one of the holes and then slide the band underneath the slit to keep it all flush. The 10-pack gives you plenty of color choices to go with, depending on what your mood or taste dictates, so you literally could wear them anywhere.

6. Runostrich 8.50 / 10 Bands made from fabrics have their own charm, and they can easily fit in when you want a casual look at home, at work, or on vacation. The Runostrich come in a 5-pack and multiple color combinations for some variety. They're made from nylon, albeit with an elastic design that allows them to stretch and fit wrists ranging from 5.9-10.2-inches. A loop buckle holds everything in place, adding to the flush comfort, and while you could work out in these, they may not last as long if you do.

7. Wearlizer 8.00 / 10 Nylon is a popular option for companies making fabric bands, and the Wearlizer takes that same approach. In this case, the styling takes a decidedly floral and artistic turn. These bands are definitely "louder" in appearance, but they don't have any unusual elements for how they fit. The band definitely will stretch, so once you find the right fit (between 5.1-8.3-inches), just slip it on, and you're good to go.

8. Mtozon Leather Band 8.00 / 10 If leather is your thing and you like some old-school stitching, the Mtozon bands will give you both. These bands offer a classic look and come in a variety of colors that you don't always see amongst other leather straps or bands. It's a slightly narrower range in fit between 5.5-8.0-inches, though the lightweight feel should add some extra comfort when wearing the Charge 5 for longer periods.

9. TenCloud Metal Watch Link Band 8.00 / 10 Metal link bands are always classic, helping make any watch or tracker look nicer. While definitely not the most luxurious metal link band for the Charge 5, the value you get from this one TenCloud made is just as easy on the eyes. This is stainless steel, so you can count on some durability to go with that; plus, you can adjust the size using the extra pins to make the band smaller or larger.

10. E ECSEM Girls Bling Diamond and Stainless Steel Band 8.00 / 10 For a touch of elegance on a woman's wrist, the Charge 5 looks altogether different when you attach this band to it. The stainless steel is covered with a satin finish and artificial rhinestone diamonds. Too bad it's not the real deal, but on the bright side, they look nice, and the band should go on or off with little fuss. You will want to make a note of the 12-month warranty for this one, just in case it loses its luster before then.

Just a strap on the wrist

There is no shortage of bands for the Fitbit Charge 5, and since you already get the company’s silicone one in the box, it might be nice to grab something a little different. The Horween Leather Band stands out as a nice complement. It's stylish without being too flashy and comfortable to keep on. It can go casual or even a little dressy when attached to the tracker on your wrist.

If leather isn't your thing, the Tobfit Metal Band can take your style a little further with a classic stainless steel mesh design that might even turn a few heads. Unassuming yet slick all at once, it’s easy on the eyes, even if it gets a little slippery along your wrist. If you want classy, this could be a band you put on for any special occasion.

When you need something for everyday living, especially when it’s time to work out and break a sweat, call in some backup with the OMEE Soft Silicone Bands. You can get 12 in one bundle, so if one doesn’t last or feel as great after a while, just swap it out for one of the others.