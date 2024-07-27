Google's Fitbit Ace LTE is finally here, and for parents looking to encourage their kids to stay active, it's a veritable godsend. It offers many of the same features as other fitness trackers, but also has smartwatch capabilities like in-app calling, text messaging, and built-in 4G LTE. However, one of the unique features of the Ace LTE is its bands.

Ace LTE bands are split into two styles: Comfort Bands and Active Bands. Comfort Bands are made of a soft, yarn-like material that's stretchy enough for growing wrists, and use a pretty strong velcro that ensures the Fitbit won't slide off while your kid's running around. Sporty kids might like Active Bands more due to the perforated soft polyurethane material; they stay secure with a tuck-under clasp and are equally stretchy as the Comfort version.

Within each of the six bands lies a special creature called an eejie. For you millennial parents out there, they're like Tamagotchis, though its human-ish features aren't nearly as adorable. Frankly, they're weird-looking. But that's just our opinion. Kids will probably love all the customizations with clothes, accessories, and appearances. They can even design a home for their eejie in Bit Valley.

Each band comes with six Noodles, one of which is unique to that particular band. What's a Noodle? Basically, it's this squirmy cartoon line that wraps around the watch as your kid gets closer to their movement goals. Since every band has its own Noodle, kids may want to collect them all. The point is that these bands are more than just bands — they're a micro world of fun with games and activities designed to keep your kid moving.

Finding the right Fitbit Ace LTE band for your child

Best overall Moovin' Comfort Band For Fitbit Ace LTE Colorful and comfortable The Moovin' Comfort Band for the Fitbit Ace LTE features a playful, yet simple design. Its vibrant purple and green color blend should appeal to both boys and girls. The cow gym theme is fun and engaging, with plenty of opportunities to earn new items, clothes, and accessories for your eejie's room. Plus, the fabric is easy on the wrist and comfortable enough for long-term wear. $35 at Amazon $35 at Google Store

The Moovin' Comfort Band centers around Bit Valley's gym, but it's not your ordinary gym since it's for cows. Your kid's job is to get those lazy bovines in shape; through a series of quests (i.e., exercise and movement), they can unlock all sorts of fun cow-themed collectibles and accessories, like the Udder Planter and Bicycow.

The band uses a stretchy and flexible recycled fabric in a colorful blend of purple and green, and its texture and pattern should help reduce the appearance of stains. It's water-resistant, too, so that's one less thing you have to worry about.

Most neutral Strange Arcade Comfort Band for Fitbit Ace LTE Goes with anything The Strange Arcade Comfort Band for the Fitbit Ace LTE is a great pick for kids who don't want their smartwatch to look too kiddish. The charcoal color keeps a low profile and will match with practically any outfit. The eejie and the vintage arcade atmosphere might be especially appealing to pre-teens and older. $35 at Amazon $35 at Google Store

In terms of color, the Strange Arcade Comfort Band is the most neutral. It's charcoal gray, so older kids especially may appreciate its more unassuming look. Fans of the 8-bit era will dig the general style and vibe of the eejies and corresponding accessories, like vintage arcade machines and gaming icons.

It's hard not to compare the whole look to Stranger Things, though. "Strange Arcade"? We see what you're doing here, Google. But don't worry, parents, there aren't any Demogorgons or Upside Down Level scares here.

The recycled yarn is nice and stretchy, perfect for your growing child. And yes, it's water-resistant, so that's one less thing to stress over. Also, thanks to the band's darker color, it'll hide the inevitable stain or two.

For a little glam Glitterbomb Skate Active Band for Fitbit Ace LTE Perfectly pink The Glitterbomb Skate Active Band stands out with its vibrant pink color and glamorous vibe, offering a fun and lively environment for your kids' eejie. What's more, kids who like a little sparkle will love the dazzling accessories they'll earn as they complete their activity goals. $35 at Amazon $35 at Google Store

The Glitterbomb Skate Active Band is appropriately named for its popping pink color. Unlike the Strange Arcade band, Glitterbomb Skate centers around a more peppy and fun place to hang out and exercise. It kind of reminds us of those Bratz dolls — you know what we're talking about, parents.

Kids will find plenty to do and decorate in this roller-skating world; they'll find loads of gear and accessories, ranging from a Cherry Neon Sign to cool-looking roller derby skates.

Like all the Ace LTE bands, it's also water-resistant, and the brighter hue means it'll be easy to spot in a messy bedroom. The softer exterior might also be better for squirmier wearers who find the fabric band uncomfortable.

Most sporty Courtside Active Band for Fitbit Ace LTE Feeling blue The Courtside Active Band is ideal for sports fans, especially kids who dig basketball. Everything from the Courtside Room to the Training Bag is basketball-centric, including your eejie. What's more, the material is stretchy and ventilated, perfect for kids who are always on the move. $35 at Google Store

Got any budding basketball players at home? The Courtside Active Band is a solid pick. The backstory for your eejie is they're part of Bit Valley's acclaimed (and presumably only) basketball team, the Bit Valley Panthers.

Sporty kids will love all the gear. You can earn a hologram trophy, a glowing basketball, practical stuff like a training bag, or even a basketball hoop. Although in Bit Valley, they call it a Zhoop.

The band comes in a pleasant blue that matches all the digital gear and accessories of your eejie's virtual world. And like the Glitterbomb Skate Active Band, it uses a softer, silicone-like coating compared to the woven bands.

Scary cute Spooky Pugs Comfort Band for Fitbit Ace LTE Dogs, ghosts, and cosplay oh my The Spooky Pugs Band is more cute than scary, with its long list of dog-themed accessories like Spooky Bones and a Kennel coffin. Kids will love all the hauntingly adorable outfits for Wally their pug. And parents will love that the band is water resistant. $35 at Amazon $35 at Google Store

The Spooky Pugs Comfort Band is bright green and textured with a cool pattern that makes it stand out from the rest. As the name suggests, the band's story centers around ghostly themes, but nothing too scary. You'll meet a pug named Wally, who apparently loves to cosplay.

The gear you earn is as green as the band, like the Spooky Bones or the slimy Spooky Water bowl. Costumes are a different story; whether dressed up as a Bunnypug or a terrifyingly cute Ghostpug, your kid will have a wealth of fun choices for their canine's wardrobe.

Camp Nightmare Active Band for Fitbit Ace LTE If your kids are the types who love it when things go bump in the night, the Camp Nightmare Active Band is right up their (dark) alley. Everything, from the backwoods-y room you can accessorize, to the gear you earn, has a fun eeriness to it. As far as practicalities go, the Camp Nightmare band features the same water and sweat-resistant material as the other active bands. $35 at Amazon $35 at Google Store

Is your kid the type who sits on the stairs with ninja-like stealth as you "secretly" binge-watch Friday The 13th movies? Well, they might be too young for an evening with Jason, but the Camp Nightmare Active Band is the next best thing, and definitely more appropriate. With the Camp Nightmare Active Band, you learn that there's something scary lurking around Bit Valley's woods.

And hey, Google, what's with the scary-themed bands? We're starting to think the Fitbit Ace LTE was designed by horror fans. But it's not all scary, because you get some fun gear and accessories with the Camp Nightmare band, like a Massive S'more and Campfire.

There are also more eerie picks, too, including a Disgruntled Shroom and a Slime Backpack. And it should come as no surprise that your "room" is set in the woods — at night.

Which band is best?

In most ways, there's no major difference between the bands. For one thing, your kid will have access to all the same games no matter what band they use. When it comes to the materials, you can either go with the Comfort Band, which uses a woven fabric, or the Active Bands, which are more silicone-like and better for sweat-inducing activities.

The biggest differences lie with the eejies and the overall aesthetic. However, if pressed, we'd say that the Moovin' Comfort Band is our best overall pick, mainly because of its colorful design and super fun accessories.

One thing about the aesthetics, though, is we find it a little odd that half of the bands are scary-themed, like Spooky Pugs, Camp Nightmare, and Strange Arcade. Granted, we'd argue that none of these bands are nightmare-inducing, but for parents wanting a more neutral theme, the Glitterbomb Skate Active, Moovin Comfort Band, or Courtside Active Band are all fantastic picks.

We'd like to see a little more variety in the future. Hopefully, if the Fitbit Ace LTE grows as popular as Google hopes it will, we'll see more bands added to the list.