If you recently cut the cord and joined the streaming trend with Amazon's Fire TV, you made a great choice. Fire TV is one of the best streaming hubs, offering access to various content to explore. To make your transition easy, we compiled a list of the best Fire TV apps, featuring a mix of paid and free options. This list has something for every family member: blockbuster movies and popular series for adults, live sports for fans, and cartoons for kids.

8 Find quality content on Freevee

Amazon's free, ad-supported TV service

Source: Amazon

Freevee, formerly IMDb TV, is Amazon's free, ad-supported streaming service offering over 12,000 titles, including popular series like Mad Men, Lost, and Saturday Night Live, as well as Amazon Originals and spin-offs like Bosch: Legacy. Though its library is smaller than those of competitors like Tubi, it focuses on quality content.

With Live TV, you'll watch in real-time. There's no pausing, rewinding, or fast-forwarding. Ad breaks are part of the deal, and the length can change depending on the show. However, the service provides transparency with clear countdowns and information on how many ads are in the queue. Freevee is integrated into the Fire TV interface, allowing quick access from the home screen without launching a separate app.

7 Get shorter ads with the free Tubi

A massive library and live news streams

Source: Tubi TV

Tubi is a free, ad-supported streaming service owned by Fox, with over 40,000 titles. Its selection includes everything from movies and TV shows to live news channels. Tubi provides genres for every taste, from drama and comedy to horror and kids' programming, along with a dedicated section for Spanish-language shows. Tubi also has retro and lesser-known gems for fans of classic or B-list movies.

While it has ads, the breaks are relatively short. The ads are quicker than those on Hulu's ad-supported tier. The countdown timer lets you know when you'll be back watching. You don't need an account to enjoy Tubi, but if you sign up, you can create a watchlist and track your favorites. The user-friendly interface makes browsing by genre, collection, or channel easy.

Tubi streams live news from networks like Fox and NBC. It's an excellent, free complement to paid services like Netflix, especially if you're looking for content not found on other platforms.

6 Watch The Roku Channel on any device

A cable-like experience with free streaming options

Source: Roku

The Roku Channel used to be only for Roku devices. Now, you can watch it on most platforms, including Fire TV. With its diverse range of channels, from sports to music and everything in between, Roku's live TV guide feels like the familiar traditional cable guide, making it easy to navigate.

Its well-organized interface features thousands of channels, including old MTV music channels, alongside quality on-demand content like classic movies and recent original series. Although it's a free, ad-supported service, it offers plenty of value. It has optional premium channels such as AMC, Starz, and Showtime available for an added cost, depending on the channel.

5 Build your own Haystack News feed

Curate a personal feed of news from top sources

Haystack News streams local, national, and international news from over 400 sources for free. You don't need a cable subscription or an antenna. Build your own news feed by picking topics like current events, tech, or weather, and set your location for local coverage. Some regions may miss local stations, but you'll have plenty to watch with big names like CNN and ABC in the mix.

Enjoy on-demand content with pause, rewind, and fast-forward options. Personalize your experience by muting topics or sources. While the service is free, a $5 per month premium option removes ads from on-demand content, though live news still shows commercials.

4 Find original shows and movies on Netflix

A rich library of standout original content

Source: Roku

We included various free options, so let's dive into premium content. Netflix remains a top-tier streaming service, offering original programming and an ever-changing catalog of TV shows and movies. With critically acclaimed series like Stranger Things, The Crown, and The Witcher, Netflix remains a favorite. It provides a seamless viewing experience across devices, including offline downloads for mobile and 4K streaming through its Premium Plan.

If you're looking for wallet-friendly options, Netflix's ad-supported tier, priced at $7 per month, offers a lower-cost alternative. However, it lacks the full library, caps resolution at 720p, and includes ads. The Standard Plan, at $16 per month, supports HD streaming on two devices, while the Premium Plan, at $23 per month, allows 4K streaming and up to four simultaneous streams.

Although Netflix's catalog changes frequently, its season-complete shows, award-winning documentaries, growing anime collection, and features like Smart Downloads make it a top choice for fans of original content despite price increases and the limitations of its ad-supported tier.

3 Follow your favorite sports team on Peacock

Budget-friendly access to top TV shows and sports

Source: Peacock

Peacock has quickly become a standout in the crowded streaming landscape, offering a solid mix of popular TV shows, movies, and live sports at an affordable price. Starting at $8 per month for the Premium tier, Peacock provides access to its library, including fan favorites like The Office, Parks and Recreation, and Chicago Fire. The service remains budget-friendly and supports full HD streams. Peacock offers a Premium Plus tier for $14 monthly, removing ads from most content.

On top of its great on-demand content, Peacock shines when it comes to live sports. Whether you're into NFL games, Premier League soccer, or WWE events, it's a solid choice for sports fans looking to catch the action live. With multiple account profiles, flexible pricing, and support for a range of streaming devices, Peacock stands out as a top choice for a low-cost yet feature-rich streaming service.

2 Cut the cord with Hulu

All-in-one TV shows, live channels, and sports streaming

Source: Roku

Hulu's library is well-known for TV shows featuring popular titles like The Handmaid's Tale, Abbott Elementary, and Only Murders in the Building. Hulu offers access to major network shows and content from FX, all available across nearly every streaming device. Its base plan, priced at $10 per month, includes ads, and the offline downloads feature is only available for premium subscribers.

If live TV is what you're after, Hulu + Live TV offers a great lineup, including ABC, CBS, ESPN, and CNN. At $82 per month, it bundles live TV with ad-supported Disney+ and ESPN+, making it an excellent option for cord-cutters looking for an all-in-one package. While Hulu's originals might not stack up to Netflix's, its content library and great bundle deals make it a favorite among streaming fans.

1 Watch your YouTube TV favorites any time

Live TV with unlimited DVR

Source: Google

YouTube TV has established itself as a leading live TV streaming service and features hundreds of channels. At $73 per month, the service has more than doubled in cost since its launch. However, YouTube TV stands out with an impressive lineup, including 78 of the top 100 networks, covering cable staples, all four major local networks, ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC, and local PBS stations.

The service offers unlimited cloud DVR storage and 5.1 surround sound to all subscribers in an easy-to-use interface. Even though its price may seem high, YouTube TV remains a strong cable alternative with no contract obligations.

Access more streaming options on Fire TV

Amazon Fire TV offers many great apps, but its content can vary based on your location. If you want to explore everything, a reliable VPN can help. With it, you trick popular streaming services like Netflix into thinking you're in another region, unlocking the latest movies and shows worldwide.