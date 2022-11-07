Ah, Final Fantasy, the famous turn-based JRPG series that paradoxically never seems to conclude. The Final Fantasy series has a storied history, with entries and remakes appearing on multiple platforms. The Play Store has its own additions to the illustrious saga, with RPG gameplay adapted for play on touchscreen devices like your phone. Whether you’re a fan of the series, a newcomer, or just a lover of great mobile RPG games, the Play Store has a Final Fantasy experience for you.

Final Fantasy Dimensions

Final Fantasy Dimensions presents a fully-fledged JRPG experience on your phone. The plot involves a world split in half, with two parties of unique adventurers embarking on a quest to mend the broken planet. Through thirteen separate episodes, you'll play through individual stories for your party characters, learning more about who you send into battle. The combat takes the form of good old fashion turn-based brawls, with the player wielding up to five characters at a time. Final Fantasy Dimensions bases its character progression around its job mechanic; each character can be assigned to a specific task in combat, increasing the power of these skills. There is a difficulty curve problem, with bosses being frustratingly hard and normal random encounters being insultingly easy. But if that does not dissuade you, Final Fantasy Dimensions offers a satisfying JRPG experience.

Final Fantasy V

Final Fantasy V is a mobile remake of the classic Famicom release, redesigned for a touchscreen interface. The plot is very similar to Final Fantasy Dimensions, an unlikely band of heroes formed to save the world. The job system in this release stands out, providing various character classes with specific roles during combat, granting special abilities as characters level up. These special abilities can also be paired together to create more useful attack chains, such as the ability to hit multiple times in one turn. Ultimately, we have familiar territory for RPG lovers and a digestible barrier to entry for newcomers.

Final Fantasy III (3D Remake)

Just in case all that pixel art was getting on your nerves, Final Fantasy III (3D Remake) recreates Final Fantasy III in full 3D. The gameplay is largely unaltered by the additional dimension, leaving the expected turn-based combat trappings unspoiled. The touchscreen interface works great, as you can now simply touch the menu options rather than selecting them manually with a d-pad. The established job system is still here, and there's a new quick save feature that ensures you can jump in and out with ease. Despite the 3D graphics looking a little dated, Final Fantasy III 3D Remake presents its additions to the classic FF formula very well.

Final Fantasy Vlll Remastered

Final Fantasy VIII Remastered is an HD remake of the PS1 game. Notably, this release offers features that are handy for bypassing cutscenes and skipping random encounters, perfect quality-of-life improvements. Everything that you remember about the original release is present here, with a fresh coat of paint, including the junction system. You ascribe an ability to your character and gain stats by draining your enemies of magic during battle. Leveling up is rendered only semi-necessary, as enemy strength scales with your level and not your junction, resulting in gameplay that's considered easy. But if you’re curious about this entry in the series and have yet to play, the Android port is the perfect opportunity to see what FF VIII is all about.

Final Fantasy Brave Exivus

If you thought these would all be ports, think again! Final Fantasy Brave Exivus is a game made for mobile, utilizing the touchscreen interface far more extensively as a result. Simply tap the screen to input commands and watch those numbers fall. The game offers a full Final Fantasy experience with its mobile centrism, complete with an overworld for exploring and a fleshed-out storyline. The big standout feature, however, is PVP. Similar to link battles in modern Pokémon games, two parties fight to the finish, pitting your strategies against a thinking, squishy human rather than an AI. You'll feel well served whether you like the solo experience or the online battles; give it a try.

Final Fantasy VI

Final Fantasy VI is a remake of the classic title, decked out with improved graphics and touch controls. The benefits of time come across very overtly with this one, with a slew of features added to distinguish this remake from the original. This includes an auto-battle feature and an improved user interface, continuing the quality-of-life improvements applied to these older titles. The static nature of the series’ gameplay does have a serious drawback, the presumption of knowledge. The game assumes that you are familiar with the series and its primary loop, meaning it's not the best entry point for newcomers. Despite this, the game is unspoiled by the platform transition, providing the SNES experience you remember.

Final Fantasy Tactics: War Of The Lions

An entry with a little more spice to its story and combat, Final Fantasy Tactics: War Of The Lions presents an interesting political plot told through strategic gameplay. The plot concerns a civil war between two leaders that wish to rule the kingdom, detailing the twists and turns of this dirty, underhanded conflict. In bold contradiction to the formula, however, victory is not attained simply by smacking your enemies to death. Final Fantasy Tactics: War Of The Lions introduces real-time strategy elements to combat, quite possibly the progenitor for more modern interpretations of turn-based battles. Levels take place in small enclosed maps, with your party on one side and the enemy on the other. While your levels and items are important for success, your positioning is also vital, as you are required to maneuver your unit across the terrain to accost your opponents. This adds a Chess quality to the game, which shakes up the classic JRPG formula significantly.

Final Fantasy VII

Last but not least, the most famous game in the Final Fantasy series is Final Fantasy VII. An early 3D JRPG following a team of revolutionaries and their attempts to thwart an evil corporation and save the planet. The very first game in the series to appear in full 3D, Final Fantasy VII presents both its cutscenes and turn-based brawls with fully realized 3D models, which was revolutionary at the time. These qualities have been ported to the Android platform with very little strain. It is a huge game, requiring a great deal of time investment, but this is expected by returning fans. Combat is still aided by exploration in the overworld, with the acquisition of new weapons and items. Final Fantasy VII also features the introduction of limit breaks, all-or-nothing attacks to get you out of tough situations, a mechanic that would go on to be a series staple. The game is still a great time despite its age, and worth a shot or replay if you’re a series veteran.

Relive Final Fantasy anywhere

The ability to play games from anywhere, titles that once held you in place, always feel amazing. It grants a wonderful perspective on how far we have come in terms of technology. The beauty that the Final Fantasy series is available on the Play Store is that all this classic JRPG gameplay is perfectly suited to commutes and other stationary waiting times. In addition to having games good enough for the best Android phones, the Play Store can now give you a convenient method of re-living some amazing RPGs, and that's final.