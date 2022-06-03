The 1990s saw an unprecedented surge in the number of films created, written, and directed by queer filmmakers who brought a refreshing, and often sobering, perspective to a medium dominated by a stale, conspicuously male viewpoint. With Pride Month in June, it is only fitting to celebrate queer filmmakers—and the hard-won progress LGBTQ+ communities so desperately fight for—by revisiting some of the best films by queer filmmakers.

1. Me and You and Everyone We Know

Me and You and Everyone We Know, Miranda July's 2005 breakthrough film, is a tender and transgressive take on the composite narrative. The film follows a handful of converging subplots that focus largely on relationships and the uncertainty of youth. July plays the lead role as Christine, a struggling artist and part-time elder cab driver, who serrendipitously meets Richard—a newly-single shoe salesman with two children. The duo's lives, become meticuously entwined with other characters in the film. July's strong writing, directing, and acting earned the film several awards, including a Caméra d'Or award at the 2006 Cannes Film Festival.

Apple TV Amazon Prime VideoThe Criterion Channel

2. Kajillionaire

The New Yorker's Richard Brody sums up Kajillionaire tidily in eleven words: "Miranda July’s Astounding Metaphorical Vision of a World Out of Whack". July's latest film almost seems prescient in the way it approaches connection, loss, and other existential fears that many of us grappled with during the pandemic. The film tells the story of Old Dolio (Evan Rachel Wood) — a young woman raised into a life of petty crime by her emotionally decrepit parents — whose dreary life gets turned upside down when Melanie (Gina Rodriguez) enters the fray looking to get away from her humdrum existence. And while Kajillionaire is July's most successful film to date, it still feels intimate and understated.

Apple TV Amazon Prime VideoHBO Max

3. Shortbus

John Cameron Mitchell's Shortbus is difficult to describe. Although the film may be best known for its ensemble cast and non-simulated sex scenes, it's not defined by either. Loosely based on DUMBA, a Brooklyn-based queer arts collective, living space, and venue, the film follows lives of several people who struggle to connect both intimately and emotionally with others. The characters lives become increasingly intertwined when they visit Shortbus, described as "a salon for the gifted and challenged," by its host Justin Bond. With Shortbus, Mitchell transcends limits of filmmaking and achieves something unique—a movie where honest depictions of intimacy, in all of its forms, is not viewed as pornography.

Shortbus perfectly encapsulates a fraught period at the beginning of the century. The fever pitch of angst, uncertainty, and trauma that followed 9/11 came to a head on August 14, 2003, when a blackout shut down New York City. A collective catharsis embraced the city once New Yorkers realized the blackout was not the result of a terrorist attack. It was a rare moment where the city felt full of magic and possibility, and one Mitchell uses with deft for the climax ofShortbus.

Apple TV YouTube

4. Pink Flamingos

Pink Flamingos is a chaotic crime comedy directed, produced, written, narrated, and shot by John Waters. The film's tagline "An exercise in poor taste" should give you any idea of what you're in for when you press play. This cult classic follows Divine, a criminal drag queen that goes into hiding and lives as Babs Johnson to get away from the FBI.

While on the lam, Divine lives in a trailer with her mother, Edie (Edith Massey), delinquent son, Crackers (Danny Mills) and travel companion, Cotton (Mary Vivian Pierce). To add to her trouble with the law, Divine has to fend off her rivals, the Marbles (played by David Lochary and Mink Stole), who are vying for Divine's top spot as the filthiest person alive. Pink Flamingos is an outrageous, somewhat depraved fever dream that will eventually make you laugh, even if involuntarily.

Pink Flamingos is a queer classic that has survived the test of time (and obscenity charges). It makes streaming debut on the Criterion Channel on June 28, 2022.

Buy Pink Flamingos

5. Pain and Glory

Directed by Pedro Almodóvar, Pain and Glory is an acclaimed Spanish drama that deals with themes of loss, grief, drug abuse, and healing, as it follows the story of an aging film director, Salvador Mallo (Antonio Banderas), who is losing the ability to create the art that once brought him joy. Instead of starting new projects, Salvador passes his time reflecting on his past and living in the moment, reconnecting with old friends and lovers.

Apple TV Amazon Prime VideoYouTube

6. Elephant

Directed by Gus Van Sant, Elephant is a psychological drama that follows the events surrounding a school shooting. Based partly on the events of the 1999 Columbine High School massacre, Elephant is a harsh depiction of how abruptly and violently everything can change. Aside from the obvious trauma of the school shooting and the implied bigotry and violence that motivates it, Elephant also depicts topics like eating disorders and alcohol abuse as it follows the lives of several of the students leading up to the massacre.

Apple TV Amazon Prime VideoYouTube

7. Mysterious Skin

Written and directed by Gregg Araki, Mysterious Skin is an intense, touching drama that examines child abuse, sexuality, and growth through trauma. Brian (George Webster and Brady Corbet) and Neil (Chase Ellison and Joseph Gordon-Levitt), two young adults that could not be more different, discover they each lived through the same traumatic event one summer when they were eight—an event that would go on to shape how they interact with their worlds emotionally and sexually.

Apple TV Amazon Prime VideoMubi

8. The Watermelon Woman

The Watermelon Woman, directed by Cheryl Dunye, is a 1996 romantic comedy-drama that sees the protagonist Cheryl (played by Dunye herself), a young, Black lesbian, start a relationship with a white customer, Diana (Guinevere Turner), at the video rental store where she works. While the relationship develops, Cheryl is filming a documentary about a woman she sees in a film called Plantation Memories credited only as The Watermelon Woman.

The Watermelon Woman is a groundbreaking film—the first ever film written and directed by a Black lesbian—that explores the day-to-day lives of gay women in a society that was often cruel and bigoted towards both Blackness and queerness, while also confronting the historical precedents of white, male storytelling that was dominant in film.

Amazon Prime VideoHulu

Pride is back at last

Given the way the last two years played out—global pandemic, lockdowns, and economic downturn—it is exciting to be able to celebrate Pride month with a little more normalcy in 2022, but the ever-looming threat of lockdowns and quarantine mean you have to have a backup plan—if you staying in for a night or a weekend, Netflix has an incredible selection of LGBTQ films. And whether your commuting to work or the Pride parade, you'll definitely want to check out these incredible LGBTQ-inclusive games.

The best LGBTQ inclusive games in 2022

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Authors Steven Winkelman (4 Articles Published) Steven is the Features Editor at Android Police. Before joining the company, he was the mobile analyst at PCMag, reviewing hundreds of smartphones and tablets, exploring the growth of assistive technologies, and covering Apple and Google’s privacy initiatives. When he’s not writing or editing, you’ll find Steven scouring bookstores and working alongside socially engaged artists to improve their communities. More From Steven Winkelman Julian van der Merwe (15 Articles Published) My tech enthusiast journey started around 2012, with my first Motorola Android device. I love to tinker with both hardware and software to make tech work for me and help others do the same. More From Julian van der Merwe