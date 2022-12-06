A file manager is a handy program that shows you how your device's files and folders are organized, all so you can create, copy, move, rename, and delete folders and files as you see fit. Since smartphones are essentially miniature computers that can fit in your pocket, along with offering some of the top Android apps available, having a functional file manager can be very helpful. You never know when you might need to move a few files, create a new folder to organize your media, or delete unnecessary clutter.

Some Android devices offer a simple file manager pre-installed, but the apps often lack many of the advanced features you'll find in the third-party file managers below. For instance, some of the listed managers have built-in cleaning functions to help pinpoint large files that are taking up a lot of space, while others can connect to your favorite cloud storage service or your computer via LAN, FTP, SMB, or WebDav. So whatever you're looking for in an Android file manager, you're sure to find it in today's roundup.

File Manager - XFolder

With this robust file manager, you can view and manage files on both internal and external storage devices (e.g., SD card and USB OTG). It offers all the expected features, like copying, moving, deleting, renaming, sharing, and compressing files. In addition, you can add files to your favorites for easy access from the app menu. Thanks to the built-in Safe folder, which is protected by a four-digit pin, you can protect sensitive files and keep them away from prying eyes. File Manager - XFolder is free but contains ads. However, you can pay a small one-time fee of $3.99 to remove them.

The app lets you sort files however you want and automatically groups them by type. It also has a few ways to improve performance. With a tap, you can scan your device, find unwanted junk (residual, system, ad), empty folders, APK files, and app cache, and remove them. You can also boost your phone’s performance by hibernating apps; this helps to improve your battery life and keeps your device cool. The storage analysis feature sorts files by size, allowing you to see which files take up the most space. It also displays duplicate files for easy removal.

2 Images

Close

Mi File Manager

Created by Xiaomi, this free file manager has a clean, user-friendly interface that puts files front and center. The app sorts files automatically by type, but you can also look at each folder on your device and make new folders if needed. System files are hidden by default, but you can make them visible via an option in an app's settings. Upon selecting a file, you can view its details, share, move, delete, copy, rename, or open it with another app. In addition, when viewing files via their system folders, you can add both folders and files to your favorites.

The device optimization section shows how much of your storage is used and recommends residual junk for deletion. Here, you can also view all the large files on your device, along with videos and APK files, so you can easily remove them to free up space on your device. With Mi File Manager, you can even access files remotely via LAN or FTP, both of which are easy to set up. The app is ad-supported, and there is currently no way to remove the ads; fortunately, they are unobtrusive and do not interfere with your use.

2 Images

Close

Solid Explorer

Solid Explorer is an incredibly feature-rich file manager, and you can expand its functionality even more with plugins (purchased via the Google Play Store). You get easy access to all the files and folders on your device, and it also automatically organizes your files and puts them into collections. Files can be moved, deleted, shared, renamed, archived, transferred, and more. However, the app is only free for 14 days. Once the ad-supported trial expires, you’ll need to pay a one-time fee of $5.99 to continue using it.

With the full version, you get zero ads, access to the service on unlimited devices, rich cloud, and network functionality, and file encryption. Because of its flexible settings, Solid Explorer can be adapted to suit your individual needs. It provides view options, sort modes, filters, folder options, themes, color schemes, custom icons, and many other optional features in its settings. Additionally, you can easily add a new file, folder, or cloud connection to the app from the main page. There are currently 12 available connection types in the app, such as Google Drive, SugarSync, LAN/SMB, FTP, SFTP, and WebDav. Plus, you can download more options from the Google Play Store.

2 Images

Close

Files by Google

With a straightforward design consistent with other Google mobile apps, you can trust that this free file manager will be easy to use. On the “Browse” tab, you can see your recent files, categories, collections (including the built-in favorites and safe folder), and storage devices. Tapping on each storage device will show all folders and files, where you get a host of options: move, copy, rename, add to favorites, add to safe folder, back up to Google Drive, delete, and open with another app. Files that are deleted will be moved to the trash bin and kept there for 30 days before being permanently removed.

On the “Share” tab, you can use Android’s nearby share feature to send and receive files and folders. This is a great way to share files with those nearby, such as friends, family, and coworkers. Finally, on the “Clean” tab, Files by Google will give you cleaning suggestions to help free up space on your device. It will show duplicate files, old screenshots, blurry photos, large files, and downloaded files. It also works in tandem with Google Photos, allowing you to delete any photos or videos that have already been backed up there from your device.

2 Images

Close

Total Commander

This is one of the more unique file managers on the list in terms of its interface and functionality. Total Commander is ad-free and notable for offering a text editor for editing files, and you also get a layout with two side-by-side panels for easy file management; swiping left on the screen takes you to the second panel, and swiping right takes you back to the first. This makes it easy to move files back and forth between locations. Total Commander also has plugins to add additional features (e.g., FTP, LAN, and WebDAV support). On the app's main page, you can see all viewable locations, and tapping on one will take you deeper into it (e.g., internal storage, SD card, downloads).

Once a file or folder has been selected (by single tapping), you can use the select/deselect, copy/move, compress, and delete buttons at the bottom of the screen. Long tapping (equivalent to right-clicking) will also bring up numerous other options. There's also a sort active panel icon that allows you to sort folders and files by name, extension, size, and date/time. Finally, there is an add/edit button with several advanced functions: change directory, internal command, launch app, view file with app, send to app, and send shell command.

2 Images

Close

Cx File Explorer

If you want an ad-free file manager with a bright graphical interface and an extremely user-friendly design, Cx File Explorer is a good choice. Along with managing files on your mobile device, you can also manage files in the cloud (Dropbox, Google Drive, OneDrive, Box) and on your PC (LAN, SMB, FTP, SFTP, WebDAV). Files can be copied, moved, renamed, deleted, shared, compressed, and opened in another app. Cx File Explorer even lets you manage the applications installed on your Android device; you can back up, uninstall, share, open, and view their information on Google Play.

Under the “Library” tab, your files are automatically organized into categories for easy access; you can also view your most recent files, organized by date. There are various grid, list, and thumbnail view options, and you can sort files by name, size, date, and type. The storage analysis feature is perfect for visualizing how much storage is being used on your device. You can use it to remove unwanted apps and large files. Additionally, you can clear the cache of temporary app files, which can assist in extending the life of your battery.

2 Images

Close

Simple File Manager Pro

This open-source file manager comes without ads for the low price of $1.19. As the name implies, Simple File Manager Pro offers a simple design that is easy to navigate. It provides quick access to root files, SD cards, and USB devices. On the "Files" tab, you can see all folders and the files they contain. You can also add new files and folders if needed. Selected files can be deleted, renamed, shared, hidden, copied, moved, compressed, and more. Unfortunately, you cannot view files in the Simple File Manager Pro app; instead, you'll need to open them with another supported app, such as the gallery, photos, video player, or a different file manager.

On the "Recents" tab, you can see 48 of your most recent files; these can be viewed as a grid or list. On the "Storage" tab, you can see your device's total amount of storage and how much free space is available. Here, your files are organized into categories, showing how much storage each takes up. When viewing the files under each category, you can sort them by name, size, last modified, and extension. In settings, you can change the app's theme, hide one or more tabs (files, recent files, or storage analysis), change the font size, and password-protect the app.

2 Images

Close

ASTRO

This all-in-one file manager manages files on your device, SD card, and the cloud. A handful of storage locations can be added to ASTRO: Box, Dropbox, Google Drive, OneDrive, Yandex, Disk, FTP, and SMB. Like most other apps on this list, this file manager automatically sorts your files into folders and gives you access to all your system folders and files, similar to a computer file manager. But unlike the other file managers on this list, ASTRO has a separate search tab with advanced filtering and sorting options.

Folders have their own search function and can filter out specific file types. When dealing with files, you can delete them, share, copy, rename, compress, hide, and add them to your favorites. You can also create an encrypted vault to store your sensitive files for secure file protection. Your vault can be protected with a pin or using biometrics. Finally, if you’re looking to free up space on your device, Astro includes a few cleaning functions to help remove unneeded files, large files, and unused apps.​​​​​​​

2 Images

Close

Say farewell to unorganized files

When managing the files on your Android device, there are many options; you just need to figure out which one suits your needs the best. For example, if you frequently move files between your mobile device and PC, you'll likely need a file manager with more features than the default app on your device. On the other hand, you might want an easy way to visualize the files and folders on your device.

What is your preferred file manager, and what are its best features?