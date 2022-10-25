Back in the day, you'd probably go to the local arcade to play the hottest fighting game on the market. Just you and a pocket full of quarters before a group of like-minded individuals would inevitably gather around you to inform you about every wrong move you made. As much of an experience as the arcade was, those same fighting games are now available on everything, from consoles and PCs to smartphones, and can even be played on some of the best Android tablets around.

Fighting games have evolved along with their respective platforms. Many, like Mortal Kombat, Street Fighter, and Tekken, carry on strong to this day. Others, like Dragon Ball Legends, could easily qualify among the best anime games on Android.

But there's much more to the genre than just the big names. Hence, today's roundup puts a spotlight on some of the best fighting games on Android.

Brawlhalla

Unless you own a Nintendo console, Brawlhalla is likely the closest you'll get to playing a Super Smash Bros game. Brawlhalla pits you and up to 7 other players on a single level in a battle to see who falls the least. This frantic fighting game was released on PC and PlayStation 4 in 2017, with an Android release in 2020, and has enjoyed a steady stream of updates ever since. Brawlhalla features over 20 different game modes and over 50 unique characters to play.

Since this is a Ubisoft game, you'll find characters from the company's other titles, such as Ezio and Rayman. But Brawlhalla constantly introduces new crossovers, including characters from other franchises, movies, and even real-world fighters. Expect to play with the likes of Lara Croft, Negan, and John Cena.

Dragon Ball Legends

Dragon Ball Legends is based on the popular anime/manga and features hundreds of characters from the long-running series. There's a lot to love about this vibrant fighting game, including art by Akira Toriyama, who's also known for creating art for games like Chrono Trigger and Dragon Quest.

Battles unfold in open 3D environments. As per the series' tradition, characters float high above the ground and punch each other into mountains as they unleash physics-defying super moves. Collect Arts Cards to pummel your opponents up close or devastate them from afar, either in the game's unique storyline or against players online. Dragon Ball Legends also boasts RPG elements, which means that your characters level up and grow stronger the more battles you win.

Final Fighter: Fighting Game

Final Fighter has a more modern look to it, akin to something like the Tekken series. Even certain character designs will remind you of Bandai Namco's signature fighting franchise. Final Fighter features a set of commands, different combinations of which lead to various combos and special moves. Stronger combos require more specific input with the game's on-screen joystick, but the game caters to players who wish to mash buttons as well. Sure, Final Fighter's Engrish translation leaves a lot to be desired, and the story doesn't make much sense.

But in terms of solid fighting mechanics and character design, Final Fighter deserves a go.

Garou: Mark of the Wolves

It doesn't get any closer to playing a coin-op arcade fighting game than Garou: Mark of the Wolves. Originally released on the NeoGeo, a console known for its exceptional fighting games, Garou is the last entry in the famed Fatal Fury series on the platform. In other words, expect a 2D fighting game that plays as a peak 90s release.

Garou features pivotal characters from the series, spearheaded by Terry Bogard, Jenet Behrn, and Butt. Yes, Butt. And if you want to experience the game to its fullest, in addition to using digital on-screen controls, Garou allows you to connect a bluetooth controller of your choice and play in an old-school way. Granted, unlike the other games on this list, Garou costs $3.99 on the Play Store, but it won't ever pester you with in-app purchases or lootboxes since it's a premium release.

Injustice 2

Injustice 2 sees you take control of Batman and other notable heroes from the DC universe in an attempt to rebuild the Justice League. By completing missions, you'll collect hero shards that are useful for adding heroes/villains to your roster.

From superhero icons like Superman and Wonder Woman to mischievous villains like the Joker and Harley Quinn, Injustice 2 allows you to build a team comprised of your favorite characters and unleash their unique super moves against anyone foolish enough to stand in the way.

Marvel Contest of Champions

Marvel or DC? If you're on the former side of the fence, you may want to play Marvel Contest of Champions over Injustice 2. Contest of Champions features pretty much every Marvel character you could think of: Spider-Man, Venom, Iron Man, Hulk, and many more. Furthermore, they gain bonuses when paired up with other characters that make sense lore-wise. Assemble Guardians of the Galaxy and see their stats rise exponentially.

Each character boasts a set of devastating attacks, all the more emphasized by the game's semi-destructible levels. Contest of Champions will test your team to the max via the story that pits you against Marvel's most formidable villains.

Mortal Kombat

Mortal Kombat has always been about gratuitous violence and intentional misspelling of the word "combat." And there's certainly enough of both in this iteration on Android. Mortal Kombat features the same over-the-top fatalities that you've come to expect from the series.

In addition, you'll find a plethora of content to go through, including collecting character cards from the series, equipping them with weapons and armor, leveling up, and much more. It's not the most visually impressive fighting game out there, but being able to play Mortal Kombat on the go makes up for it.

Skullgirls: Fighting RPG

Skullgirls boasts some of the most fluid and responsive battle animations on this list. Swiping back makes your character backstep, while swiping forward prompts an offensive dash toward your opponent. Tapping in quick succession builds a combo that simultaneously accumulates your superpower meter. With a quick tap on the bottom left of the screen, your character unleashes a vibrant special move.

Skullgirls excels at intuitive fast-paced combat, but it also looks the part. Characters are reminiscent of early Disney cartoons. Beautiful vistas in the background give you a reason to stop pummeling your opponent every once in a while to enjoy the view. A jazzy soundtrack may not sound like the best fit for a fighting game, but you'd be surprised by how well it all meshes into one of the best fighting experiences on Android.​​​​​​​

There's something for everyone. Brawlhalla caters to players of all ages and features hectic scrambles for up to 8 players online. Mortal Kombat, as always, stands out thanks to its gruesomely explicit finishers. But if you're into something more old-school and microtransaction-free, you can't go wrong with Garou.

Did your favorite fighting game make the list? If not, highlight your favorite fighting franchise, and perhaps you'll see them the next time this roundup is updated. Until then, enjoy the selection!