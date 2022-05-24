What do you use when you're out and about and want to listen to your favorite tracks without being bothered by the noise around you? We prefer our trusty JBL Live Pro 2. They're super light and comfortable to wear, have a long-lasting battery, and are great at noise canceling. They're everything we need on a day out, on a run, or even at work as we try to take part in a Zoom call. The JBL Live Pro 2 are brand new, but you definitely need to look into them.

The JBL Live Pro 2: Perfect for everything from music to calls

When it comes to headphones and everything audio, JBL is a market leader, creating both affordable and premium products that everyone loves.

The JBL Live Pro 2 are brand new on the market, and they're available in black, white, blue, and pink. Even better, these spectacular-looking earbuds are available for a mere $149.95, making them a must-have for anyone interested in having the best experience listening to music on the go.

The earbuds give you the full JBL experience, allowing you to customize the sound levels, choose EQ levels, and more.

Why you need the JBL Live Pro 2 in your life

The JBL Live Pro 2 may be new on the market, but they're already the earbuds you need to have! They're excellent as far as sound goes, as you'd expect from a JBL product, they come at a good price point, and they're super comfortable to wear. Let's dive in on why you need these headphones now!

1. Stellar sound for 10 hours

Having a full day of working headphones is mandatory nowadays, especially as you swap between listening to the latest album of your favorite artist on your way to work, participating in online meetings with people from all corners of the world while there while also listening to music while on your break, then switching off to a podcast on your way home. It's important to know that your earbuds can keep up and have great battery life.

Well, the JBL Live Pro 2 earbuds work for up to 10 hours on a single charge, although the case holds up to 40 hours in total. That's pretty impressive for some earbuds!

2. Super fast charging

Being able to listen to music for 10 hours is awesome, but sometimes, you don't have the 2 hours you need to charge your earbuds fully. Sometimes, it's morning, and you have to be out the door as soon as possible -- then you figure out you forgot to charge them.

Thankfully, the Speed Charge feature will charge your earbuds for 4 hours of playtime in just 15 minutes. So, your earbuds are ready to go by the time you brush your teeth, dress, find your ever-misplaced wallet, feed the cat, and get your shoes on!

3. Perfectly heard everywhere you may be

If you need to take a call while you're walking down a busy street, you're on top of the mountain, and the wind is blowing by you, or you're biking, for instance, whoever you're talking to is usually going to have some trouble understanding you. Well, not with the JBL Live Pro 2!

These earbuds have six beamforming microphones that reduce wind and noise interference, so your voice comes through loud and clear. Furthermore, the VoiceAware feature will help you adjust how much of your own voice you'll hear.

It's important to know you can rely on your earbuds beyond listening to great music. Knowing you can handle calls and conferences with the same earbuds is important when making the decision to buy a new pair.

4. Connect to multiple devices

The JBL Live Pro 2 earbuds come with Multipoint Connection, which means you can easily switch your headphone input from one device to another.

For instance, if you're watching a movie on your laptop, trying to be as quiet as possible, and you get a call on your phone, you can tap your earbuds and quickly switch to that instead. That's super useful when you have multiple devices you use at any point during the day.

5. Water-resistant

The JBL Live Pro 2 earbuds are IPX5 water-resistant. What does this mean? Well, the IPX5 rating is offered to devices that can live through water splashing on them at any angle. So, if you're walking down the street and the sprinklers come on, your JBLs are good to go. Same if you're caught in the rain.

You won't be able to shower with your JBLs on, and we truly don't recommend you take a dip into the pool with them on, but they should be fine when exposed to a little water here and there.

6. Super comfortable

The JBL Live Pro 2 come with some super comfortable earbuds, making them perfect for longtime wear. The earbuds feature Oval Tubes for better comfort, isolation, and bass. Also, the oval silicon tips create a snug fit for any wearer.

Furthermore, the box comes with three sizes of ear tips, so one of them is sure to fit any wearer, no matter their needs. It's great to see something new in a pair of earbuds!

7. Adaptive noise canceling

Similar to some other headphones and earbuds on the market today, the JBL Live Pro 2 earbuds come with what they call True Adaptive Noise Cancelling technology. Basically, the earbuds will sense your surroundings and adapt to the situation based on your environment. In this way, you'll get the best sound wherever you are.

After all, you don't have the same need to cancel out the world around you when you're walking down a quiet alley in the park and when you're riding the subway.

Alternatively, you can use Smart Ambient, which is a feature that allows you to focus on your environment without taking out your earbuds. This is super useful for those who feel the need to listen to what's happening around them for their safety, for instance. This will come in handy when you're out for a late-night walk, crossing the street, or riding the subway and need to hear what the next station is.

8. Easy access to your assistant

If you're used to having Google or Alexa do things for you, like playing your favorite tracks, making phone calls for you, adding calendar appointments, and so on, then you're going to love these earbuds.

You won't have to power up your assistant manually anymore! Instead, just speak "Hey Google" or "Alexa," and give them directions! Of course, the feature only works on Android, and you'll need Android 6.0 or higher to get Alexa to work, but that really shouldn't be an issue nowadays.

It's a fun way to stay on top of your daily agenda while getting help from your favorite assistant. Plus, you cut out the extra steps you'd otherwise have to go through to activate your assistant.

The JBL Live Pro 2: The new earbuds you'll want to own

Earbuds are always fun to have, but in our experience, buying random brands online is hit-and-miss: you rarely know what you're going to get. Either they're super annoying to wear after half an hour, the sound isn't the best, or the people you're having calls with can barely hear you.

Thankfully, the JBL Live Pro 2 are nothing like that, so you'll definitely love them! They're comfortable to wear for hours on end, come with great sound, and you can have conversations even when the wind is howling around you. Truly, go order yourself a pair right now so you don't miss out!

