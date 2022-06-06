Trust us, your dad is tired of getting a tie and socks for Father's Day. Unless you're planning on getting him a new grill or that expensive Portal to stay in touch, your pops is probably looking forward to a bit of quality time with the family more than anything else. After all, when was the last time you called to congratulate him on putting up that new fence?

Sometimes, the best way to show your dad that you care is by doing something as simple as making a reservation, so he doesn't have to. Luckily, we've rounded up the best reservations apps to make Father's Day a little easier on the big guy, which will lead to merriment and quality time all around. And hey, maybe he'll still pay for it if you take the initiative, right?

OpenTable

If you've looked into reserving a table at a restaurant, there's a good chance you've come across OpenTable. Seating more than one billion people per year is no easy feat, but this powerhouse of an app has been pulling it off. The company is coming up on its 25th anniversary, which means it is reliable enough to manage reservations for nearly a quarter of a century. The app isn't too bad either, offering everything from reviews and price range to delivery options and number of times booked that day. Suffice it to say, OpenTable is one of the best reservations apps out there, and you know your dad will love all the nitty-gritty details included for each restaurant.

Yelp

That's right, it's not just for leaving passive-aggressive reviews! Since 2010, Yelp has provided reservation services, so you can book a table at your favorite restaurant while reading about the latest nut job that hated how the tables were too close to the windows or something annoying like that. The number restaurants is a bit limited, as it costs money for them to set it up, but hey, it's definitely worth a shot to see if your dad's favorite burger place is available for a quick stop in on Sunday.

Tock

You may not have heard of it, but that doesn't mean Tock isn't a great option if you're trying to get a time at your local eatery. This app is as comprehensive as it is functional, providing everything from easy reservations and simple menus to curated recommendation lists. Unfortunately, it doesn't allow for guest accounts to set up reservations, so you will have to sign up with some basic information, but it shouldn't hold you back from showing dad a great night on the town.

eatigo

Every day loves a good deal, and eatigo is your best bet when it comes to restaurant reservations at a discounted rate. It allows you to get discounted food at restaurants you dine at, depending on what time your reservation is. Discounts go up to 50% off, which you know dad will get excited about. Unfortunately, eatigo is only available in Thailand, Singapore, Malaysia, Hong Kong, India, Philippines and Indonesia, so if you're looking for a restaurant in the US, you're going to have to pay full price.

Seated

What if dear ol' Dad decides he wants to stay in rather than eat out? Well, you're in luck with Seated, as it provides both restaurant and delivery functions, so you can make the right decision on the fly. The simple interface will allow you to decide quickly, and the cash back functionality will help you save up to 30% on your dining experience. And if there's anything that'll get your dad excited about his big day, it's knowing he's saving you a bit of money in the process.

Gifts work too

All in all, you really can't go wrong with these reservations apps. In most cases, you'll be able to get a reservation at a restaurant either way, so your dad will know that you love him. Be sure, however, to confirm that the app you've downloaded works in your country (looking at you, eatigo) and that entries have all the information you need to make the right decision.

Trust us, though, your dad is just going to be happy you made the effort, so download one of the apps before the big day, so you can see that big dumb smile on his face on June 19th! And if he would rather fumble around at home, maybe choose an awesome Father's Day gift instead.