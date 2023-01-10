Relaxing gaming activities pair well with brand-new Android tablets and phones; it is tempting to give simulation games a whirl after seeing how many exist on the Play Store. Unfortunately, it turns out those games tend to scope macroscopically and, as a result, may overwhelm the player with too many menus and a heavy reliance on micromanagement. On the other hand, some of the best Android games are derivatives of simulation games, offering themes of gardening, harvesting, and farming. Fortunately, these games are more slow-paced, have scaled-down gameplay, and hone in on caretaking, making them more suitable for casual mobile play. So to give Android users a direction to find relaxing and peaceful titles, we've rounded up all the best farming games on Android. Let's dig in!

1 Stardew Valley

We just had to include Stardew Valley. The farming and settlement-building life sim that has exploded in popularity among casual gamers needs no introduction. Set in a world of beautiful pixel art, you play as a fresh opportunist, having just moved to the valley seeking a new life. Gameplay involves building a home, generating crops and supplies to trade with local businesses, and chatting with charming NPC characters. The world itself is brimming with style and personality, with season and weather changes affecting your surroundings as well as the valley's inhabitants. While it can be a bit slow at times, and there can be annoying RNG elements, Stardew Valley is an exemplary example of its kind, up there and possibly surpassing Animal Crossing. Well worth your time to try out, and you can even mod the game to extend its gameplay.

2 Sumikkogurashi Farm

Aesthetics play a significant role in a game's atmosphere. Games like Animal Crossing pop off partly due to the loveable animal cast and open-ended nature to express user creativity and imagination. Sumikkogurashi Farm aims to bring charm with its soft color palette choices and simple graphics. The game focuses on farm building and harvesting crops; you will take care of animals, fulfill requests and dress up the Sumikkogurashi. It's an adorable experience, not one to miss if you're into Animal Crossing but set on a farm.

3 ​​​Hay Day

Now if you're looking for a simplified experience, where you don't have to worry about having your crops die or be damaged from the rain, we recommend checking out Hay Day. In Hay Day, you're in charge of creating a farming paradise on your own plot of land. You will care for farm animals like chickens, pigs, and cows while still preparing and maintaining your crops, all to make sure your land flourishes. In addition, you can add buildings and facilities, conduct trades and join a neighborhood consisting of 30 players. Ultimately, you can decide how your farming paradise plays out; Hay Day gives you all the tools you need to get there.

4 Toca Nature

Toca Nature shares the great outdoors theme, giving you sway over a living, breathing wilderness. Bend and shape the landscape to your will, populate it with life, and zoom in to observe the creatures up close. Of course, you have to pay close attention and tend to the animals around you to help them grow and thrive in the environment you've created. This game recreates the feeling of maintaining a personal garden, reproducing that feeling of zen by watching everything grow and come together around you that's been shaped by your hand. Your mind will indeed feel at peace while playing through this one.

5 Blocky Farm

Have you ever considered an in-depth farming game with Minecraft graphics? Blocky Farm is precisely that. You will manage your farm, visit the town, fish, and form relationships with your animals and neighbors — and don't let this pixelated style fool you, as the game comes packing in with personality and life. The best part is you can play this game offline at 60 FPS, so completing tasks won't feel sluggish, making the overall experience feel smooth as butter. Definitely give it a go if you're already into this graphical gaming style and enjoy dabbling into farming games.

6 Terrarium: Garden Idle

Adding in a mix of realism and patience is what Terrarium: Garden Idle is all about. The game simulates the actual practice of growing plants very slowly. The main loop is an idle clicker mechanic, where you can place different plants and tap them to earn and accumulate points when you aren't playing. Said plants grow towards tiered heights that grant rewards. Terrarium: Garden Idle is an excellent game to load up when you're feeling overwhelmed from farming and simply want to tend to a small collection of plants instead; it is the perfect example of reflecting on how we might care for our plants in real life, too.

7 Township

After playing through a few entries on this list, you might be ready to tackle more challenging and engaging gameplay. Township combines the best of both worlds of city-building and farming. Harvesting crops, expanding your town, and upgrading your factories are essential for game progression. The best part is you can do as little or as much farming as you want since there are many ways to establish your town's activity and economy. Even with the game's broader focus, playing is not too cumbersome.

8 Pocket Plants

Pocket Plants blends a few different elements to create something fairly original. Like Terrarium: Garden Idle, you can focus on gardening versus tending to a whole plot of farmland. In Pocket Plants, you must revitalize several different worlds with plant life, discover new plant types, and grow your collection. Each world has grids resembling the best match-3 games with stylized backdrops, which add a lot to the game's visuals and appeal. Overall, Pocket Plants' idle-styled gameplay is perfect for players looking for a more miniature, slow-paced loop that play out similarly to other farming and harvesting games.

Planting and harvesting brings a peace of mind on Android

Similar to simulation games, the best sandbox games on Android offer open-ended gameplay loops, making players feel slammed while playing. It's why we turn to games with farming elements that scale well with even budget Android phone options. However, themes and aesthetics play a crucial role in getting enjoyment and satisfaction, so we sprinkled in a mixture of games, and hopefully, this list gives you plenty to work from.