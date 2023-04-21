The best external hard drives and SSDs for Chromebooks can provide a workaround for limited or slow local storage space on your laptop. This is especially important when even some of the best Chromebooks still use eMMC drives with a heavy reliance on cloud storage. You don't always want to offload your data to the cloud, especially if it's sensitive or particularly important.

Solid-state drives (SSD) have mostly taken over for hard-disk drives (HDD) due to their compact size, superior durability, and modern performance, and we've mostly included these faster options. However, HDDs are still popular when it comes to bulk storage on the cheap, and we've included a couple of options in this list. Here are the best external hard drives and SSDs for your Chromebook.

Our favorite external hard drives and SSDs for Chromebooks

Samsung T7 Portable SSD Best overall With rugged and fingerprint models also available Samsung's T7, also available in T7 Touch and T7 Shield variants, is our top pick for an external SSD. It's competitively priced, it's reliable, and it can maximize performance on USB-C 3.2 (Gen 2). Pros Competitive pricing

500GB, 1TB, and 2TB capacities available

Up to 1,050MB/s read speeds with USB-C 3.2 (Gen 2) Cons Rugged and secure models aren't as affordable $70 at Amazon $70 at Samsung $70 at Best Buy

Samsung's T7 lineup of external SSDs is hard to beat, which is why it's at the top of our list. The standard T7 comes in three different colors and three capacities (500GB, 1TB, and 2TB), built from a solid chunk of aluminum for plenty of durability. It's small enough that you can slip it into a pocket when you're on the move, and it weighs in at about two ounces.

The T7 connects to your Chromebook with USB-C 3.2 (Gen 2), providing read speeds up to 1,050MB/s and write speeds up to 1,000MB/s. You can, of course, use the SSD with slower interfaces (like USB-A), though performance will be capped depending on the type of connection. All drives have 256-bit AES encryption to protect your data.

The standard T7 will suit most people, but Samsung also makes T7 Touch and T7 Shield (released most recently last year) models. The former adds a fingerprint reader for quick and easy access to data stored securely on the drive, while the latter adds IP65 water and dust resistance in the form of a rubberized shell. We still think the normal T7 is the best drive for most people, but it's nice to have options should you want more security or durability. All drives are priced competitively and have a reputation for being extremely reliable.

Source: Western Digital WD My Passport HDD Best value Affordable and portable HDD It's not as fast as an SSD, by WD's My Passport external HDD is a great way to get cheap, portable storage for your Chromebok. Pros Up to 5TB of storage for about $110

256-bit AES encryption

Portable design Cons Not as fast as an SSD

Not as reliable as an SSD

Not as compact as an SSD $54 at Amazon $60 at Best Buy

While we've focused mainly on SSDs in this guide, there are still some external HDDs out there worth a look. If you'd like to spend as little as possible and still have a portable drive, the WD My Passport can deliver. It measures roughly four inches by three inches, it's lightweight, and it has a removable host cable. This is a great pick if you're looking to pair a budget drive with a great budget Chromebook

It's meant to work with the USB-A 3.2 (Gen 1) standard, which translates to read speed up to about 130MB/s when combined with the hard disk's potential. It's not nearly as fast as an SSD, but you can pick up 1TB of storage for about $54. It also comes in 2TB, 4TB, and 5TB capacities, topping out at just $109 for the largest option. Drives comes with 256-bit AES encryption and a three-year warranty.

Source: SanDisk SanDisk Extreme Portable SSD v2 Premium pick Fast and rugged drive Need a rugged and reliable SSD for travel or for field work? SanDisk's Extreme Portable SSD V2 balances price, performance, and features to deliver a well-rounded drive for those with deeper pockets. Pros IP55 water and dust resistance

Two-meter drop protection

Up to 1,050MB/s read speeds Cons Quite expensive when not on sale

Can go even more rugged with other options $74 at Amazon $75 at B&H

SanDisk's Extreme Portable SSD V2 is a refresh of an amazing drive that many professionals have turned to for reliable and secure data storage. Whether you're a frequent traveler or a worker often in the field, this SSD will easily be able to withstand the daily use and abuse. And with 256-bit AES encryption, you can feel save storing sensitive data.

These SSDs are designed with a built-in carabiner loop for easy attachment, they have an IP55 rating for dust and water resistance, they can withstand drops up to two meters in height, and they can hit up to 1,050MB/s read and 1,000MB/s write speeds with the USB-C 3.2 (Gen 2) standard. The SSD will also work with slower USB-C or USB-A, albeit at a reduced transfer rate.

You can get the Extreme Portable SSD V2 in 500GB, 1TB, 2TB, and 4TB capacities; they aren't particularly affordable, but these drive often go on sale.

Source: Crucial Crucial X6 Portable SSD Best for travel Slim and affordable The Crucial X6 isn't the fastest SSD around, but it is one of the best for traveling. Its slim design and rounded edges make it easy to slip into a pocket, and it can deliver up to 800MB/s transfer speeds with capacities up to 4TB. Pros Two-meter drop protection

Slim and portable design with rounded edges

Relatively affordable Cons No IP rating for dust and water

Not as fast as some other SSDs $50 at Amazon $60 at Best Buy

The Crucial X6 portable SSD might be the best pick if you're always on the road. It's one of the most compact drives out there, measuring 2.7 inches by 2.5 inches and weighing about 1.4 ounces. Its square design with rounded edges makes it easy to carry in a pants pocket, and it has a removable host cable. It even boasts drop protection up to two meters.

This SSD is meant to work with USB-C 3.2 but will also work with USB-A, and speeds will differ depending on the capacity you pick up. The 500GB models top out at read speeds of about 540MB/s, while the 1TB, 2TB, and 4TB models climb up to 800MB/s. It's a bit slower than other top SSD models, but it's still way faster than an HDD. These drives are relatively affordable, with the 1TB model costing only about $60.

Source: LaCie LaCie Rugged SSD Pro Most rugged Thunderbolt speed and tons of protection LaCie's Rugged SSD Pro is a top option for anyone who needs maximum protection for their data. Best part? It can hit read speeds up to 2,800MB/s when connected with Thunderbolt. Pros Extremely rugged design

Transfer speeds up to 2,800MB/s

Capacities up to 4TB available Cons Very expensive

Not worth it for Chromebooks without Thunderbolt $260 at Amazon $250 at B&H

LaCie's Rugged SSD Pro combines fast Thunderbolt performance with outstanding durability and protection. It's one of the best all-around drives out there, but it doesn't come cheap. If you are willing to shell out, you'll get transfer speeds up to 2,800MB/s when connected to Thunderbolt, IP67 water and dust resistance, drop protection up to three meters, and even crush resistance rated at up to two tons.

The SSD remains small enough to easily fit in the palm of your hand, and it comes in capacities ranging from 1TB up to 4TB. Be sure that your Chromebook is equipped with Thunderbolt before buying in order to get the most out of this drive.

Source: Western Digital WD My Book External Hard Drive Best for mass storage HDD with up to a 22TB capacity Need a lot of storage on the cheap? Don't mind slower read and write speeds? Don't particularly care about mobility? The WD My Book external HDD is available in capacities ranging from 4TB all the way to 22TB. Pros Massive capacities available

Very affordable pricing

256-bit AES encryption Cons Not portable

Slow read and write speeds compared to SSD $95 at Amazon $100 at B&H

WD's My Book is a variation of the My Passport drive, designed to act as desktop external storage (with an AC power requirement) for your Chromebook. You can use it with a great Chromebook docking station or plugged directly into your laptop with USB-A, where you'll see read and write speeds up to about 180MB/s. No, the HDD won't match the speed of an SSD, but the point here is capacity and price.

The WD My Book starts at a 4TB capacity for about $95 and climbs all the way to a whopping 22TB of storage for about $583. There are 6TB, 8TB, 12TB, 14TB, 16TB, and 18TB capacities along the way, giving you plenty of options. All drives come with 256-bit AES encryption to protect your data.

Source: Sabrent Sabrent Rocket Nano Most compact Not much bigger than a stick of gum Sabrent's Rocket Nano is a great choice if you'd like as small of an external SSD as possible. It's fast, it's built strong out of aluminum, and it comes in 512GB, 1TB, and 2TB capacities. Pros Can fit just about anywhere

Fast USB-C speeds up to 1,000MB/s

512GB, 1TB, and 2TB capacities available Cons No IP rating for dust and water protection

No encryption $80 at Amazon $80 at B&H

Sabrent's Rocket Nano external SSD lives up to its name, measuring just 2.7 inches by 1.1 inches and weighing just 1.6 ounces. It's just a bit larger than a stick of gum, allowing you to slip it into a pants pocket or laptop sleeve with ease. The solid aluminum construction is durable, though it lacks any extra IP rating for dust and water protection.

The small drive connects with USB-C 3.2 for read and write speeds up to 1,000MB/s, though it will also work with USB-A at slower speeds. It comes in 512GB, 1TB, and 2TB capacities, and you can generally find it in a few different colors to suit your style.

Not that there is a Rocket Nano V2 version on the market, but it's designed to work with the USB-C 3.2 (Gen 2x2) standard that is essentially non-existent in Chromebooks and rare even on desktop PCs. Stick with the original version for a better price and better results.

Source: OWC OWC Envoy Pro FX Best for Thunderbolt Speeds up to 2,800MB/s with Thunderbolt OWC's Envoy Pro FX is a durable aluminum SSD that can take advantage of Thunderbolt to deliver transfer speeds up to 2,800MB/s Pick it up in capacities ranging from 2560GB to 4TB. Pros IP67 water and dust resistance

MIL-STD 810G drop certification

Up to 2,800MB/s transfer speeds with Thunderbolt Cons Expensive

Overkill if you don't have a laptop with Thunderbolt $170 at Amazon $170 at B&H

The selection of external SSDs compatible with Thunderbolt is limited; most rely on standard USB-C to deliver speeds up to about 1,050MB/s. That's great for most people, but power users might want to take advantage of their Chromebook's port potential. If you do have a laptop with Thunderbolt, the OWC Envoy Pro FX should be considered.

It can hit read speeds up to 2,800MB/s, it's built into a sturdy aluminum shell with ribbing for extra heat dissipation, and it comes in five different capacities ranging from 240GB to 4TB. It's relatively compact, it can withstand drops with MIL-STD 810G certification, it has an IP67 rating for dust and water resistance, and it even has a small LED to let you know when it's working.

Getting the right external drive for your Chromebook

External drives are a convenient way to add more storage, and they come in plenty of different sizes with different features to better suit your needs. When you're buying new external drive, it's important to focus on the capacity, transfer speed, durability, connection type, and price.

You'll find the largest capacities remain in the realm of HDDs (at least anything that's remotely affordable), though SSDs often come with more than enough storage for the average user. Transfer speeds will differ depending on the interface used, as well as the type of drive. HDDs with spinning platters are painfully slow now that SSDs have hit the market, and that's even more pronounced when the SSD uses Thunderbolt to hit transfer speeds approaching 3,000MB/s.

Durability is another big factor. HDDs aren't nearly as reliable as SSDs (which have no moving parts), and you should keep an eye on different certifications for things like drop, water, and dust protection. If you frequently travel, a rugged SSD is always a good idea. The connection type is less important, as most of these drives will work with USB-C or USB-A (albeit at a lesser performance level in most cases). Just be sure you aren't spending big on a Thunderbolt SSD if your Chromebook isn't equipped with a Thunderbolt port.

And finally, prices will play a big role in your decision. HDDs are the cheapest options, but they're slow and not as reliable. SSDs are more expensive, but they'll last longer, they're more portable, and they'll provide much faster transfers.

Samsung's T7 external SSD is the best option for most Chromebooks.

With these factors in mind, the Samsung T7 lineup comes out on top. Pricing is extremely competitive, you can get 500GB, 1TB, or 2TB capacities (an ideal range for most people), it has 256-bit AES encryption, and its USB-C connection can manage up to 1,050MB/s read and 1,000MB/s write speeds. The SSDs come in three different colors, and they remain compact enough to travel with you everywhere you go.

Samsung has expanded the T7 to include the T7 Touch and T7 Shield models. They're essentially the same as the standard T7 when it comes to performance, though the Touch adds an external fingerprint reader for quicker access and the Shield adds a protective coating with further durability certifications. Be sure to check out more great Chromebook accessories to complete your setup.