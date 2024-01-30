Microsoft Excel has been around longer than some of the flexible and more intuitive options like Google Sheets. Excel is popular for its advanced functionality, but its complexity can scare away many new users. If you're tired of staring at a blank Excel spreadsheet and thinking about designing and using the appropriate formulas to get your desired result, try Excel templates.

Excel templates are pre-formatted, well-designed, and have all the relevant formulas to make it work. From personal productivity to finance management, there's a template for anything you want to do. We round up the best Excel templates to create your desired spreadsheets on your high-end Chromebook, PC, or smartphone.

Where to find the best Excel templates

Whether you use Microsoft Excel via the web or PC app, Microsoft has many useful built-in templates. One option is to select a suitable template from the home screen when creating a new workbook. Find what you want on the list and open it to customize the template.

Alternatively, Microsoft Create offers a catalog of free templates for every app in the Microsoft 365 suite, including Word, PowerPoint, Forms, and Excel. Whether you're looking for templates to create planners and trackers, calendars, schedules, invoices, or financial management workbooks, the website offers some of the best Excel templates. It's curated by Microsoft and free to use.

To get started:

Go to the Microsoft Create website. Select a category from which you want to explore. Alternatively, find your desired template using the Search bar at the top. Select a template from the result. The next page shows you quick information about the selected template. Click Customize in Excel to open the workbook in your browser. To open it in the computer app, click Download to save it on your PC.

Best Excel templates for personal productivity

Spreadsheet templates are simple alternatives to our favorite productivity apps if you prefer workbooks to apps. The list below covers the best productivity templates for to-do lists, planning, and habit tracking.

Simple to-do list

A to-do list can boost your productivity and help you manage tasks efficiently. This simple to-do list template lets you add and check off tasks in a table and conditional formatting style. You can set the priority, status, start and due dates, and add notes to each task you add. When you change the progress to 100%, Excel automatically checks off tasks. If you don't change the progress, the task becomes overdue after the deadline.

This template doesn't send reminders like our favorite to-do and task-management apps. Still, it's a great pick if you prefer traditional methods or want to print out your to-do list.

Student calendar

Keeping a tab on classes and assignments can be tricky for many students. This student calendar template lets you effortlessly monitor your weekly class schedule and assignments. It has twelve tabs for each month, allowing you to adjust changes in your schedule and monitor assignment and test due dates.

When you add assignments, the template highlights its due date on the main calendar. Dates are updated automatically, so you can use the template for years with no worries.

Daily schedule

If you prefer printing and handwriting your daily tasks to scheduling them in Google Calendar, there's an Excel template for you. The daily schedule template gives a bird-eye view of your week on a sheet. There's a 30-minute interval between each hour to plan every day of the week.

Diet and exercise journal

Keeping a tracker handy shows you how far you've come when you're on a fitness journey or trying to lose weight with a diet plan. This diet and exercise journal helps monitor your progress with less effort. There are different tabs to record everything you eat, the amount of calories burned, and see how close you are to your goals.

The workbook automatically analyzes your nutrition and exercises, presenting all the information you need in a beautiful chart.

Best Excel templates for project management

If you're running a project or want to start a new one, Excel templates make it easier to track your progress and collaborate effectively. We round up some of the best ones here.

Agile Gantt chart

Named after the American engineer and management consultant Henry L. Gantt, the Gantt chart is a popular tool for planning, scheduling, tracking, and visualizing project progress. After entering the details of the task you're working on in this Agile Gantt chart template, it automatically updates the data on the timeline. Use it to track and visualize your project's goal, milestones, and risk levels.

Detailed project timeline

Having a timeline of your project handy helps create a visual roadmap for it. You'll know when to carry out tasks, and looking back at the timeline shows your progress. You only need to enter the details and dates to cover milestones in the project. The project timeline template handles the rest.

Adjustable meeting agenda

Having a clear and concise meeting agenda can help you save time while staying in line with your discussions. This adjustable meeting agenda template manages the time slot for each item on the list, allowing it to adjust automatically when you change something. This saves you from manually calculating the time allocated to each speaker and allows you to adjust your agenda freely.

Best Excel templates for business and finance management

From balance sheets to expense trackers, Excel spreadsheets have been a core tool for businesses over the years. These templates make tracking your finances more manageable.

Balance sheet

A simple balance sheet template can help you organize all your finances in one place. This template summarizes your company's yearly finance differences, assets, liabilities, equity, changes in your net worth, and more.

Business expenses budget

Business owners know the struggles of keeping a budget and expenses in good order. This business expenses budget template simplifies evaluating your company's expenses against its annual budget plan. It includes four sheets to input and analyze your planned and actual expenses with detailed graphs and charts to know where your money goes.

Inventory list

Whether you run a retail store or manage a warehouse, the inventory list template is your superpower for tracking what you have in stock. This is especially useful if you experience stock-outs or can't track your best-selling products.

The template contains tabs to add the item name, unit price, remaining quantity, inventory value, and reorder details. Use the drop-down button under the heading to highlight items to reorder.

Service invoice

A spreadsheet does the job when you need to issue an invoice in a hurry or get a permanent one for your business. The service invoice template lets you issue sales invoices effortlessly. After adding the goods quantity and unit price, the template automatically calculates the items, sales tax, and the total. Customize the invoice by adding your company details and the salesperson's name.

Personal expense tracker

Everyone needs a way to manage their expenses, and nothing's better than the traditional spreadsheet style. Many swear by the best budgeting and expense-tracking apps. But if you don't want to mess around with those, this simple expense tracker template offers an intuitive design to see where you put your money.

It sorts your spending into common categories like food, personal, utilities, debt, transportation, and more. Your total expenditure is shown at the top with a bar chart to visualize where you spent the most.

