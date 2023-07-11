The most-awaited Amazon Prime Day, taking place on July 11th and 12th is the perfect chance for you to bring home the best and feature-packed Roborock vacuums at fantastic deals.

Brought to you by one of the world's most innovative brands, the award-winning Roborock robovacs are designed to make your life easier and better. Grab them at these irresistible prices, valid from July 11th through July 16, 2023, on Amazon.

The Q7 Max+ and S7 MaxV Ultra are only discounted during the actual Prime Day event, July 11th and 12th.

Roborock S7 Max Ultra: Best deal ever

If you love spick and span places without compromises, grab the Roborock S7 Max Ultra. The S7 Max Ultra features the VibraRise mopping system for removing dried stains more effectively. Plus its 5000Pa HyperForce suction power and intelligent obstacle avoidance ensure uninterrupted cleaning. Moreover, the RockDock Ultra docking system empties, washes, refills, and dries itself. During the Prime Day event, you can save $300 off the S7 Max Ultra, knocking the price down to $999.

Roborock Dyad Pro: Best wet and dry cordless vacuum

Get the Roborock Dyad Pro to make all spills and messes disappear in a clean sweep. The DyadPower multi-roller cleaning system makes it easier to pick up wet and dry messes like your kid's spilled cereal and lingering pet hair. Plus super strong 1700Pa suction makes this cordless vacuum perfect for edge-to-edge cleaning.

Get $100 off now, knocking the price down to just $349.99.

Roborock Q Revo: Best affordable all-in-one robovac

Mop and vacuum in one go with the Roborock Q Revo. Sporting Dual Spinning Mops, Q Revo has 30 water flow levels to fine-tune cleaning to match your floor types and lifestyle. This intelligent robovac features a multifunctional dock for hassle-free maintenance.

Save $200 now through July 16th!

Roborock S8: Best of CES 2023

Named the Best of CES 2023 by Rolling Stone and How to Geek, the Roborock S8 is loaded with smart innovations like DuoRoller Brush that leaves floors and carpets smooth and spotless. Plus the upgraded VibraRise 2.0 mopping system provides a wider mopping zone. Make your life easier, and score the S8 now for just $599.99.

Roborock S8+: Best of CES 2023

Also named the Best of CES 2023, the Roborock S8+ comes with the RoboDock Plus docking station that self-empties the dust and stores it for up to seven weeks. Plus it has all the smart features of the S8, like the DuoRoller Brush and VibraRise 2.0 mopping system. Get it now through July 16th and save $200, taking the price down to $799.99.

Roborock S7 MaxV: AI-powered with RGB camera

The Roborok S7 MaxV offers precise AI-powered cleaning with an RGB camera and an LED for recognition in dark rooms. The camera also offers video call functionality to check in at home while you're away. Now through July 16th, you can save $320 off the S7 MaxV.

Roborock Q7 Max: Powerful deep-cleaning

Featuring powerful and consistent mop pressure and an electronic water tank with 30 different water flow levels, the Roborock Q7 Max is perfect if you seek a reliable deep cleaning. Plus, if you order now you'll save $240!

Roborock Q7 Max+: Prime Day exclusive

Engineered to perform with 4200pa of suction power, the Roborock Q7 Max+ lets you mop and vacuum on the go. Plus with advanced app control, you can clean the way you like with just a few taps. The Q7 Max+ is discounted to $499.99 during Amazon's Prime Day only, so be sure to add this device to your cart no later than July 12th.

Roborock S7 MaxV Ultra: Prime Day exclusive

The Roborock S7 MaxV Ultra makes everything easy. Relax while the dock automatically empties the dust, washes the mop, refills the robot water tank, and even cleans itself. Plus, AI-powered obstacle avoidance and a camera make cleaning a breeze. Roborock is discounting the S7 MaxV Ultra during the Prime Day date only, so to save $340 you'll want to order between July 11th and 12th to score the best deal.

Roborock S7: Best deal with stellar quality

Experience speedy and powerful cleaning with Roborock S7's Sonic Mopping Technology. With scrubbing up to 3,000 times a minute, you can clean all stains from coffee to mud deeply and effectively. Plus, during this week's sale, Roborock is slashing the price of the S7 to $359.99, so you don't have to spend a fortune to get a quality device.

Roborock S7+: Best deal with self-cleaning dock

Roborock S7+ gives you all the sonic power and cleaning conveniences of S7 with a self-emptying dock. This gives you up to eight weeks of touchless cleaning!

Roborock Q5: Great device at the lowest price

With its strong 2700Pa suction, the Roborock Q5 easily picks up pet hair, dust, and finer dirt from wooden and tiled floors and carpets. Plus, the multi-directional floating brush ensures deeper cleaning. This is a deal you may not want to miss out on, with the price knocked down to just $259.99, now through July 16, 2023.

Roborock Q5+: Lowest price for hands-free cleaning

The Roborock Q5+ has the powerful robovac of Q5 with the unmatched convenience of the Auto Empty Dock Pure. Its 2.5-liter dust bag stores dirt, giving you up to seven weeks of hands-free cleaning! The Q5+ is marked down to $399.99, now through July 16, 2023.

Get the best robovacs this Prime Day

Undoubtedly, the Roborock Prime Day deals are too good to be missed. So get the Roborock vacuum you always wanted to keep your home effortlessly clean.