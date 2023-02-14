In the states, Google has been supporting eSIM for the longest, so it's no surprise that its premium flagship — the Pixel 7 Pro — gives you the ability to get rid of those pesky physical SIM cards if you want. Plus, it's one heck of a phone packed with 12GB of RAM and a big, beautiful 120Hz OLED display.

While its visor camera bard on the back of the phone may be an acquired taste, the design has been subtly revised over its predecessor. The back panel is made of glossy glass, which, unfortunately, is prone to fingerprint smudges, but the camera bar is now polished aluminum that blends directly into the phone's frame. The screen is still curved, but not quite as much as before, so it should feel a bit more comfortable to hold in your hand. It's all powered by Google's own Tensor G2 chipset, which is full of a ton of cool AI-powered features, making the phone feel somewhat ahead of its time.

As you may expect, the camera on the Pixel 7 Pro is the bright star thanks to Google's amazing computational photography. Even though the Pixel 7 Pro kept the same 50MP primary lens, it can now crop in at 2x, resulting in some truly incredible images. The ultra-wide lens features a wider field of view and even has a dedicated Macro Mode for grabbing those up-close shots. The telephoto lens also got an upgrade, allowing you to optical zoom in 5X and digitally out to 30X. It's one of our favorite camera systems in a smartphone, making it an excellent phone to always have in your pocket.

