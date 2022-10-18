History is not always kind to the games we love, and older consoles have become hard to find and prohibitively expensive. Fortunately, emulation software enables Android devices to run classic games with interfaces designed for the best Android phones, so you can revisit some of your favorite games and consoles of years gone by. Of course, you can play some classic titles on your Android, but sometimes there's nothing like the original.

Since game emulators can, unfortunately, turn out to be poorly optimized, ad-riddled messes, a certain amount of quality foreknowledge is helpful. If you're itching for a nostalgia trip, the Android store is happy to oblige.

1. AetherSX2A

Now this shows how far we've come. AetherSX2 is designed to emulate Playstation 2 games on Android devices, with a touchscreen interface mimicking a PS2 controller. The emulator provides extensive controller mapping options and quality-of-life settings for tailoring your experience. The default control layout does omit the ‘R3’ and ‘L3’ buttons, but these can be easily re-inserted in the controller settings. Games will slow down or stutter if the graphical requirements become too high, but this varies from game to game and depends largely on the power of your device.

AetherSX2 also includes on-screen shortcuts for quick save and load functions and a toggle function for game speed. While customization settings are less extensive than some PC emulators, the app is still in alpha; so there is likely a lot of improvement planned for the future. So jump in and enjoy the PS2's famously huge game library.AetherSX2 runs an excellent experience.

2. Snes9x EX+

Get used to these kinds of titles. One of the more popular consoles for emulation, due to its library of beloved games, Snes9x EX+ runs SNES games on Android. The software provides a fairly well-constructed replica of the SNES controller, with additional buttons and commands available.

Since the SNES is far less graphically demanding than other consoles, games face minimal slowdown or skipping. The default screen controls do feel slightly loose, but you can fix this issue in the options by increasing button sensitivity. Snes9x EX+ recreates the SNES experience anywhere, easily on par with the original console in terms of frame rate and stability, all from the comfort of your Android device.

3. GENPLUSdroid

There's a name that's fun to say. Another classic console made accessible on your Android device, GENPLUSdroid can run a plethora of Sega Genesis titles with ease. The emulator suffers from Genesis controller adaptation, thanks to its many, many buttons. You can easily fix the problem using the interface customization options, undoing a potential dealbreaker. Performance is smooth, and the experience of playing Genesis titles translates perfectly onto a smaller, touch-screen-based platform. Give it a try if that eBay price just isn't worth it.

4. My Boy!

MyBoy! is an emulator that offers both a free and premium version — some settings are behind a paywall. However, both versions offer an exemplary GameBoy Advance emulation service. Settings are extensive and perfect for customization. The default touchscreen controls are spot-on for GBA gameplay. Games run smoothly, with zero to no bugs or crashes — an upgrade even from the original handheld. Given the simplicity of the technology, MyBoy! is actually an improvement over the original GBA experience. It's definitely worth the reasonable price to enjoy some stability on your nostalgia trip.

5. DuckStation

Speaking of nostalgia, DuckStation is an emulator for the original Playstation. Unlike other Emulators on Android and PC, DuckStation's quality does not exceed the console it emulates. The control sensitivity cannot be adjusted, resulting in a loose, almost unresponsive feel. Aside from this, DuckStation's settings are very impressive. You can select the classic PS controller with only the D-pad or an interface with either one or two analog sticks. The software runs games very well, given the PS's lower technical demands. If you don't fancy spending a fortune on a PS, try Duckstation.

6. PPSSPP

Short-lived as it might have been, the Playstation Portable (PSP) has some nostalgic exclusives — only accessible via the handheld console. PPSSPP recreates the experience of using a PSP almost perfectly, given that its games were designed initially for a handheld. This does hold the emulator back in certain ways. Much of the game design relies on ease of access to the shoulder buttons via the player's index fingers.

The touch interface makes it awkward to use the shoulder buttons and the analog stick simultaneously. Despite this, the input sensitivity is spot on, the graphical power is surprisingly impressive, and the settings are more than sufficient for a seventh-generation console. If you remember this handheld fondly, PPSSPP will provide an authentic enough experience.

7. Dolphin

Dolphin is the best choice for mobile emulation of Gamecube and Wii games. The Gamecube interface is superb, accurately converting the iconic controller’s design to a touchscreen interface. Graphically, some games suffer from the smaller screen, appearing fuzzy or shaky, but this issue is inconsistent. In addition to running games exceptionally well, Dolphin does not require external bios, meaning less prep time before play.

The touch interface for Wii game emulation is equally authentic to the original. However, game selection is limited to titles not built around motion controls, as Dolphin has no motion control features. Games that require little or no motion controls can be played normally. Dolphin is definitely a great option for fans of Nintendo’s sixth and seventh-generation consoles.

8. My OldBoy!

Talk about beauty in simplicity — My OldBoy! emulates games made for the original Gameboy and Gameboy color. Settings are on the same quality level as My Boy!, so the ergonomics are far beyond what the original handhelds offered. Controller options and speed-up functions give players more freedom to personalize their experience. These features can even circumvent slow or tedious processes and sequences in games. Loading screens, extended cutscenes, and grinding for levels are all made easier by the fast-forward feature. Simple, uncomplicated, and high quality, My OldBoiy! is perfect for reliving the past.

Gaming history is in your hands

Videogame archiving is not always respected by the industry, and some consoles risk losing their libraries to time. It’s never been easier to relive the best of past console generations on a platform that can be edited and customized as you see fit. These excellent emulators adapt console controllers into touchscreen interfaces, perfect for use on the best Android phones and tablets. If you're ready to get started with game emulation on Android, countless experiences are literally at your fingertips.