Learning something new is a popular yearly goal for personal development, and that’s no surprise; it’s an essential part of life and can help catapult you to a bigger and better career. What makes increasing your knowledge even easier is that you can do so from anywhere using your smartphone, tablet, or even a Chromebook that can run Android apps. The various education chosen for today’s roundup proves that learning new things doesn’t have to take years or cost thousands of dollars.

Memrise

Learning a new language can open up a brand new world for anyone. This language learning app offers 19 beginner and intermediate-level options; languages include Chinese, Danish, Dutch, French, Japanese, Norwegian, Swedish, Turkish, and Yoruba. Each session guides you through new words and phrases to get familiar with their pronunciation and spelling. In addition, you can keep track of learned words and review them as needed.

Memrise is free and ad-supported; however, subscription options are available for those who want to remove ads and unlock all content and features, such as “Learn with Locals.” With this feature, you gain access to thousands of videos from native speakers and a test at the end of each one. Luckily, there’s a similar “Immerse” section for free accounts. Each day, you’ll get a new stream of short video clips with subtitles, and you can switch back and forth between your native language or the language you’re learning. However, these clips don’t include knowledge checks.

2 Images

Close

Duolingo

This app’s mission is to make learning fun using rewards, multiple exercise types, and unlockable stories. There are 40 languages to choose from, including Hindi, Arabic, Vietnamese, Latin, Indonesian, Welsh, Klingon, and Zulu. Before starting each lesson, you can view helpful tips and hear the pronunciation of its keywords. Speaking and listening are two of the most beneficial exercises you’ll encounter. Additionally, you’ll be rewarded with gems, XP, and badges as you progress.

There’s also a heart system to keep things balanced. You’ll start with five each day with a free, ad-supported account. You’ll lose a heart for each incorrect answer; however, you can restore lost hearts by practicing previous material or waiting for them to refill every 5 hours. Super Duoling is a subscription plan that removes ads and adds extra benefits like unlimited hearts, progress tracking with tailored quizzes, and the ability to test out of any level. As a bonus, Duolingo also has an app for kids that teaches them how to read.

2 Images

Close

Brilliant

This app is an excellent option if you’re looking to increase your math, science, or computer science knowledge. Topics include Logic and Deduction, Algebra, Mathematical Thinking, Geometry, Statistics and Probability, Contest Math, Calculus, and Advanced Mathematics. Each lesson contains guided interactive exercises, helpful tips, and detailed explanations to break down even the most complicated topics.

Brilliant is free to use and without ads but also limited regarding how much you can learn in each area; you’ll only get to preview each course (some offering more free lessons than others). While this is great for personal use, you’ll want a monthly or annual subscription for professional development or educational use. A subscription unlocks all courses, all daily challenges, and offline mode.

2 Images

Close

Khan Academy

Like Brilliant, this app is geared towards math, science, and computing. Additionally, you can learn economics, arts and humanities, reading and languages arts, and life skills. It also offers preparation for SAT, LSAT, Praxis Core Math, Praxis Core Writing, Praxis Core Reading, and MCAT. Khan Academy is completely free and doesn’t include ads.

You can choose as many courses as you’d like, and each is broken up into lessons. Each lesson includes video instructions, practice exercises, and a unit test; some courses even include quizzes. Hints and step-by-step instructions are also available if you get stuck. There’s also a free Khan Academy Kids app for ages two to eight (preschool through second grade). It offers educational lessons, activities, books, and games that your kids will love.

2 Images

Close

edX

When it comes to advancing your career, this app is one of the best in its league. EdX offers over 3,000 well-organized courses, programs, and degrees from top universities and institutions worldwide. Most courses deliver two tracks: verified (paid) and audit (free). The one-time fee for the verified track differs per course and is usually between $50 and $300. Paying this fee unlocks unlimited access to course materials, a verified certificate upon completion, and access to graded assignments and exams.

When auditing a course, you’ll have access to the reading material, video lectures (which you can download to your device), ungraded practice assignments (if available), and discussion forums. You’ll only have access to course materials for the duration of the course; however, you’ll have the option to upgrade if desired. You’ll need to do so before the Verification Upgrade Deadline. Not all content is optimized for the mobile app, though, and you may be directed to a web browser for some parts.

2 Images

Close

Simplilearn

With a focus on preparing you for a promotion, new job, or new career, this ad-free app offers various courses, online boot camps, professional certifications, and post-graduate programs. Its top categories include Software Development, Data Science, Digital Marketing, Project Management, DevOps, and Quality Management. All content is free, including the certificate you receive upon completion.

Many courses are short and can be completed in just a few hours. In addition, all lessons can be downloaded for offline viewing, making learning on the go convenient. Simplilearn’s “SkillUp Bytes” section is also beneficial, especially for those who are short on time. These knowledge-boosting videos are under 60 seconds, and new videos are added daily. Other valuable resources available in the app are articles, downloadable ebooks, and webinars.

2 Images

Close

Sololearn

This app is ideal for those wanting to focus on computer programming, data science, or web development. It’s free to use with ad support; however, a Pro account unlocks unlimited practice lessons, removes ads, and allows you to set daily learning goals, among other things. There are 17 programming languages to choose from, including Python, C++, Java, C#, Kotlin, R, Go, PHP, Ruby, and Swift 4.

Anyone can create a project and share it within the app. The exact code used can be seen and edited whether sharing or viewing projects. Tweaking the code lets you put your very own clever spin on someone else’s project and vice versa. Along with seeing what creations others have come up with, you can compete in coding challenges against other Sololearn users to test your knowledge and see how you stack up on the public leaderboard.

2 Images

Close

Mimo

With this coding app, you can go above and beyond by enrolling in its 6-month certified development program for $499/monthly or a one-time fee of $2,899. The 20 hours a week program is remote and includes 1-on-1 instruction and code reviews. You’ll even get help with the hiring process through career coaching and interview preparation. In addition to this advanced program, you can use the Mimo app for free to learn HTML, CSS, JavaScript, Python, and SQL.

While the app contains ads, you can upgrade to Pro to remove them and access the entire library of paths, projects, and challenges. You’ll also receive more challenging exercises, unlimited coding playgrounds, and a certificate when completing a coding path. With the Playground feature, you can select a template, create a project (Python or JavaScript program, website, or React app), and publish it on the Web.

2 Images

Close

Why wait until the beginning of next year to set an educational goal?

With numerous apps to satisfy everyone’s interests, some that even make up the best apps on Android, it’s never a bad time to start a new career path, boost your skills, or learn some new languages. Best of all, you can do so while lounging on the couch at home, traveling, standing in a grocery line, you name it! So what’s next to learn on your list?