Thankfully, Bluetooth is still the common denominator when it comes to wireless headphones, and Bluetooth 5.3 support in the Pixel 8 means you can take advantage of the latest and greatest connectivity. However, in recent years, headphone makers have begun adding unique features and apps that are sometimes only available on specific smartphone platforms. For example, Apple's AirPods Pro may offer great sound quality, but they don't play as nicely with Android devices as they do with iPhones. So, with that in mind, let's dive in and see which wireless earbuds fit your Pixel 8 best.

Google has upped its game with this year's Pixel 8 , a new flagship for the masses that delivers some amazing AI tools in a remarkably pocketable design. This is thanks to its new Tensor G3 chip that makes Google's latest smartphone so much greater than the sum of its parts. With so much modern magic packed inside the Pixel 8, it would be a shame to pick up anything less than a pair of the best wireless earbuds for your new smartphone. Still, with so many options out there, you may be wondering if any set is better than the others for tight integration with the Pixel 8's best features.

EarFun isn't a name you've likely heard of, but its Air Pro 3 headphones deliver good sound and a rich set of features for about half the price of comparable true wireless earbuds. This includes aptX Adaptive Audio support, solid mid-range ANC, nine-hour battery life on a single charge, or 45 hours with the case. A companion app lets you customize the touch controls and adjust the ANC and EQ settings.

Nothing's Ear 2 feature the company's unique see-through design in a set of earbuds that deliver active noise cancelation, good audio quality, IP54 dust and water resistance, multipoint Bluetooth connectivity, and LDAC audio support. Nothing has also taken a page out of Apple's book, with pressure-sensitive stems that deliver squeeze controls rather than buttons, plus a robust app for personalization.

The Shokz OpenFit earbuds use innovative bone conduction technology to provide a unique listening experience that keeps your ears wide open. This not only lets you stay fully aware of your surroundings, but it also eliminates the discomfort many folks get from having buds stuck inside their ears all day. While the design obviously rules out active noise cancelation, the earbuds deliver surprisingly great sound quality with solid bass.

Jaybird's Vista 2 are an affordable pair of workout earbuds that deliver an IP68 rating against dust and water, so you won't need to worry about rain or sweat. While they compromise a bit on sound quality and ANC, they're still a good pick to power your exercise mixes at the gym, especially since the eight-hour battery life will get you through even the most intense workout sessions.

Sennheiser's Momentum True Wireless 3 earbuds focus on delivering the top-notch sound quality the German company is known for rather than packing in lots of extra bells and whistles. You won't get multipoint connectivity or spatial audio, but you get great balanced sound, solid ANC, and excellent battery life. There's also a unique "Sound Zones" feature you can use to store unique ANC and EQ settings for home, work, the gym, or other locations you frequent.

A refreshed version of the QuietComfort Earbuds II, Bose's new QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds deliver the same great active noise cancelation and impressive audio quality that Bose is known for, plus a new on-device Immersive Audio feature that will turn any audio signal into a spatial soundstage — whether your smartphone apps support Spatial Audio or not. The Bose Music app also gives you an almost unparalleled degree of customization for ANC and other settings.

Google's Pixel Buds A-Series are a much more affordable counterpart to its premium Pixel Buds Pro that still deliver great bang for the buck, with solid audio quality and tight integration with your Pixel 8. They also offer a more lightweight and comfortable fit thanks to the vented design, which reduces in-ear pressure and lets just enough of the outside sound in, so you can hear what's going on around you.

Jabra's Elite 8 Active are a set of earbuds that can take anything life's adventures throw at them. These are the toughest workout earbuds we've ever seen, with IP68 dust and water resistance and military-grade drop and temperature protection. Yet as rugged as these are, they don't compromise on sound quality, delivering a vibrant and energetic mix that will power your workouts and solid active noise cancelation to keep the outside world at bay.

Anker' Space A40 deliver great bang for your buck. You get decent active noise cancelation that will help reduce the din around you so you can focus on your music. While it's not the top-tier ANC of Sony's premium earbuds, any ANC at all is rare in this price range. They also deliver 50 hours of total battery life with the case, plus hi-res LDAC audio support, and a companion app for customization.

Sony's WF-1000XM5 continue the tradition of delivering a premium sound experience that's worth every penny of their higher price tag. Dedicated processors deliver the best noise cancelation you'll find in any set of earbuds, plus a refined audio experience that's rich and vibrant. They're also lighter and smaller than their predecessors, with excellent cross-platform support and great battery life, plus a powerful and feature-rich app for fully customizing their sound and features.

As you may expect, Google's Pixel Buds Pro are a perfect match for your Pixel 8 in more ways than one. They pair up seamlessly, and Google has introduced new matching Bay and Porcelain versions. They're also a great set of premium earbuds for any Android phone, with impressive ANC, excellent transparency, and vibrant sound quality. They also deliver solid battery life and a PIxel Buds app that lets you tweak the sound to your liking.

A top-tier phone deserves top-notch earbuds

Although you can use any set of Bluetooth earbuds with Google's new Pixel 8, today's true wireless earbuds have so many extra bells and whistles that you won't want to miss out on to enjoy the best experience. That means you'll want to avoid earphones that limit their best features to a single platform, such as Apple's AirPods Pro or even Samsung's Galaxy Buds. While these technically work with the Pixel 8, you won't get all the features you're paying for if you go down that road.

The most obvious choice for the Pixel 8 is Google's own Pixel Buds Pro since not only do these earbuds provide great sound quality and solid ANC, but they also deliver Spatial Audio from supported apps exclusively on Google's Pixel phones. Plus, they'll look great with your phone since they're now available in a selection of colors that will complement your Pixel 8 finishes, including the new Bay and Porcelain.

Still, you don't have to go with Google-branded earbuds just because you're rocking Google's latest flagship phone. If you want the best sound quality that money can buy in a pair of earbuds, Sony's WF-1000XM5 continue that company's tradition of creating unbeatable headphones with the best ANC, sound, and customization. They're also completely cross-platform, so you won't be missing out on any features if you pair them up with another Android tablet or even an iPad. Along similar lines, if you want the most rugged workout earbuds that are available on the market today, Jabra's new Elite 8 Active pull out all the stops to offer military-grade durability against dust, water, drops, and extreme temperatures without sacrificing sound quality or other features to get there.

Of course, none of those options come cheap, and if money is an object, then Anker's Soundcore Space A40 provide great value for your buck, with some of the best ANC and sound quality you'll find in a sub-$100 set of true wireless earbuds. However, at the end of the day, choosing the best true wireless earbuds is a very subjective matter, both in terms of features and style, and you may find one of the other options on our list to be a better fit— both literally for your ears and figuratively for your needs.