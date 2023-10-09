Finding the perfect pair of earbuds for small ears can be challenging. Most earbuds are made for average-sized ear canals and simply will not fit comfortably if yours are on the smaller side. Of course, there are other factors to consider, including comfort and stability as well as sound quality, water and sweat resistance, battery life, and extras like active noise cancellation. Not to fret — this list will help you avoid costly trial and error and zero in on the best wireless buds for your ears and your budget.

The Raycon Fitness True Wireless Earbuds are ideal for fitness enthusiasts. With five ear tip sets and three stabilizer fin sets, they'll ensure a secure, comfortable fit during even the most intense workouts. These earbuds are IPX7 water and sweatproof, providing durability and peace of mind during active pursuits. And their impressive battery life (12 hours of playtime away from the case) keeps the music going for extended sessions. However, buds' overemphasized bass and treble may not suit audiophiles.

The Soundcore by Anker Life P2 Mini True Wireless Earbuds deliver impressive low-end prowess, making them a great recommendation for bass enthusiasts with small ears. These lightweight and comfortable earbuds come with five sets of included ear tips for a good fit. However, microphone performance during calls is so-so, and multipoint pairing is not supported.

The Technics EAH-AZ80 earbuds offer the most fit options in our roundup, with an impressive seven pairs of ear tips. The immersive and detailed sound quality approaches audiophile territory with detailed mid-range, punchy bass, and shimmery vocals, all in perfect balance. Three-way multipoint pairing isn’t something you see every day, and it adds to the EAH-AZ80s' overall appeal. Drawbacks include a high price point and lackluster active noise cancellation.

The Monolith M-TWE True Wireless Earbuds offer versatility with five ear tip sets for a customizable fit. They deliver lively, high-volume sound and have an exceptional 10-hour battery life (with an additional 20 hours via the charging case). However, the active noise cancellation (ANC) falls short, and the absence of track controls on the earbuds is a drag. Some users might find them slightly bulky, but the M-TWE earbuds should do the trick for those prioritizing music and long battery life.

The SHOKZ OpenFit earbuds' innovative design stands out; they feature stable ear clips that sit outside the ear canals. This unique style helps users stay aware of their surroundings, enhancing safety during outdoor activities. And with their sweat resistance, they are a fantastic option for fitness enthusiasts. However, the OpenFit earbuds' open design falls short in terms of sound isolation. The bass performance is also somewhat weak, and the included case is relatively bulky.

Bose earns our premium pick with the QuietComfort Earbuds II, a refined set of earbuds boasting Bose’s best-in-class active noise reduction. Bose’s Custom Tune feature does a great job of adapting to different noise environments and letting in only what you want to allow. Featuring tips and stability bands in three sizes, the QuietComfort Earbuds II are smaller and better fitting than their previous generation. While the QuietComort Earbuds II's musicality is excellent, background noise sometimes dirties calls. Multipoint pairing is not supported, an obvious omission for premium ‘buds.

The Tempo 30 represents an exceptional value in earbuds. It pushes a lot of air for a big, lively sound, includes an impressive six sets of different size ear tips, has longer battery life (8 hours without case, 24 more with case) than some models costing 4x as much, and is even waterproof. Call quality is so-so, but that’s not a huge knock considering the low price point.

The Sony LinkBuds S are the top pick for those with smaller ear canals. Boasting four ear tip sizes and a lightweight design, the LinkBuds S offer the overall best comfort in this roundup for sedentary and workout applications. Their sound is even and warm, though bass lovers may long for more thump. Excellent active noise cancellation rounds out the package.

Finding the best fit for you

The Sony LinkBuds S emerge as the champion of the best earbuds for small ears lineup. These well-rounded earbuds include four ear tip sizes and boast a lightweight design, delivering the best overall comfort on this list. While bass enthusiasts may yearn for more boom, the sound quality is consistently warm and pleasing. Effective active noise cancellation completes the package to ensure a blissful listening experience.

For budget-conscious shoppers, the Back Bay Tempo 30 earbuds are a no-brainer. These bargain-priced earbuds pack a punch with their expansive, lively sound and high-volume output. The inclusion of six sets of various-sized ear tips is a compelling bonus, as is the exceptionally long battery life, which usually comes with more expensive models. While call quality might not be the strongest point, these earbuds even throw waterproof capabilities into the mix, making them a steal for those in search of a wallet-friendly set of buds.

If active noise cancellation is the most important feature, take a hard look at the Bose QuietComort II. With an improved design and performance over the previous generation, the QC II offer a strong value proposition for premium buyers. Overall sound quality is also among the best in our roundup, offering detailed and realistic texture for drums, keys, and guitars and adept bass handling without ever getting sloppy.