Sleep is one of life's most basic needs, though we don't often realize it. Not having a good night's sleep can affect us both physiologically and psychologically. Unfortunately, in the modern hectic life, it is hard to find a suitable environment for sleeping, not to mention the personal worries and ailments that keep us awake.

Luckily, there is an easy way out of this, as listening to soothing music at bedtime can help us fall asleep faster and sleep better. Indeed, we see this in children very often, don't we? But adults, too, are susceptible to the calming effects of relaxing music at bedtime. According to the Sleep Foundation, good music releases dopamine and soothes the autonomic nervous system, which helps us get over frustration and pain and sleep better.

Nowadays, listening to music in bed is easy, whether you use headphones, portable speakers, or true wireless earbuds. However, the latter are better at this. With them, the music sounds the best, and they block out external noise, which can be very annoying when trying to get some shut-eye. But not just any will do, so here are some of the best wireless earbuds for sleeping.