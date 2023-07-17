Sleep is one of life's most basic needs, though we don't often realize it. Not having a good night's sleep can affect us both physiologically and psychologically. Unfortunately, in the modern hectic life, it is hard to find a suitable environment for sleeping, not to mention the personal worries and ailments that keep us awake.
Luckily, there is an easy way out of this, as listening to soothing music at bedtime can help us fall asleep faster and sleep better. Indeed, we see this in children very often, don't we? But adults, too, are susceptible to the calming effects of relaxing music at bedtime. According to the Sleep Foundation, good music releases dopamine and soothes the autonomic nervous system, which helps us get over frustration and pain and sleep better.
Nowadays, listening to music in bed is easy, whether you use headphones, portable speakers, or true wireless earbuds. However, the latter are better at this. With them, the music sounds the best, and they block out external noise, which can be very annoying when trying to get some shut-eye. But not just any will do, so here are some of the best wireless earbuds for sleeping.
-
UltimateEars FitsBest overall
-
QuietOn 3.1Premium pick
-
1More ComfortBuds MiniBest value
-
Source: Bose
Bose QuietComfort IIBest sound
-
Apple AirPods (3rd Generation)
-
UltimateEars FitsBest overall
Have you ever used a pair of earbuds that were custom fitted to your own ears? With the UltimateEars Fits earbuds, you can now. On first use, these earbuds mold themselves to your ear canal shape and stay that way. This gives you the most perfect fit ever while being securely lodged in your ears. This fit also ensures maximum isolation from external sounds, giving you the comfort and quiet necessary for a good night’s sleep.
-
QuietOn 3.1Premium pick
If you’re just looking for buds for quiet as opposed to listening, choose the QuietOn 3.1 earbuds. They do not connect to any device, so they do not emit any harmful frequencies. Instead, they come with world-class ANC, which reduces annoying sounds to almost silence. The buds are so tiny that they are suitable for side sleepers, also. And with multi-sized soft ear tips, they almost can’t be felt in the ears. Pop these in and experience serenity!
-
1More ComfortBuds MiniBest value
As the name implies, the 1More ComfortBuds Mini earbuds were built to be comfortable in your ears. Despite being the lightest and smallest buds with ANC on the market, they are comfortable while being quiet in noisy environments. The adjustable QuietMax ANC cancels noise up to 40 dB, or just wind noise, as you please. The audio signature is pleasant, rivals some big brands, and the fit is almost invisible.
-
Source: Bose
Bose QuietComfort IIBest sound
A legend by their own measure, the Bose QuietComfort II earbuds offer the most pleasant sound for the money. Once voted as the best noise-cancelling earbuds in the world, they are super comfortable and can be adjusted to fit the ear. The comfort, the noise suppression, and the sound quality combine to find you the best sleep for a night, entering your REM sleep easily with 6 hours of battery life.
-
Apple AirPods (3rd Generation)
The sheer comfort of usage made us keep the Apple AirPods 3 in our list of the best earbuds for sleep. Perhaps they don’t offer the strongest fit, lacking ear tips, but they still snuggle inside your ears oh so sweetly. The spatial audio and Adaptive EQ features adjust the music in such a way that you float in a virtual environment (which must be great for dreams). With force sensors, they are one of the easiest to control as well.
-
Source: Google
Google Pixel Buds Pro
The Pixel Buds Pros come with big 11 mm drivers and an almost-perfect aural seal that makes your music shine best. The near-perfect ANC and SilentSeal fit will effectively keep external noise like fan and traffic noise out. The earbud quality is very good, and they are rarely uncomfortable. With 11 hours of playtime, they will easily last you across the night. Apart from sleeping, these earbuds are also great for meetings and calls, hands-free work, and light workouts.
-
Cambridge Audio Melomania 1plus
The Melomania 1+ earbuds are known for their wonderful fit, solid audio reproduction, and long-lasting playtime. With bespoke 6mm graphene drivers, all the audio you hear will come out with extra clarity and oomph. The lightweight buds will fit in your ears very comfortably (despite how they look) and deliver a long, fatigue-free listening time using 9 hours of battery life. Cambridge Audio is well-known for its pro-grade audio processing, which shows clearly here.
-
Source: Amazon
Jabra Elite Active 75t
The Jabra Elite Active 75t remain one of the world’s best sports earbuds due to their sheer comfort and grasp of fitting. Add to that the superb Jabra signature sound and excellent ANC, and you got the recipe for a winner here. The extra-warm sound can be very soothing at low volumes, while the ANC will keep the annoying external noises at bay. They are also excellent for workouts (duh) and calls, thanks to their excellent 4-mic beamforming setup.
-
Anker Soundcore Sleep A10
Do you want to buy a pair of earbuds specifically designed for sleeping? Enter the Soundcore Sleep A10 earbuds from Anker. You will be wowed by both the fit and the noise suppression of these buds. They are cleverly designed to not protrude from your ears, which is a boon for side sleepers. You won’t believe so much noise can be suppressed without ANC, as they were built to play sleep noises like white noise or peaceful, relaxing music.
-
Mee Audio Pebbles
The Mee Audio Pebbles come in a unique shape, unlike normal earbuds. Built following scans of in-ear shapes, the cutely odd earbuds fit into your ears very comfortably without ear tips messing up your inner ear pressure. (It's actually hard to believe the fit is so secure.) The lightweight and comfortable earbuds also deliver audio with a soft, sweet profile very suitable for sleeping. You can even snooze through your REM time with 8 hours of battery life.
-
Tribit Flybuds C1
Very close to the AirPods Pro by design, the Tribit Flybuds C1 earbuds try to be just as comfortable — and end up being better. If you like long calls at bedtime, there can be no better earbuds. They also deliver very high-quality audio through aptX codec support and Bluetooth 5.2 connection, which means better music for your ears. Lasting easily through the night with their half-day battery, the C1s are a solid companion in or out of bed.
-
Wedoking Sleep Buds
The Wedoking Sleep Buds are mini-sized earbuds that fit your ears exceptionally well and do not protrude outside. That alone is a boon to most people. They do not come with any audible alerts for low battery or actions, nor do they have controls that you can accidentally activate while snoozing. Without ANC, these buds can block noise up to 24 dB just by forming a solid in-ear seal. And although their battery life is rather low, they can help you get to the dreamland effectively.
Need some peaceful sleep? Try these buds
Music is a great way to relax and, indeed, can be a therapy for sleep issues. SleepAdvisor says good music boosts serotonin levels, makes a happy cocoon around our minds, and associates with good memories. All of that culminates in a good night's sleep. And a good pair of sleep earbuds are your best buds in this. They are not only good at bedtime but also for sneaking in a little nap or catching up on sleep when traveling by air.
Not all earbuds can be good for sleeping. They must have a great fit within your ears, block out external noises to some degree, and last long enough to let you enter REM sleep. Not to mention, good sound quality will also help you sleep better.
Considering these matters, the UltimateEars Fits earbuds come close to being perfect with their ingenious custom-fit technology. But, if you want to spend loads more money, the QuiteOn 3.1 are ideal for immersing in blissful silence. For a more world-savvy option with a minimal pocket burn, go for the 1More ComfortBuds Mini Buds. However, none sound better than the Bose QuietComfort II earbuds. Choose wisely, and have a good nap!