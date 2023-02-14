If you're looking to sync your buds to your Samsung smartwatches, here are a few you should try

You might not want your phone by your side while doing hard or dirty work, like gardening or working out. Luckily, playing music or making calls without your phone is still possible with your smartwatch. Only some of the best smartwatches can do this, but you will need more than a supportive smartwatch — you'll also need a capable pair of earbuds.

Some compatible earbuds from big brands like Samsung and Google come with special features. Excellent for working in rough and noisy environments, they are washable, have weather protection, robust build quality, and good noise-canceling capabilities. Not all earbuds can boast all these features, but we've rounded up some of the best candidates for Samsung smartwatches.

Editors choice 1. Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro 9.50 / 10 Read More Reviews See on Amazon While a bit pricey, the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are the best in the earbuds world for many good reasons. First, they have a rich and satisfying sound that smoothly pours out of the dual-coaxial drivers and is tuned to perfection by AKG. They also offer solid active noise-cancellation to drown out most of the mundane daily ruckus. The Buds2 Pros connect via Bluetooth 5.3, which may not be available on many smartwatches, but it’s a future-ready feature. The connection is seamless. With multipoint connectivity and some elbow grease, you can connect your phone and smartwatch to these earbuds. These buds have many Samsung-specific features, so you will miss out on a few great options, like 360-degree audio, if you’re not a Samsung phone/app user. But even with just your smartwatch, these buds are stellar performers. The only other thing scarring this moon is the lackluster battery life. Read More Buy This Product Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro Shop at Amazon Shop at Best Buy

Premium pick 2. Sony WF-1000XM4 9.50 / 10 Read More Reviews See on Amazon Set on getting the best ANC with earbuds? Take a chance with the Sony WF-1000XM4s. Though they will set you back a pretty penny, these are almost perfect with their artificial noise reduction feature. The hardware is smart enough to let you hear the conversation but drown out general rhubarb and droning machinery. Connectivity is via Bluetooth 5.2, supporting SBC, AAC, and LDAC. In addition, users report no drop or noticeable latency. The XM4s offer some of the best audio quality, rivaling big brands like Sennheiser and Bose. The drivers are tiny at only 6 mm, but they are incredibly powerful and pump out precise and detailed sound. What’s better, you can enjoy this beautiful combination of superb ANC and rich audio for eight hours straight. These earbuds are not strictly targeted for rough usage, though — they are only IPX4-rated. Read More Buy This Product Sony WF-1000XM4 Shop at Amazon Shop at Best Buy Shop at Crutchfield Shop at Walmart

Best value 3. JLab Epic Air Sport 9.00 / 10 Read More Reviews See on Amazon Light in pocket, bass-heavy, and long battery life? All of those features check out with JLab Epic Air Sport earbuds. These hooked buds were built for fitness or outdoor enthusiasts, and their build and performance underline that. They fit very solidly in and around your ears, so you won’t have to worry about them falling out while running or cycling. These pocket-friendly buds come with some great features to work with your smartphone or smartwatch. For example, \they have an astounding playtime in the category — 15 hours for the buds and 55 hours with the case! Next, they have app-adjustable ANC, which is workable on the pavement or gym. These IP66-protected buds, while excellent performers, still have issues like a slippery case and speaker static. Read More Buy This Product JLab Epic Air Sport Shop at Amazon Shop at Best Buy Shop at Walmart

4. Beats Fit Pro 9.00 / 10 Read More Reviews See on Amazon The Beats Fit Pro earbuds are near the top of our best workout earbuds for a few good reasons. For instance, the default bass-heavy sound is fun, and they offer some of the best ANC in the industry to use in gyms or transport. Also, the companion app now unlocks many Apple-specific features on Android. In addition, build quality and durability are excellent. While not for dirty work, these buds can endure an active life. The rigid fins ensure the buds will never fall out (which can be uncomfortable for small ears), and they have hardware buttons for better control. In addition to the “thumpin’ good” audio quality and great ANC, the Fit Pros offer excellent call quality with a smartwatch. The transparency mode is so good that it may make you forget anything blocking your ear canals. Battery life is predictably 6 hours on ANC, but no wireless charging. Read More Buy This Product Beats Fit Pro Shop at Amazon Shop at Best Buy Shop at Walmart

5. Bose Sport Earbuds 9.50 / 10 Read More Reviews See on Amazon Excellent for people with an active lifestyle, the Bose Sport earbuds come with industry-leading sound quality, good ANC, and the comfiest fit. In addition, the StayHearMax tips make you forget you have anything in your ear at all, while the stubby little hook can hold onto the folds of your outer ear. Honestly, these buds may have topped the list if it weren’t for the quirky connectivity issues. Connecting using Bluetooth 5.1, the Bose Sports initially had a lot of connectivity issues; however, with incremental firmware upgrades (post version 1.0.7), this has majorly been fixed. Also, AAC doesn’t seem to work well with Android phones and these buds. The sound quality is very studio-grade, but if you want, you can add some sporty thump with the companion Bose Music app. The batteries last around five hours, with a 15-minute top-up for an hour of playtime. Read More Buy This Product Bose Sport Earbuds Shop at Amazon Shop at Best Buy Shop at Walmart

7. JBL Endurance Race 9.00 / 10 Read More Reviews See on Amazon You’ll feel the music very much with JBL’s signature bassy sound in these sporty earbuds. JBL Endurance Race is designed for people with active, outdoorsy lifestyles, as they are built to withstand roughness. The IP67-rated earbuds are durable in the rain or shine, and the controls respond smoothly. The default fit is quite comfy; for an even more secure fit, you can opt for the Enhancer tips designed with Twistlock technology. However, that may take some getting used to. The 6mm drivers on the Race earbuds do an excellent job presenting a balanced soundstage — the thumping bass would please gym rats, while the heavy lows do not muffle the mids and highs. The batteries on these goodies are sweet, too, delivering 10 hours plus two more charges from the curiously elongated case. On the flip side, there’s no ANC and no quick charge. Read More Buy This Product JBL Endurance Race Shop at Amazon Shop at Best Buy Shop at Crutchfield

8. Edifier W240TN 8.50 / 10 Read More Reviews See on Amazon The Edifier W240TNs offer pretty solid tethering with Bluetooth 5.3. However, for some reason, there isn’t much codec support (only SBC), so you may miss out on lossless audio. Rocking dual coaxial drivers (10mm + 6mm) like car speakers, these take the utmost advantage of the limited space to deliver a balanced full-spectrum audio experience. On the other hand, battery life is a solid seven hours with ANC, which effectively cuts off general droning below 38 dB. A 10-minute charge gives you 2 hours of playtime. The buds are encased in cheap plastic in simple black and white, but they carry an IP55 certification, making them durable enough where it matters. It is good to have physical buttons back; they are very helpful during frenzied activity. The buds are lightweight, and the tips fit well, plus the V-shaped default equalizer sounds fun on the run. Read More Buy This Product Edifier W240TN Shop at Amazon Shop at Walmart

9. EarFun Air Pro 2 8.50 / 10 Read More Reviews See on Amazon EarFun doesn’t scrimp on its products, and the Air Pro 2 is a shining example. These earphones have Bluetooth 5.2 and active noise-cancellation that make them worth a shot. With 10mm full-range titanium drivers and six microphones, they deliver optimum sound and call quality. These are IPX5-grade protected, meaning you can take them outdoors. Plus, they have great battery life. Four 7-hour full charges from the case aren’t something to joke about. The case also supports wireless charging via any Qi-certified pad. The build quality feels cheap, and the design follows the AirPods. However, they do fit comfortably and safely enough. The audio has a heavy low-frequency presence, but the rest aren’t very detailed. Call quality is okay with a smartwatch, but the touch controls may take some getting used to. The buds connect fast with a Samsung watch and don’t noticeably drop the link; however, there may be some audio lag. Read More Buy This Product EarFun Air Pro 2 Shop at Amazon

10. Creative Outlier Air V3 8.00 / 10 Read More Reviews See on Amazon For some reason, the design of the Creative Outlier Air V3 reminds us of the ‘Nam-era military. Sleek and unassuming, these are very capable all-rounder earbuds you'd want to use all day, from the gym to the road. The ANC mostly blocks out predictable background noise up to 30-40 dBs. In addition, 6mm bio-cellulose drivers, quite well-rounded in performance, create the soundstage well. Piping it through Bluetooth 5.2, these buds are dependable when connected to a phone or smartwatch. These have big batteries that fit into these lightweight (5.2g each) buds. Delivering 10 hours of ANC-on audio at 70% volume and backing it up with four full charges from the case is no joke. However, nothing is perfect, and neither are the Outlier Air V3s. The call quality is problematic, and you probably won’t want to use the smartwatch calling capability with these on. Read More Buy This Product Creative Outlier Air V3 Shop at Amazon Shop at Walmart

Which pair of earbuds is best for a Samsung Smartwatch?

Pairing your Samsung watch with a set of earbuds helps you carry your audio with you sans the cumbersome phone. So you can listen to your favorite tracks in the field, on the pavement, in the gym, and in the garden. But some earbuds have finicky relationships with smartwatches. However, these handpicked selections are excellent at working with the latest Samsung watches.

If you want the absolute best sound and top-tier ANC, the Sony WF-1000XM4s are your best buddies (provided you can digest the budget kick). Near the other end of the spectrum, the JLab Epic Air Sports deliver excellent outdoorsy performance with minimal sticker shock. On the other hand, the Beats Fit Pro are the most durable buds on the list.

Still, Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are the best companions to a smartwatch like the Galaxy Watch 5. Built by the same manufacturer, they are compatible and sure to win your heart with stellar audio performance and excellent connectivity.

Whichever earbuds you choose, keep in mind that a good companion to a smartwatch should have great connectivity and decent calling quality. And since you'll mostly be using these while working out or outdoors, it's better to get buds with decent weatherproofing and ANC.