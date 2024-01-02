When it comes to tech-forward style and solid value, the Nothing Phone 2 is one of the best mid-priced Android phones on the market. It's not only easy on the eyes; the Nothing Phone 2 is also a strong performer. If you're considering taking the leap or already own a Nothing Phone 2, one of the first accessories on your shopping list is likely a set of true wireless earbuds . After all, a great phone demands great sound.

If you want to take the Nothing Phone 2's techie style statement a step further, the JBL Tour Pro 2 earbuds might be just the ticket. Their novel design incorporates the first-ever case with a built-in touch screen that provides easy access to playback controls and configuration features. Flashy vibes aside, the JBL Tour Pro 2 also happen to be excellent-sounding earbuds with effective ANC and good battery life.

The EarFun Air Pro 3 are a compelling value, offering a premium feature set and good performance at a relatively low price point. Their sound is lively and enjoyable. The buds are also lightweight, and most users will find them exceptionally comfortable. The Air Pro 3 also provide very good ANC and IPX5 water resistance. Battery life is also competitive, with up to 9 hours from a single charge.

Balanced sound, strong ANC, and long battery life of up to 11 hours per charge are among the attributes that help make the Google Pixel Buds Pro a worthy contender for Nothing Phone 2 users. Along with intuitive usability and excellent comfort, the Pixel Buds Pro provide Google Assistant support with cool features like real-time language translation via Google Translate.

With a comfortable fit and pleasant sound, the Jabra Elite 7 Pro make a worthy alternative to the top picks from Sony and Samsung. In addition to ANC, they deliver exceptionally good call audio quality. Their music performance is smooth and clear, but they do not have a big bass response. Additionally, the IP57 rating credentials the Elite 7 Pro for all-weather conditions and sweaty workouts.

The Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II, an older version of the new QuietComfort Ultra earbuds, deliver excellent performance and notable value as a closeout item. Their detailed sound and best-in-class ANC are hard to beat. True to their name, the QuietComfort Earbuds II are among the most comfortable earbuds on the market. And there's a handy auto-tuning feature that customizes performance for your ears.

For Nothing Phone 2 owners, the Nothing Ear 2 buds are a natural fit. Their tech-forward styling queues perfectly complement the phone's design, and they also sound better than the previous generation. Notable features include ANC, Bluetooth multipoint pairing, and an IP54 water and dust resistance rating. But battery life is on the short side, at 4 hours away from the case with ANC on.

If finding the best value earbuds for your Nothing Phone 2 is your priority, Anker's Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro merit serious consideration. With them, you get great sound, decent call quality, and good ANC, all for a wallet-friendly price. The Liberty 3 Pro buds have an IPX4 water resistance rating and leverage interchangeable stabilizer fins and ear tips to provide a secure fit for active use.

If you're looking for premium earbuds to complement your Nothing Phone 2, look no further than the Sony WF-1000XM5. An update to Sony's flagship buds, the WF-1000XM5 deliver dynamic, detailed sound, tip-top ANC, and a solid 8-hour battery (without the case and ANC on). Their IPX 4 water resistance rating ensures they can withstand rain and workouts, while multipoint pairing allows the simultaneous connection of two devices.

The Galaxy Buds 2 Pro deliver a sweet-spot combination of light, stylish design, effective ANC, and good sound at a mid-level price point. With plenty of bass on tap, the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro bring the goods for EDM fans and others who enjoy power in their music. An IPX7 rating means they can even withstand complete water submersion for up to 30 minutes. However, their battery life of 5 hours (sans case with ANC on) is average.

The best earbuds for your Nothing Phone 2

Ultimately, selecting the right set of wireless earbuds for your Nothing Phone 2 requires weighing your needs and budget. Some of the most important features to look out for include overall sound quality, active noise cancellation (ANC), water and sweat resistance, and battery life. Many of the most desirable earbuds with a combination of these attributes appear in this collection. The good news is that they all offer good performance and feature sets to meet your individual needs and budget. Whether you want the latest and greatest earbuds on the market or prefer to save a few bucks on last year's model, there's a pair to satisfy.

The Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro easily tops the list; they are a comfortable and excellent-sounding set of buds with effective ANC and plenty of bass on tap. In the premium segment, Sony's flagship WF-1000XM5 earbuds are hard to surpass for their near-audiophile-quality sound, great battery life, and superb ANC. But if budget is a concern, Anker's Soundcore Liberty 3 exceed expectations with good sound, a well-rounded feature set, and a reduced price point.