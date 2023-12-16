In an era where glowing screens dominate our everyday lives, E Ink tablets offer something a little different, fostering focus and a return to a more traditional reading and writing experience.

They may not have the bells and whistles of high-powered LCD or OLED Android tablets, but they excel where it counts by delivering a paper-like feel, free from distraction. The price of admission isn't cheap, as even the most affordable E Ink tablets are expensive. Still, it's a worthwhile investment for those seeking to blend analog with digital.

The greatest E ink tablets around

reMarkable 2 Best overall A tried and true choice The Remarkable 2 is a minimalistic E Ink tablet with a thin, lightweight design. If you're planning on using your E Ink tablet as a taskmaster rather than reading, you'll be pleased with this tablet. That said, PDFs and DRM-free books will look clear and crisp. Pros Excellent display

Lightweight and thin

Drawing and note-taking feel natural Cons Books have to be DRM-free or PDF-based

Stylus only available with bundle $449 at Best Buy (bundle with pen) $279 at Remarkable

If you've been researching E Ink tablets, you've probably encountered the Remarkable 2. As far as E Ink displays go, it's become the gold standard. It's also one of the thinnest, at 4.7 mm, and its 1-pound weight is less than the average 300-page spiral notebook. But what tech the Remarkable 2 offers is more interesting, or, rather, doesn't offer. Tablets like these are all about minimalism, and in that, the Remarkable 2 absolutely delivers.

The Remarkable 2's display is something to behold. Handwritten notes and doodles with the included stylus look incredibly close to the real thing. Even the surface feels similar to paper. Heck, you may get the urge to swipe the non-existent eraser shavings during a sketch session. Is the stylus eraser as precise as an actual eraser? No. But it's reasonably accurate for most note-taking and drawing purposes and allows users to correct mistakes.

The Remarkable 2's display is adequate for reading, as it supports PDFs and e-books. Keep in mind that you can't purchase books on this tablet, so if you're an avid Kindle or Nook user, look elsewhere. DRM-free and PDF-based books will do fine and are compatible with the Remarkable's intuitive note-taking abilities.

As you'd expect, there's no YouTube or distracting social media notifications. However, you can send notes and other documents via email or through your favorite cloud service like Google and Dropbox. And whatever notes you take can be converted to typed text. This is all done through Remarkable's Connect subscription, which is free for the first year. After that, you'll be charged $3 per month.

Speaking of extras, if you go on Remarkable's website, you'll see that the tablet is "only" $300, but that doesn't include the recommended Marker Plus stylus. Remarkable also sells a $200 keyboard, should you want a distraction-free writing tool — you know, for that next great American novel you've been working on.

Onyx Boox Tab X Premium pick When you need it all The Onyx Boox Tab X sports a massive 13.3-inch display built for reading and creating. Whether writing or drawing, you'll appreciate the deep, rich blacks and super responsive stylus thanks to its five adaptive refresh modes. Coupled with Android 11, it offers versatility with access to numerous apps. Pros Excellent display

Lightweight and thin

Drawing and note-taking feel natural Cons Have to subscribe to the Connect subscription for cloud access

Books have to be DRM-free or PDF-based $880 at Amazon $880 at Boox

The Onyx Boox Tab X falls under the if-you-have-money-to-burn category of E Ink tablets. It's expensive - like, really expensive. The price you pay for the Tablet Tab X could get you a pretty nice tablet or even a laptop, but some E Ink enthusiasts may be willing to pay more for less — so long as it's worth it. And the Tab X might be.

One of the first things you'll notice about the Tab X is its screen size. The Tab X's display is an astounding 13.3 inches, dwarfing the dimensions of its competitors, as well as conventional tablets. You usually see that type of screen real estate on laptops. Size isn't all that matters, however, and the Tab X's e-paper display boasts inky blacks, perfect for writing and drawing. The included stylus is very responsive, though the smoother display itself may lack the paper feel like Remarkable 2 has.

Central to Tab X's innovation are its five distinctive refresh modes: HD, Balanced, Fast, Ultrafast, and Regal. Each one of these modes is tailored for specific tasks. So whether you're reading, web browsing, or engaging with various applications, Tab X will keep up.

What's interesting about the Tab X is that it runs very much like a typical tablet. You'll find widgets and user-friendly digital buttons. Plus, the inclusion of Android 11 means that you'll have access to apps, such as YouTube, Kindle, and more. Admittedly, not all the apps are designed to work on the Tab X (like YouTube), but the mere fact that you can is a testament to the Tab X's versatility.

Amazon Kindle Scribe Best value Best of both worlds The Scribe combines the Kindle E Ink reading interface with impressive note-taking abilities. It annotates on PDFs, creates digital notes with various tools, and has a large display for comfortable dual-page viewing. The Scribe is decent for drawing, too, and its weeks-long battery life means it's great for everyday use. Pros Perfect for users within the Kindle ecosystem

Writing notes feels similar to the real thing

Long battery life Cons Pretty fragile, so get a case

Not as feature-rich as other E Ink tablets $340 at Amazon $390 at Best Buy (bundle with pen)

You've probably noticed that there aren't a lot of budget-friendly E Ink tablets out there. Sure, there are some cheap off-brands and older models, but steer clear of those. The spotty quality and dated hardware are not worth the extra bucks you save. However, if you want more for your money, the Kindle Scribe is not a bad pick. Existing Kindle users will enjoy a familiar interface, and newcomers will appreciate the Scribe's versatility.

If you own a Kindle e-reader or something similar, it's worth pointing out that the Scribe isn't just for reading. While e-readers allow for clunky note-taking within the margins, the Scribe goes for a more tactile approach with handwritten "sticky" notes or direct note-taking on PDF docs. Unlike the real deal, you won't encounter flaps of paper sticking out of your book or ink bleeding through the page.

The Scribe's note-taking abilities go beyond books. There are templates and a wide range of brushes to make the whole experience feel like you're still using your trusty old planner or spiral notebook. Whether drafting to-do lists, journaling your thoughts, or scratching sketches in the park, the Scribe appears adept at everything. And yes, you'll have more digital-friendly tools when you need them, like a lasso tool for quick edits and placement, along with easy folder organization. You can also email from the device and subscribe to Microsoft 365, should you need a competent word processor.

Visually, the Scribe looks similar to standard Kindle readers, though it's much larger. It's a plus that two pages can be viewed in landscape mode — the experience feels more like a real book.

Overall, the Scribe has a lot going for it. Between its weeks-long battery life and sharp display, you'll probably enjoy keeping one of these in your messenger bag. It's a great blend of a Kindle e-reader and an E Ink tablet.

Onyx Boox Tab Ultra C Best with color A colorful choice The Boox Tab Ultra C’s colored screen breathes new life into your favorite comics, magazines, and newspapers. Even under direct sunlight, its display has little to no glare. The Ultra C also uses Boox’s Super Refresh technology for less lag and ghosting. You could pay the same or less for a colored display on an LCD tablet, but it won’t have the same paper-like feel. Pros Can draw and highlight in color

Expandable storage

Ideal for reading magazines and graphic novels Cons Battery drains faster than standard E Ink tablets $600 at Amazon $600 at Boox

E Ink tablets are generally grayscale, and that's fine for most applications. But have you ever wondered what would happen if you added some color to the palette? Mediums such as comic books and magazines would greatly benefit from this perk, not to mention doodling and web browsing. If you're okay with spending the extra clams for color, the Onyx Boox Tab Ultra C E Ink tablet is one of the best available.

The Tab Ultra C uses a Kaleido 3 screen for a newspaper-like reading experience but with a splash of color and less eye strain. Even in direct sunlight, you'll enjoy a glare-free display.

Boox also advertises that its exclusive GPU and Super Refresh Technology make for a smooth and responsive interface. Similar to Boox's Tab X, the Tab Ultra C offers four refresh Modes — HD, Balanced, Fast, and Ultrafast. Each mode is ready to handle whatever the task is and with little lag. For example, the HD Mode allows you to turn pages without suffering through afterimages, and the Balanced Mode is best for typing and reading.

Perhaps the most surprising feature of the Tab Ultra C is the 16MP camera with an LED flash. It turns your E Ink tablet into a nifty scanner. Most phones these days are probably just as efficient, but it's a nice perk.

The Tab Ultra C has a steep price tag. But for those wanting to page through the Sunday newspaper in color, the Tab Ultra C's premium features bridge that gap between E Ink and traditional tablets with finesse.

Onyx Boox Tab Mini C Most portable Take it anywhere $400 $449 Save $49 The Onyx Boox Tab Mini C stands out among portable E Ink tablets with its vivid 7.8-inch color screen and crisp 300ppi resolution for grayscale content. This travel-friendly tablet houses a 5,000mAh battery that lasts longer than its larger counterpart, the Ultra C. You'll also get adjustable lighting and a G-sensor for screen orientation. Pros Compact size

Ideal for sketching and note-taking

Android 11 OS allows for a wealth of apps Cons Expensive for the size

Colors don't come close to regular LCD tablets $400 at Amazon $400 at Onyx

The Onyx Boox Tab Mini C differs from its larger sibling, the Tab Ultra C, focusing on the essentials of an E Ink tablet while still holding its own. The Mini C stands out in the E Ink tablet space with its portable 7.8-inch Kaleido 3 color display, offering an impressive color range at 150ppi and sharp 300ppi black and white resolution. These are the same specs as the Ultra C, except with less real estate.

The Mini C is more than ready for extended reading and creative sessions courtesy of its 5,000mAh battery. There are also adjustable front lights for comfortable all-day reading and a responsive G-sensor for automatic screen orientation. Unlike the utilitarian Ultra C, the Mini C is more of a reading-focused tablet, doubling as a digital sketchbook and journal.

Underneath the Mini C's little hood lies the Android 11 OS, providing a full suite of app compatibility. Whether downloading reading apps or sketching tools, the Mini C should deliver a smooth experience using one of Boox's refresh modes — HD, Balanced, Fast, or Ultrafast.

Not all want to shove a 10-inch slab into an already crowded backpack, messenger bag, and purse, and the Mini C's beautiful display and efficient OS packs all the power you need in a manageable size. It may be a niche in an already niche market. Still, for E Ink enthusiasts craving a highly portable, color-rich device with comprehensive app support, the Tab Mini C is a worthy choice.

Supernote A5X Best for note-taking Duly noted The Supernote A5X is the perfect tool for productivity, offering detailed note-taking and plenty of organization tools and templates. While it's not as flashy as other picks, the A5X’s comprehensive interface ensures seamless PDF annotation, a smooth drawing experience, and even Kindle compatibility. You can also enjoy a wide collection of books from Supernote's library. Pros Stylus writes and draws smoothly

Compatible with Android and Apple

Generous amount of customizable templates Cons No backlit display

Stylus is extra $415 at Supernote

Out of all the picks, the Supernote A5X is the most practical. The A5X is a no-frills option whose main perk is a user-friendly interface. Above all, it provides professionals and students with a seamless note-taking and organizing experience.

Organization is straightforward with an adjustable heading list or table of contents, and linking related notes is hassle-free. When dealing with PDF documents, annotations are simple, and integrating your Kindle library is possible for an uninterrupted reading and learning environment. Notes and sketches can be converted into text and exported, while handwritten sections are effortlessly searchable.

The device mirrors the familiar feel of a computer's file system, enabling efficient folder management with added security through password protection and convenient cloud syncing capabilities. The A5X also smoothly handles various tasks, from detailed sketching to annotating PDFs. Reading features are also smooth, offering split-screen views and customization options like bookmarks and text contrast adjustment.

Moreover, you can sync with Google and Outlook calendars, and the companion app ensures notes are always accessible across Android and Apple. With practical file-sharing options like QR code generation, the Supernote A5X simplifies your workflow and efficiently connects you to content. It claims that it'll keep your creative and professional workflow running smoothly and may just do that.

Kobo Elipsa 2E Backlit display A lit choice The Kobo Elipsa 2E sets itself apart with its backlit ComfortLight Pro display, allowing adjustable color temperature and brightness for comfortable reading. It can also mark up practically any document, including e-books. While you can't expand the 32GB storage, it's ample enough for thousands of books, documents, and sketches. Pros Backlit display allows for a variety of reading conditions

Can make handwritten notes on e-books

Eco-friendly build Cons No external storage option $400 at Amazon

The Kobo Elipsa 2E isn't the only one with a backlit display, but it's the only one with Kobo's ComfortLight Pro. This particular backlight lets you toggle the color temperature and brightness. Whether reading on a sunny afternoon or late at night, the screen is easy on the eyes.

Like our other selections, Kobo offers note-taking and drawing abilities, along with handy tools like its lasso tool for quick editing and a ton of templates.

The included Kobo Stylus 2 is responsive enough for any task, from jotting notes to highlighting text. Some E Ink tablets, like the Scribe, only let you write on e-books with their virtual sticky notes. The Elipsa 2E will also mark up any document you throw at it, including e-books.

The Elipsa's internal storage is only 32GB, and there's no microSD option. That being said, 32GB holds around 24,000 e-books. That should be more than enough for most users. And you can always access the Kobo Cloud or transfer files via USB-C to free up some space. You'll want to keep some extra space handy because Kobo's online bookstore has literally millions of books available.

Okay, this isn't a tech feature, but the Elipsa 2E is made with eco-friendly materials, including recycled plastics and ocean-bound plastic. The world has enough plastic, and thankfully, brands like Kobo are taking responsibility by incorporating sustainable practices into their production.

Finding value in E Ink

Each iteration of E Ink tablets balances a fine line between innovation and staying true to the simple, paper-like reading and writing experience. So far, the options are impressive, like the Remarkable 2. It's remarkably thin and lightweight, perfect for extended reading and sketching sessions. And tablet's surface feels less like a screen and more like actual paper.

If money is no object, consider the Onyx Boox X for its large, 13.3-inch display. Despite the gargantuan size, it manages to only weigh 19.7 ounces (560 grams). To put it in perspective, the 12.4-inch Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ weighs 22 ounces (628 grams). The Boox X is fast, responsive, and has a gorgeous display, but it's expensive.

It was hard to decide whether the Kindle Scribe should be the best overall pick or the best value. Ultimately, it came down to price. The Scribe is the most "affordable" of the bunch at $340. For the most part, it does what the other offerings do, offering a lasso tool and various brushes and templates — though its ecosystem is more limited given its Amazon roots. However, its lower price, backlit display, and robust battery more than makeup for its lack of third-party integrations.

There's a lot to like about E Ink tablets. If you're okay with spending more for less, you'll appreciate the distraction-free environment these unique devices create in an increasingly distracting world.