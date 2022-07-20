Amazon isn't the only company offering quality E Ink e-readers, and while the Kindle line is probably the most well-known, Boox, Nook, and Kobo offer some incredibly competitive devices, even offering a few features you won't find elsewhere, which makes choosing a device that much more of a conundrum.

This is precisely why we've created this guide for the best e-readers, offering a list of the most robust and useful e-readers on the market. Whether you're looking for something incredibly basic to get your feet wet with E Ink, like the base Amazon Kindle and Barnes & Noble's Nook GlowLight 4e, or require some color with your text, like the Onyx Boox Nova Air C offers, then you've come to the right place. We even have a selection of devices that offer physical page turn buttons as well as not taking abilities, so no matter your needs, this buyer's guide has you covered.

Editors choice 2. Amazon Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition 9.00 / 10 Read More Reviews Read More Reviews Read More Reviews See on Amazon Kindles are the most well-known e-readers on the market, and for a good reason. Amazon spearheaded E Ink devices, polishing them to the point that mass adoption is now a reality. This is not only because of quality hardware designs that don't break the bank, but also Amazon's incredible e-book store. These e-books lean heavily on a proprietary format, but that's how Amazon delivers the best e-book formatting in the business. With the 7.8-inch screen on the Kindle Paperwhite, you have plenty of room to display this well-formatted text. Of course, this version of the Paperwhite is the Signature Edition, which means you get a few extra features over the base Kindle Paperwhite, including a choice of extra storage (32GB), warm lighting, and wireless charging. All these features add just a bit more polish to an already exceptional E Ink e-reader. Plus, with the E Ink Carta 1200 screen, there's hardly any ghosting, especially if you utilize the new page turn animation in the latest Kindle firmware. Read More Specifications Screen: 6.8-inch E Ink Carta 1200

E Ink Carta 1200 cuts down on ghosting in combination with a new page turn animation

Proprietary e-book format offers the best formatting in the business

IPX8 waterproof rating

Front lighting plus warm light support Cons 7.8-inches isn't large enough for some manga, let alone comic books

No speakers despite audio support through bluetooth

Best value 3. Amazon Kindle 8.00 / 10 Read More Reviews Read More Reviews See on Amazon If you're looking to get in on the ground floor of Amazon's Kindle E Ink e-reader line, then the base Amazon Kindle is the model you're looking for. Recently refreshed with front-light support for all your nighttime e-reading needs, this device packs 8GB of storage. If you don't mind lockscreen advertisements, you can snag one for $90, which is about as cheap as e-readers get, even Amazon's. While plenty of other e-readers offer all kinds of exciting features, like the ability to take notes with a stylus, the base Amazon Kindle is a no-frills device. It's best for those who are only interested in reading on a portable 6-inch unit that can easily fit inside a purse or back pocket. At the very least, you do get Bluetooth support. If you'd like to listen to your Audible audiobooks over a Bluetooth headset, the base Amazon Kindle now supports Bluetooth connections for this very purpose. It's a nice touch for such an affordable device. Read More Specifications Screen: 6-inch E Ink Carta

Small size is very portable

No distracting features

Front lighting for nighttime reading Cons Feels cheap

Pixelated text due to low ppi

Raised bezel, the screen is not flush

4. NOOK GlowLight 4e 7.50 / 10 Read More Reviews Read More Reviews See on Barnes & Noble The Nook GlowLight 4e is Barnes & Noble's competitor going up against Amazon's affordable base Kindle model. Of course, Barnes & Noble has offered ePub support since the beginning, which means the Nook is a great device for those who own or plan to purchase a library of ePub e-books. It's a much more open market than the proprietary formats used by Amazon and Rakuten, so you aren't beholden to the prices on the default store built into the e-reader. But even though the Nook is excellent for those who have invested in a library of ePubs, since you also get access to the Barnes & Noble e-book store, you can easily treat the Nook just as you would a Kindle. It's a no-muss, no-fuss device, perfect for anyone at any age, especially now that Barnes & Noble's has fully embraced physical page turn buttons. That feature is a fantastic addition since the buttons are way more accessible than tapping on a screen. So not only is the Nook GlowLight 4e competitively affordable, but it also offers tons of accessibility. Read More Specifications Screen: 6-inch E Ink Carta HD

Very affordable

USB-C

ePub support, great for bringing your own collection along Cons Big bezels

Still more expensive than Kindle

5. Kobo Sage 8.00 / 10 Read More Reviews Read More Reviews See on Amazon Kobo's Sage e-reader is the latest release from Rakuten, a competitor to Amazon's Kindle Oasis. This device offers physical page turn buttons (on one side) and a large 8-inch screen with the latest E Ink Carta 1200 screen, which means you get the least amount of ghosting in an E Ink screen yet. You also get Bluetooth support for audiobooks and stylus support for taking notes; though the stylus isn't included, you'll have to purchase it separately. This is how Rakuten can undercut Amazon's price for the Oasis, with the Sage retailing for $20 less at $260. While Amazon's e-book store is the best out there, the runner-up is the Kobo store, thanks to it also employing a proprietary format for its e-books that allows for excellent formatting on the screen (something ePub can't claim). But you also get ePub support if you'd prefer to purchase your e-books from a selection of stores to maintain your own library of e-books instead of relying on a single store that may not be around in 20 years. So you get the best of both worlds, awesome formatting with the built-in store, with the option to purchase your own ePubs elsewhere to maintain your own library. Read More Specifications Screen: 8-inch E Ink Carta 1200

8-inch screen is great for text books and manga

Bluetooth support for audiobooks

Stylus support for taking notes ad light editing work Cons Larger size might not be for everyone

Stylus is an extra purchase

External speakers would be nice to see

6. Onyx Boox Max Lumi 2 8.00 / 10 Onyx isn't a household name; not yet. But it's been plugging away behind the scenes pumping out some quality E Ink devices, including the gigantic Boox Max Lumi 2 at 13.3-inches. This is an expensive device, so it's not something you'll buy on a whim. Still, if you require a large E Ink screen that runs on Android and supports stylus input for editing documents like PDFs, the Max Lumi 2 is one of the few devices on the market at its size. You'll certainly pay for the privilege, but since so few bother to make e-readers in such large sizes, it's nice to see somebody out there filling this gap. Much like other Boox devices, you get Android app support through the Play Store, with external speakers built-in, perfect for chilling to some tunes as you edit another PDF or read through the latest e-book in your collection. While nighttime reading in bed will be a little outlandish at 13.3-inches, and you certainly won't be bringing this device to the pool or beach since it's a pain to carry around, it excels at providing tons of room to get some serious work done. This is more a device for lawyers or teachers, people who push paper all day but are looking to go digital. Read More Specifications Screen: 13.3-inch E Ink Carta

Great for editing and taking notes

Perfect for large-form B&W content

Exceptional battery life Cons Inconvenient for travel with thanks to the size

B&W screen can be limiting when viewing color content like magazines and comic books

UI untranslated in spots, not very intuitive

Very expensive

7. Amazon Kindle Oasis 8.50 / 10 Read More Reviews Read More Reviews See on Amazon The Kindle Oasis has faded a little into the background with Amazon's new Paperwhite models, which offer a similar screen size as well as USB-C. So the benefits of jumping up to the Oasis over a Paperwhite are growing smaller, though you still get physical page turn buttons, which could be worth the upgrade alone if you demand tactility with your e-readers. The ergonomic design is also a selling point, as the e-reader is very comfortable to hold in hand. Plus, you can splash out on a 32GB model to store even more books or audiobooks, though expandable storage sure would be nice to see in this premium e-reader. So if you're looking to stay within Amazon's ecosystem but require the cream of the crop when purchasing your devices, the Oasis is still the top dog under the Kindle brand even though the Paperwhite is encroaching, especially if you require physical page turn buttons, which coincidentally feel great to click as you read. Read More Specifications Screen: 7-inch E Ink Mobius

Physical page turn buttons

Warm lighting

32GB option for extra storage

Waterproof Cons Still micro USB

No external speakers

Designed hasn't changed for three generations

8. Kobo Elipsa 8.50 / 10 Read More Reviews Read More Reviews See on Amazon Since there are so few large E Ink e-readers, it's nice to see Kobo offering a 10.3-inch device. It's designed to be a competitor for note-taking E Ink devices. Still, it also excels as an excellent e-reader, thanks to its connection to the Kobo store (which offers excellent formatting for its e-books) and ePub support. This way, you can bring your own library and purchase books from other storefronts, greatly expanding the device's versatility. What's really nice is that this is an all-in-one package that comes with an e-reader, a case, and a stylus. So even though the $400 price point is high, you actually get everything you need, unlike purchasing a Kindle, where you'll have to pick up a case separately and even possibly pay to remove ads from your lockscreen. Kobo has no such issues with the Elipsa. Since you get everything you need in one fell swoop, it's a great device to gift to family members, so they can hit the ground running. Read More Specifications Screen: 10.3-inch E Ink Carta 1200

Good for editing PDFs, thanks to stylus support

Includes all needed accessories, including the stylus and case Cons Expensive

The best E Ink e-readers

Now that you've had a chance to pore over the wonderful selections of e-readers, it's time to narrow down which works best for you. Thanks to the wide selection of devices that cover basic needs, ala the Amazon Kindle, or more robust needs like note-taking and color support via the Boox Nova Air C, you should be able to find something that floats your boat. Sure, not every e-reader runs Android like the Boox line of devices, but if you're looking for something purpose-built, it's hard to ignore Amazon's, Kobo's, and Nook's devices. These are often considered the go-to e-readers for non-tech enthusiasts, thanks to their ease of use.

If you have the money to spend, and you need your e-reader to run Android, you can't go wrong with the Onyx Boox Nova Air C. It provides a premium experience in a slim shape, and you can jam out to your favorite tunes on Spotify while reading from one handy device.

If you are looking for a polished e-reader experience, Amazon Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition provides that. Easy to read and use, you can store basically a whole book store on this baby, and you can charge it wirelessly!

However, if you don't need top-of-the-line, and you want to save a bit, Amazon's Kindle is also an excellent option. With decent storage and Bluetooth support, you can get what you need without spending an arm and a leg. So whether you need an e-reader for grandma or require something handy for schoolwork, there's definitely a device out there that will suit your needs. Now for the hard part, deciding which e-reader to buy.