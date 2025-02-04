Has your time on RedNote inspired you to learn Mandarin Chinese? That might take you to Duolingo, a popular language-learning app that's available for iPhones and Android phones. Duolingo tailors lessons to different ability levels and has an impressive selection of languages. It also has a pushy owl mascot that gets in your notifications and hassles you when you don't study. Duolingo's practice sessions can become stale, so whether you're looking to ditch the owl or add variety to your practice, there are other ways to build your Mandarin ability, including some you might not expect.

5 The Chairman's Bao and Du Chinese

Fantastic natural reading and listening practice for all levels

A key part of language learning, especially if you're learning for a social and cultural hub like RedNote, is exposure to natural language. Learning how words and phrases are commonly used in daily life by native speakers is crucial, particularly when learning a language with different roots from your own, as is the case between English and Mandarin. The Chairman's Bao and Du Chinese apps have repositories of news articles and short stories divided by language ability level.