Depending on your needs, there are many tablets to choose from. E Ink tablets are great for reading and writing, while others are designed for kids, but if you want a tablet to unleash your creative side, specific models are best for bringing your art or design to life.

When it comes to tablets for drawing, the options available vary. Some function independently, while others require a connection to a computer or an Android tablet or phone. Regardless of the design, there is a drawing tablet to help you bring your imagination to life.

The best tablets to unleash your creativity

Wacom One 13 Touch Best overall Works with most operating systems The Wacom One 13 Touch (2023) is great for beginners seeking a portable drawing tablet that is compatible with many devices. Although it is not cheap, the tablet's 13.3-inch display is sharp and provides a paper-like experience for drawing or editing photos and videos, and Wacom's battery-free EMR pen is a delight to use. Pros Display is sharp and paper-like

Pen doesn't need charging

Free creative software suite included Cons Cost of accessories drives up the price

Requires another device to work

Wired connection can be a hassle $600 at Amazon

Wacom is the leading name in the drawing tablet segment, and the Wacom One 13 Touch (2023) is one of the models in its pen display series. While it can be best described as an affordable alternative to the significantly more expensive Cintiq series, it's still pricey, especially for those new to drawing tablets. And if you factor in accessories, such as a protective cover, a carry case, or a stand, it gets even more expensive. Nevertheless, the One Touch 13 is amazing.

Unlike some other options on the list, it has to be connected to another device to work, such as a Windows, macOS, or ChromeOS computer, or even select Android devices. Connecting it is quite simple since it's a plug-and-play device that uses a USB-C to USB-C cable. However, installing the drivers and the companion app elevates the experience.

The One 13 Touch's integrated display is a highlight; it doesn't require referring to the connected device's display. Users can focus on the tablet's 13.3-inch, 1080p multi-touch screen with a matte finish for that paper-like feel. Wacom's standard pen is a welcome addition that is also pretty nice for drawing, painting, or sketching. It has 4,096 pressure levels and programmable buttons on the side for accuracy. It also does not require charging and comes with replacement nibs. Users can also choose to purchase alternative pens from brands such as Dr. Grip or Staedtler.

Huion Kamvas Pro 24 Premium pick Made for professionals The Huion Kamvas Pro 24 (4K) is a massive 23.8-inch drawing pen display that's large enough to double as a monitor. It supports multiple wired connectivity options and includes a stylus with 8,192 pressure sensitivity but lacks touch input. Pros Large and sharp 4K display

Integrated metal kickstand

Several accessories included Cons Doesn't work with Chrome OS

Pretty heavy

No touch support $1299 at Amazon

The Huion Kamvas Pro 24 (4K) is a drawing tablet designed for professionals; its large size and high price tag are evidence of this. Huion's tablet is also a pen display but with an expansive 23.8-inch QLED screen that has a 3840 x 2160 resolution with HDR technology. The big downside is that it isn't a regular touchscreen, so you need the stylus to navigate the display.

It covers a 140% sRGB color gamut, and its 178-degree viewing angle means colors pop from any angle. The display has anti-glare glass to reduce reflection and for that paper-like experience. and the included stylus is battery-free with 8192 pressure levels.

Like the Wacom One 13 Touch (2023), this too has to be plugged into another device to work. It's compatible with devices running Windows 7 and later, macOS 10.12 or later, and select Android devices. It also works with Ubuntu. Due to its size and weight (13.8 lbs), the Kamvas Pro 24 (4K) can't be easily moved around. However, users can set it on their desk and prop it up using the integrated metal stands, or connect it to a flexible monitor arm via the VESA mount holes on the back.

Although the Huion Kamvas Pro 24 (4K) is expensive, that price is further justified by all the accessories included in the box. Alongside the device, there's an artist's glove, a pen holder, and all the power and connectivity cables you'll need. It also comes with a Huion Mini Keydial K100 which has 18 customizable keys and a dial to help improve productivity, while the stylus comes with 5 standard and 5 felt pen replacement nibs.

XP-PEN Artist 15.6 Pro Best value The middle ground The XP-Pen Artist 15.6 Pro offers a nice balance between features and price for a drawing tablet with a display, and this gives it an edge over rivals. Its 15.6-inch screen isn't too big nor too small to work with and the customizable shortcut buttons and dial puts a handful of controls at a user's fingertips. Pros Moderately-sized display

Adjustable brightness

Slim design

Comes with a stand Cons Can't work independently

Included stand has only one angle

No touch support $360 at Amazon

XP-Pen, like Huion, offers cheaper alternatives to tablets from big-name brands, and the Artist 15.6 Pro is a perfect example. It nails the perfect balance between price and features, making it a great option for those who want a feature-packed drawing tablet with a display that doesn't burn a hole in their pockets.

Despite launching a few years ago, the XP-Pen Artist 15.6 Pro is still a capable drawing tablet in 2023. Its 1080p IPS display is fully laminated, has a 120% sRGB color gamut, and has a pretty solid viewing angle.

There are customizable buttons and a knob on one side which users can map to shortcuts and commands and configure to zoom in and out or scroll up and down like a mouse. There are also dedicated physical buttons to adjust brightness.

While some drawing tablets have an integrated stand, that isn't the case with this one. XP-Pen ships it with a stand similar to what you'd buy for a laptop, but it can only be adjusted to one angle, which greatly limits flexibility. There is also an 8192-level pressure-sensitive drawing pen in the box along with 8 extra nibs, a pen holder, and a drawing glove.

The XP-Pen Artist 15.6 Pro's compatibility includes the major desktop operating systems, but not Android or iOS/iPadOS. It also works with programs like Photoshop, Illustrator, and Clip Studio.

Wacom One 12 Best for beginners A pen display for entry-level users The Wacom One 12 (2023) is a cheaper and smaller alternative to the Wacom One 13 Touch (2023). While its lower price tag makes it suitable for beginners, some may find its small display hard to work with or miss the regular touchscreen support. Nevertheless, the display is laminated, sharp, glare-free, and has an anti-fingerprint coating. It also works with a wide range of EMR pens. Pros Portable and lightweight

Low power consumption

Plug and play Cons No touch support

Screen area can be small for some

Pricey compared to rivals $400 at Amazon

Alongside the One 13 Touch (2023), Wacom also announced the Wacom One 12 (2023), which is a smaller, lighter, and significantly cheaper model. That lower price tag means that there are some tradeoffs, such as the lack of touch support and a smaller 11.6-inch display. However, if you can live with these, then the Wacom One 12 (2023) should suffice as a drawing tablet, especially if you are a beginner. Other than its smaller size and its lack of touch support, the display has the same features as the larger model.

The resolution remains 1920 x 1080, and because it is a smaller screen, it has a higher PPI than the larger model. The Wacom One 12 (2023) also has anti-glare and anti-fingerprint and works with the Wacom Standard EMR Pen which supports tilt- and pressure sensitivity. It also works with the same operating systems as the Wacom One 13 Touch (2023) and connects via USB-C. When connected, owners can choose to use it to mirror the main display or as an extended display.

Its accessories, such as the Wacom One Stand and Wacom One Carry Case, also sell for the same price as the larger model, so you are not saving any money on accessories because it is smaller. The Wacom One 12 (2023) also comes with free design and art software when you register your device, although they are trial versions for a duration of 3 months to 12 months. For $200 less than the 13-inch model, the Wacom One 12 is a great choice for anyone who wants a Wacom drawing tablet but has a tight budget.

iPad Pro 12.9-inch (2022) Best iPad for drawing Apple's flagship tablet The iPad Pro 12.9 (2022) makes for a great drawing tablet thanks to its large, sharp display and powerful processing processor. And unlike other drawing tablets which have to be connected to another device to work, the iPad Pro's built-in operating system and built-in battery means it can work on its own. This also means you can whip it out anywhere and begin to draw. Pros Sharp display

Immense processing power

Works independently Cons Price is on the high side

Stylus has to be purchased separately

Stylus needs charging $1099 at Best Buy $1099 at Apple

It's no news that the iPad can be used for drawing, and the iPad Pro 12.9 (2022) is the best of them all. Unlike several of the other drawing tablets on this list which need to be connected to a device to work, that is not the case with the iPad. It has a built-in operating system and battery, which means you can use it on the go. There is also the option to hook up the iPad to your Mac and choose to mirror the display of your computer or use it as a second display via Sidecar.

The iPad Pro 12.9-inch's 120Hz LCD is very bright, and its superfast Apple M2 processor means you won't experience stutter when switching between drawing apps or templates. However, the iPad Pro 12.9 (2022) is quite expensive as it starts at over $1,000. That price doesn't include the Apple Pencil, which you have to purchase separately. You'll also want to invest in a screen protector that provides a paper-like feeling when drawing, and a stand to prop up the tablet to a comfortable angle.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra Best Android tablet for drawing A behemoth Android tablet $1100 $1200 Save $100 The Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra is one of the best choices for an Android drawing tablet. Its massive AMOLED display is not only sharp but has a 120Hz refresh rate. It also has a flagship processor, comes with a stylus in the box, and has a microSD card slot so you can add more storage to save your designs and drawings. Pros Large and sharp display

Water and dust-resistance

Doesn't need a secondary device to work

S Pen included Cons Stylus needs to be charged

Size may be too large for on-the-go use

Quite expensive $1100 at Best Buy $1200 at Samsung

Samsung's Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra is not just one of the largest tablets on the market but is also one of the best. And if you are looking for an Android tablet that is great for drawing, it should be on your radar. Like the iPad Pro 12.9 (2022), the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra can work as a standalone tablet for drawing as it has an operating system on board. Its 14.6-inch 120Hz AMOLED screen is a massive digital canvas that can help bring your artwork to life when paired with the included S Pen stylus.

While there are more than a handful of Android drawing apps, the one you prefer may be available on your computer. Not to worry, you can also connect the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra wirelessly to your PC to use it as a second display. This way, you can edit or create new images from your computer using the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra.

Samsung's flagship tablet isn't perfect. For starters, it isn't cheap, though at least the S Pen stylus is included in the box. However, other accessories such as a paper-like screen protector or a stand will have to be purchased separately. Also, while the large display is a plus when using it at a desk, it can become uncomfortable to use when on the go.

Read our full Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra review.

Surface Pro 9 Best Windows tablet for drawing A computer and drawing tablet in one $1100 $1600 Save $500 The Surface Pro 9 is Microsoft's flagship 2-in-1 device. Powered by Windows 11, the Surface Pro 9 is a computer first but becomes a drawing tablet when you whip out the optional Surface Slim Pen 2 stylus. Its 13.3-inch display is gorgeous and has a high refresh rate, while the integrated kickstand makes it easy to draw at different angles. Pros Great display with slim bezels

Has a multi-angle kickstand

Light and slim design Cons Starting price is on the high side

Accessories are expensive

Stylus can be uncomfortable after prolonged use $1100 at Amazon $1300 at Best Buy

Microsoft's Surface Pro 9 is a 2-in-1 Windows computer that can also be used as a drawing tablet. Its 13.3-inch PixelSense display is sharp and smooth, and the integrated kickstand supports multiple angles.

It doesn't come with a stylus but buyers can purchase Microsoft's own Surface Slim Pen 2, which provides a pen-on-paper experience when sketching thanks to the haptic motor inside it. The stylus has a design similar to a carpenter's pen, connects over Bluetooth, and has a side button and an eraser top. It also has 4096 levels of pressure sensitivity, supports tilt sensitivity, and charges via wireless. The good thing is that the Surface Pro 9 supports third-party styluses if you don't fancy Microsoft's pen.

The Surface Pro 9 runs Windows 11, and there is a plethora of drawing software and apps available at your disposal. Because it is a Windows tablet, the Surface Pro 9 doesn't need to be connected to a device to work. However, users can hook it up to an external display to see their finished or ongoing work on a larger screen.

At over $1000, the Surface Pro 9 isn't a budget device, but alongside a drawing tablet you are also getting one of the best Windows 2-in-1s on the market.

Huion Inspiroy Dial 2 Best screenless drawing tablet Inexpensive and feature-packed The Huion Inspiroy Dial 2 is a drawing tablet that lacks a display. It has a built-in battery and can connect to a computer via Bluetooth. There is also the option for a wired connection via a USB-C port. Huion has also designed it to be used by both left-handed and right-handed users or in portrait or landscape mode. The Inspiroy Dial 2 also has programmable shortcut buttons and a set of dials. Pros Can connect via Bluetooth

Has a built-in battery

Lots of customizable keys and dials.

Super affordable Cons Lacks a screen

No kickstand $160 at Amazon

The Huion Inspiroy Dial 2 doesn't have a screen like some of the other options on this list and that makes for a slim and lightweight drawing tablet that is also pocket-friendly. The Inspiroy Dial 2's lack of a display is further proof that it needs to be connected to a device to work. Supported devices include Windows PCs, Chromebooks, Macs, and devices running Android and Ubuntu.

Depending on the device, owners will be able to choose between connecting to the drawing tablet via USB-C or Bluetooth. The latter makes for a more convenient experience, and the 1,300mAh built-in battery should provide up to 18 hours of usage.

Another highlight of the Inspiroy Dial 2 is the shortcut keys and dials flanking it on one side. The top dial can be used to zoom in or out, change the brush size, or scroll up or down, while the bottom dial can be used to undo or redo an action or adjust the volume. Users can also map certain combination keys, functions, or menu options to the six shortcut keys.

With a price tag that's under $200, the Huion Inspiroy Dial 2 is a pretty affordable drawing tablet. At that price, owners not only get the drawing tablet but a battery-free pen with 8,192 levels of pressure sensitivity and two shortcut keys, 10 extra nibs (standard and felt pen), a pen holder, and a USB-C to USB-A cable.

XP-Pen Deco Mini 7 Wireless Best portable drawing tablet For when you don't need a display $56 $64 Save $8 The XP-Pen Deco Mini 7 Wireless is a lightweight and portable drawing tablet that works with a wide range of devices in wired or wireless mode. It has a bunch of programmable keys on the side and comes with a stylus in the box. However, its small drawing area can pose a challenge for some. Pros Portable and lightweight design

Supports USB-C or 2.4GHz wireless connection

Lots of customizable shortcut keys Cons Small drawing area

No Bluetooth support $56 at Amazon

The biggest advantage of screenless drawing tablets is that they are ridiculously cheap compared to their counterparts with a display, and the XP-Pen Deco Mini 7 Wireless (or Deco mini7W) is the perfect example. This portable drawing tablet connects to a computer, smartphone, or tablet via a USB-C cable or a 2.4GHz wireless receiver. When connected via wireless mode, the tablet runs off the built-in 1,000mAh battery which provides up to 10 hours of use.

The Deco Mini 7 Wireless has a small drawing area which may be cramped for a lot of people, and while it could have been made bigger, XP-Pen decided to use some of the space for the customizable shortcut keys. There are 8 in total, and if you pair them with the right commands or functions, it should boost your productivity.

The Deco Mini 7 Wireless works with PCs, Chromebooks, Macs, and Android phones and tablets. It is also compatible with popular graphics software and apps, including Photoshop, Illustrator, Blender, Canva, Zenbrush, Ibis Paint, and GIMP. Despite this drawing tablet selling for below $100, it comes with several accessories including a battery-free stylus with 8,192 pressure sensitivity levels, 10 extra nibs, and a few cables for connectivity.

Choosing the right drawing tablet

Drawing tablets give you a higher level of precision and accuracy than a mouse or trackpad if you are a creator, but the choice of which drawing tablet is right depends on several factors, some of which include your use case, skill level, and budget.

The Wacom One 13 Touch (2023), which earns the best overall badge, needs another device to work, but it sports a sharp display and a reliable stylus, and is not complicated to use. Its wide compatibility with different operating systems also means it will still be functional even if you change computers.

More experienced or professional artists will require a drawing tablet with all the bells and whistles, and the Huion Kamvas Pro 24 (4K) is right up their alley. Its expansive high-res display means colors and details pop and there is no need to squint when working. It also comes with all the accessories you'd need, thus eliminating the need for additional costs after purchasing it.

The XP-Pen Artist 15.6 Pro offers the best value in terms of features and price. Its display is larger than that of the Wacom One 13 Touch (2023) and it sells for significantly less despite shipping with the required accessories. It also has programmable shortcut keys and a dial to improve productivity.