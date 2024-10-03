Unlike the few, weeks-long periods when accessories make the biggest splash, September was a big month for much-anticipated releases. It wasn't just phones, either, with affordable and premium wearables, smart devices, and a high-quality projector landing on the review desk and leaving us more than satisfied. Here are eight of our favorite new can't-miss devices.

8 Xgimi MoGo 3 Pro

There's a good selection of quality, Android-based projectors to choose from, but moving anywhere past entry-level quality usually calls for a big jump in your budget. The new MoGo 3 Pro defies that somewhat, requiring a mere midrange investment despite delivering above-average picture quality and the laudable Google TV operating system.

To avoid the severe limitations of batteries, Xgimi opted for a plug-in configuration complemented by a compact body and reasonably rugged construction. It outputs a true 1080p hardware resolution, unlike a lot of similarly sized alternatives, and does a good job preventing annoying artifacts like the screen door effect.

You won't mistake it for a serious home cinema solution, but it's brighter, more crisp, and more portable than most competition. We're also big fans of the official Google TV software, which is gaining ground, but still not ubiquitous among new releases. In convenience and performance, you'll be hard-pressed to beat the MoGo 3 Pro at this price.

Xgimi MoGo 3 Pro

7 Reolink Battery Doorbell

We're ramping up hands-on coverage of unheralded Reolink releases, like this video doorbell and the Altas PT Ultra security camera. Typical of the brand, both sport on-device microSD card storage to avoid the hassle of cloud subscriptions. The new video doorbell makes a particularly useful, moderately priced alternative to the various big-name smart doorbells.

It separates detection functions into person, package, and vehicle categories, with sensitivity, size, and exclusion zone adjustments for each. Installation's a breeze to navigate, as is the software, although you'll want to spend some time fine-tuning detection settings to get the performance and battery life right where you want them.

Granted, the battery life isn't great at its best, and the onboard speaker sounds pretty grainy. But we didn't find either to be a fatal flaw, especially given the doorbell's straightforward implementation and no-nonsense functionality.

Reolink Battery Doorbell

6 Google Nest Learning Thermostat 4th Gen

Google waited a figurative lifetime to advance its Next Learning Thermostat to the next generation. The latest model adds notably premium touches, making it look and feel like the most high-end thermostat on the market. It clearly reminds us of a gigantic Pixel Watch, and offers good on-device control in addition to powerful management tools via the Android app.

It might not be an innovator of user-friendly design, but the Google Home app is getting better; it's easier than ever to track down the settings you need and make them readily accessible in the future. Furthermore, neither the initial physical nor software setup should give returning users any headaches, although smart thermostat newcomers need to decide if they're ready to act as an electrician (and it's always OK to hire a professional).

The latest Learning thermostat is well-built enough to last as long as the previous model, partly because Google seems to finally be devoting appropriate resources to ecosystem development.

Google Nest Learning Thermostat (4th Gen)

5 Xiaomi Smart Band 9

Why fix what isn't broken? Xiaomi's latest budget fitness tracker follows the same logic as its predecessors by including the reliable sensors you need and avoiding the expensive fluff you don't. And it's not only one of the various Xiaomi devices readily available in the US via Amazon importers, it also works perfectly fine stateside.

Don't let the price convince you it's cheaply made. The OLED panel reaches an impressive-for-the-cost 1,200 nits, yet still lets the battery last for weeks if you disable the (not entirely necessary) always-on display. There's a host of preset workout types, the sensors deliver consistently effective measurements, and the body can withstand pressure up to 5ATM, making it perfect for swimming.

Lacking GPS and NFC compatibility make it clear Xiaomi's low-cost Smart Band 9 isn't a true smartwatch replacement, but it is one of the most affordable, exercise-focused wearables.

Xiaomi Smart Band 9

4 Tile Pro 2024

Even as some reviewers recently questioned Tile's refusal to adopt Google's Find My Device network (OK, it was me), the latest Tile Pro Bluetooth tracker works even better than most competitors. For starters, it reaches close to its 500-foot Bluetooth range in clear view, and does admirably even when obstructed, something not all trackers can claim.

Most importantly, though, it doesn't feel held back by what you might assume is the Tile network's limited adoption. It actually saw more pings in moderately busy areas than Google FMD trackers normally do. That's due to both the FMD network not working exceptionally well, and Tile's acquisition by Life360, which expands the tracker network to all Life360 app users.

While Google-centric trackers could get better in the future, the 2024 Tile Pro is now, and will likely remain, one of the best Android Bluetooth tags.

Tile Pro (2024)

3 Google Pixel Watch 3

Somewhat predictably, the Pixel Watch 3 improves upon the previous generation and adds some helpful, forward-looking features. A brighter display with thinner bezels helps maximize both sizes, with the panel's LTPO OLED technology ensuring smooth animations and improved battery life. Sensor consistency takes a small but important step up, and you won't need to pay to use the most popular fitness modes.

Its refined, subtle-yet-futuristic build easily rivals top smartwatches from Samsung and Apple, even if it doesn't make huge design strides over the Pixel Watch 2, and the side button and rotating crown return, too, with a touch more precision for an experience that is much more premium.

Sadly, it's still limited to proprietary band connectors, and we recommend care when choosing one — sticking to Google or another highly reputable manufacturer will pay off when picking a reliable replacement strap.

2 OnePlus Buds Pro 3

Fans of convenient, great-sounding headphones have had a great year, and that continues with the OnePlus Buds Pro 3. An MSRP of $180 belies just how closely these track with the top wireless earbuds from companies like Sony and Sennheiser. The design's as nice as they get, both of the earbuds and the case, and dual 6mm and 11mm drivers mean you'll get excellent audio across the spectrum, and they respond well to equalization, too.

The ANC isn't quite up to par with the most expensive alternatives, but they're far ahead of midrange competition. In terms of codecs, the Buds Pro 3 supports basic SBC, essentially transparent AAC, and LHDC for the most demanding users. While call quality could definitely be better for the price, it's still quite passable, making OnePlus's new top-shelf earbuds some of the best this year.

OnePlus Buds Pro 3

1 Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold

Rather than all-out innovation, new foldables like the Pixel 9 Pro Fold look to have exactly the right refinements, without compromising the form factor's versatility. Google's first folding phone may not be an incredibly high bar to pass, but the 9 Pro Fold does so with ample room to spare. One of the biggest improvements is its Tensor G4 system-on-a-chip, which solves a lot of problems present in previous Pixel products.

Processing power is far from the only improvement, though. Battery life is now equal to or better than most foldables, as is thermal management — a long-running sticking point for Google phones. The 16GB of RAM includes 2.6GB dedicated to on-device AI processing, ensuring that Gemini-based tools will stay speedy throughout the phone's lifespan.

With original foldable leaders like the Galaxy Z Fold series starting to stagnate, productivity-minded professionals should take notice of Google's latest offering.

Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold

What to watch for in October

The Samsung Galaxy S24 FE and OnePlus 13 are set for launch this month in some regions, so we'll get at least an inkling of how each excels and falters. We'll also have extensive coverage of Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days, so start making a list of the electronics you want, but have been holding off on buying.

We're also holding our breath in anticipation of Android 15, which comes to Pixel phones first, so keep an eye out for wide-ranging praise and criticism of Google's latest operating system update.