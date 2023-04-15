The best Dell Chromebooks aren't as readily available (or as popular) as many of the other best Chromebooks on the market, but that doesn't mean you can't get a great system that's designed to run on ChromeOS.

Dell's standard Chromebook lineup as it stands today is mostly made up of compact and affordable devices suited to casual or younger users, but there are also some Latitude-branded Chromebooks with more power, larger display, and a setup that's overall better suited to professionals and power users. We've collected the best Dell Chromebooks right here to help you get the right laptop.

Our favorite Dell Chromebooks

Source: Dell Dell Latitude 5430 Chromebook Best overall Convertible or clamshell designs The Latitude 5430 Chromebook is currently the most powerful option from Dell. It's so new that it's still hard to find for sale, but getting your hands on this device will ensure you're set up properly for a future of Chrome computing. Pros 12th Gen Intel Core CPUs

Convertible or clamshell designs available

Up to 14-inch QHD+ display

Generous port selection Cons Stock is currently hard to find

Dell pulled a bit of a stealth update for its Latitude 5000-series Chromebooks, launching the refreshed lineup late-March 2023. It's unclear for now if this is also a replacement for the Latitude 7410 Chromebook that's showing its age; what we do know is that the Latitude 5430 Chromebook comes in both clamshell and convertible designs, and it's set up to deliver strong performance and a comfy user experience. The sleek chassis measures just 0.64 inches at its thinnest point, and the clamshell weighs in at around 3.34 pounds (1.52kg). The 2-in-1 isn't much heavier despite the 360-degree hinges, weighing about 3.68 pounds (1.67kg).

The 14-inch chassis has lots of room for ports, and Dell makes good use of the space. Both models offer dual Thunderbolt 4, HDMI, USB-A 3.2 (Gen 1), and SD card reader, and a 3.5mm audio jack. The clamshell model goes one step further, offering a microSIM slot should you opt for LTE connectivity at checkout. It's not necessary, but being able to connect outside of Wi-Fi 6E range will come in handy for travelers and professionals. You can always connect one of the best Chromebook docks for access to more ports.

The Latitude 5430 Chromebook can be equipped with Intel's 12th Gen processors (CPU), ranging from a Celeron 7305 up to a speedy Core i7-1255U. The CPU is joined by up to 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to a 512GB M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe solid-state drive (SSD) for super performance. Opting for the convertible model will land you just one display option. It has an FHD+ resolution, anti-glare finish, and 250 nits brightness. The clamshell model has three screens available, ranging from touch or non-touch FHD+ up to a QHD+ non-touch screen with 100% sRGB color, 300 nits brightness, and a 90Hz refresh rate.

Dell still hasn't listed prices for these laptops, and attempting to buy them online also doesn't seem like it goes very far. That's expected to change as the laptops sit on the market, and you should eventually be able to take advantage of Dell's usual broad range of configuration options to get the exact hardware you need in your Chromebook.

Source: Dell Dell Chromebook 3110 Best value Affordable clamshell Chromebook The Chromebook 3110 from Dell is an affordable clamshell laptop with enough durability to suit younger students. It comes with an 11.6-inch HD display and an Intel Celeron N4500 CPU. Pros Affordable pricing

Compact and durable design

Optional LTE connectivity

Decent battery life Cons Thick display bezel

Dell's Chromebook 3110 is designed primarily to be used in education situations, and it has plenty of competition from the best Chromebooks for students. It's super durable and is tested to withstand drops onto concrete and wood, it's easy to carry around thanks to the 11-inch size, and Dell claims the battery can go for between 6 and 10 hours on a charge. Its sub-$300 price tag also places it in the realm of the best cheap Chromebooks.

It's not the most powerful Chromebook out there — it has an Intel Celeron N4500 CPU, 4GB of RAM, and 32GB of eMMC storage — but it will still handle schoolwork and homework for younger students. Dell mentions LTE connectivity as an option, though it doesn't currently appear that you can add the extra WWAN chip. All laptops nevertheless come with Wi-Fi 6 support.

The Chromebook 3110 has dual 2W speakers and a front-facing 720p webcam for video conferencing. As for ports, there is one USB-C 3.2 (Gen 1), one USB-A 3.2 (Gen 1), a 3.5mm audio jack, and an optional HDMI 1.4 port if video out is needed. As for the 11.6-inch display, you can get it in touch or non-touch options. Both have an anti-glare finish and a 60Hz refresh rate. This is a clamshell laptop, but Dell also makes a 2-in-1 version that we've highlighted below.

Source: Dell Dell Chromebook 3110 2-in-1 Budget convertible Great for younger users Pros Versatile convertible build

Easy to carry around

Relatively affordable

Can get up to 8GB of RAM and 64GB of storage Cons No optional LTE

Dell's Chromebook 3110 2-in-1 shares a similar design with the standard 3110, though its 360-degree hinges allow the display and lid to rotate around for tent, stand, and tablet modes. For that reason you can only get a touch display; it has an HD resolution with 60Hz refresh rate, as well as an anti-glare finish and inking support. If you have a young student who is more comfortable using their fingers or a pen to navigate, this should be a great choice.

It's powered by an Intel Celeron N4500 CPU, but here you can get up to 8GB of RAM for snappier performance and easier multitasking. It's also available with 64GB of eMMC storage, though cloud storage will still likely be required for regular operation. If you love the idea of a budget Dell Chromebook but can't live without the ability to turn it into a tablet, this should be a top pick.

Getting the best Dell Chromebook for you

Dell's lineup of Chromebooks is not heavily populated, and many options still for sale are not long for this world. However, the options we've rounded up here have been recently refreshed and share a June 2030 AUE date. This ensures you receive updates for years to come. As it stands now, the Latitude 5430 Chromebook, available in both clamshell and convertible designs, is the top Chromebook from Dell.

Latitude laptops have a reputation for being durable workhorses, and that should be no different here. These Chromebooks are best employed as business partners, and they're available with many different configuration options to suit your needs. The 1080p camera is great for video conferencing, optional LTE connectivity is a huge boon for frequent travelers, and generous port selection makes it easy to connect the best Chromebook accessories.

The Latitude 5430 Chromebook only recently hit the market, and Dell is yet to get up a fully-functional online listing. That should change any day, giving you the usual wide range of customization options so that you can get the perfect laptop.