Black Friday may be behind us, but the discounts continue through Cyber Monday. Almost every conceivable tech product is selling for a discounted price this weekend, right from smartphones and accessories for them to Chromebooks and audio gear. However, if you have been saving up for a big purchase like a new 4K TV, several retailers are offering great discounts on some of the latest and greatest TVs this weekend, and we have rounded them up for you.

LG

LG B2 65-inch 4K OLED

Another expensive yet amazing LG TV to consider is the 65-inch model from the B2 series. This 4K TV can take video input from up to four independent HDMI ports on the back. So, you won’t be disconnecting your PlayStation to plug in your computer. It is also capable of 120Hz refresh rates, meaning any gaming on this TV will probably be buttery smooth.

Amazon and Best Buy are offering the same $600 discount on the LG B2’s $1,900 sticker price, so you can take it home for just $1,300 this weekend. We confidently recommend this TV as one of the best ones on discount right now, given its feature set, value for money, and future readiness. With this product purchased, it is unlikely you’ll be back in the market for TV for at least the next few years.

LG C2 65-inch 4K OLED

For some of us, the 65-inch LG C1 could be a smidge over budget for a 4K TV of its size. Thankfully, you can sacrifice a few features and settle for another 4K TV from the brand’s C2 series. This model is priced a tad bit lower at $2,100, but Cyber Monday discounts pull the price down another $400 to $1,700 this weekend. This TV is harder to recommend because its full price is lower than the LG C1 of the same size, but the discounted price isn’t. However, if the C2 model isn’t deliverable in your area or just out of stock, this is the best alternative for $1,700.

Sony

Sony Bravia XR A80K 55-inch OLED

Sony has made a name for itself, selling PlayStations, cameras, and some of the best smart TVs on the market. The Bravia XR A80 is a wonderful 55-inch TV. The screen size is perfect for indoor use in almost all room sizes, and its 4K OLED panel gives you exceptional viewing angles, infinite contrast, and deep blacks.

It offers a Google TV interface, and the 120Hz refresh rate makes it suitable for gaming too. This Sony Bravia model also has rich I/O options, including two USB-A ports, an RJ45 LAN port, and four HDMI inputs — two of which support 4K signals at 120Hz. Technologically, this TV should deliver a perceptible difference if you’re coming from an older 43-inch LED or LCD TV. It is selling on Amazon and Best Buy for $1,300 after a $300 discount.

Sony Bravia XR X90K 65-inch LED

For anyone who needs similar specifications, a slightly larger display, and has an inclination for Sony products, the Bravia XR X90K is the one to go for. This screen measures 10 inches bigger than our previous recommendation at 65 inches and comes with virtually every feature the smaller model has. However, it is an LED panel instead of an OLED.

Sony’s LED tech isn’t half bad. In fact, this is one of Sony’s best LED panels on offer, hence the shared branding with a smaller OLED TV above. This model’s dimming zones compensate for the lack of an OLED panel well enough, and at $1,000 after a $300 discount, it is hard to turn a blind eye to it.

Samsung

Samsung Q60B 85-inch QLED

The Samsung Q60B is arguably the best bang-for-your-buck TV if you’re looking for a home theater screen that’s a step above the average OLED. This 85-inch TV is selling for $1,598 after a 30% discount this Cyber Monday. It comes with a complimentary three-month Xbox Game Pass membership, so you can stream titles and play them without hooking up a console. The TV also upscales content to its supported 4K resolution and reproduces 100% of the DCI-P3 color space.

At the time of writing, this deal is flying off the shelves, and if it doesn’t restock, we have other great Samsung TV deals for you below. After all, who would pass up an 85-inch Quantum Dot TV for $1,500?

Samsung Q60B 75-inch QLED

This Q60B model from Samsung is a tad smaller, geared towards recreational gamers and content enjoyers. If you aren’t chasing a no-holds-barred cinema-grade experience, this TV could save you some money without compromising on its larger sibling’s QLED goodness.

At 75 inches, you can mount it in most spaces on a gigantic wall, and it won’t look out of place. This Cyber Monday, you could save up to $400 on it, and get away with paying $998 instead of the $1,398 list price. Just like its larger sibling, this is a 120Hz panel you can take advantage of with the complimentary Xbox Game Pass subscription.

Samsung Frame TV

There are ordinary TV buyers, and then there are people who treat the ominous black screen as a piece of home décor, no offense intended. Samsung is possibly the first company to offer a TV that serves as an enormous digital photo frame when not in operation. The Frame TV sports symmetrical bezels (like an actual picture frame) and all the nice-to-haves you expect on a high-end TV.

This unique TV measures 55 inches diagonally, and can be yours to take home for just $1,000 instead of the usual $1,500. Yes, you pay a premium for the symmetrical bezels and the unique visual concept, but if you conceal the wires, this TV is a looker once installed.

Hisense U6 ULED 50-inch QLED 4K

Hisense isn’t one of the big names in the tech industry, but they make fairly decent TVs that don’t cost an arm and a leg. So, if you aren’t particularly brand-conscious, you could pick up this Quantum Dot QLED TV with a 43% discount this Cyber Monday. The usual price is $530, but for a short while, the take-home price is $300 on Amazon.

For this steal of a price, you get most of Samsung and LG’s high-end TV features like full array local dimming with 32 zones, HDR 10+ support, and built-in streaming services and voice assistants. All four HDMI ports on the back can accept a 4K 60Hz input, but you only get one USB-A port to power a peripheral device or plug in a flash drive.

Toshiba C350 43-inch 4K

Another great 4K 50-inch TV you can pick up for a steal deal this Cyber Monday comes from Toshiba. We know the brand for computers, but it makes good TVs too, often for an affordable price. The brand doesn’t disappoint with the C350 series, and its 43-inch size is on the smaller end of the spectrum we featured here. However, it is an ideal size for a large bedroom or a dining area if you have a swivel mount.

This TV could be yours for the bargain price of $240 after a 27% discount. However, you may need to cough up another $100 on Amazon to have it mounted if required. Make no mistake; this great pricing is available because Toshiba’s TV isn’t on the bleeding edge of technology. You see an LCD panel here, albeit with support for HDR 10+ content and Dolby Vision HDR.

Fire TVs

Amazon Fire TV 75-inch Omni Series 4K

There are some great Black Friday-Cyber Monday discounts on Fire TVs, and This is arguably the best of the lot. The Omni series is the best Amazon offers, and it offers the snappiest performance among Fire TVs backed by support for Alexa and judder-free video, which some other Fire TVs don’t have. Restocks are usually quick as well.

So, lay your hands on this massive 75-inch Fire TV with a $300 discount for just $750 instead of $1,050 this Cyber Monday. Deals this good for larger Fire TVs are often scarce.

Amazon Fire TV 55-inch 4-series 4K

Although this is a comparatively smaller and basic Fire TV, it is hard to argue with the 4-series in terms of value. It has all the features of the pricier Omni series, but the picture quality and sound reproduction could leave something to be desired. At $330 instead of $520, it is an irresistible deal. This is a 4K panel with HDR 10+, HLG, four HDMI inputs, and a 60Hz refresh rate, but don’t expect flagship Samsung or LG levels of quality here.

Amazon Fire TV 32-inch Insignia F20 Series 720p

If you came to this guide looking for a super-affordable smart TV under $500, we don’t plan on disappointing you. This 32-inch Fire TV from Insignia’s F20 series is down to just $100 instead of $180 after an incredible 44% discount. It is a 720p LCD TV, but at its size and the associated minimum viewing distance, we don’t think you’ll be telling individual pixels apart. This is the best cheap TV to snag this Cyber Monday until you save up for that colossal big-brand OLED with all the features you desire. It comes with most of the features you would expect, and you won't miss out on your favorite shows either.

Besides TVs, there are loads of other exciting deals to look out for. If you don’t want to invest in a new TV, you could teach your old one some new tricks by plugging in one of the discounted Fire TV Sticks or Chromecasts as well.