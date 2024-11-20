There's a lot to be said about taking some time to do a daily puzzle game like Wordle or The New York Times Crossword. Besides the pleasure of figuring out a tricky clue or getting the Wordle in one try (it's only happened to me once), they're a good, simple way to keep your mind limber. Unfortunately, word games aren't for everyone, even if a daily gaming ritual is.

Luckily, the "daily challenge" format is increasingly common in some of the best mobile games out there, and quite a few console games, too. Whether you're looking for more puzzles to start your day with, or you're interested in something more action-packed, this list should give you plenty of games to try out, whether you're using a tablet or a smartphone.

1 The Daily Puzzle

A personal daily newspaper dedicated to puzzles

In-app purchases ✔️ Yes Subscriptions ❌ None ChromeOS support ❌ No Publish date Feb 3, 2022

If your main issue with The New York Times Games is there isn't a wide enough variety of apps, then The Daily Puzzle might be for you. The app features daily sudoku, logic puzzles, and a variety of word games, including Honeycomb (which is a bit like the Times' Spelling Bee), Word Search, Letter Grid, Nine Letter, and Word Wheel. All the games are presented with cute faux-newspaper styling that's tastefully put together without obtrusive advertising.

You can technically download The Daily Puzzle and play any of its games for free, but the game does have a virtual currency that limits how many games you can play at a time by making you play games to earn it. Each game costs 20 coins, and you can pay between $2.99 for 600 coins or $19.99 for 6,500 coins. Alternatively, you can just pay $4.99 to remove ads and unlock the previous day's puzzles.

I quite like all the games in the NYT Games app, but The Daily Puzzle makes for an excellent buffet of other options if you're hungry for something less time-consuming than the crossword but more challenging than Wordle and its various clones.

2 Slay the Spire

Deck building and card battling that's hard to stop playing

In-app purchases ✔️ Yes Subscriptions ❌ None ChromeOS support ✔️ Yes Publish date Jan 22, 2021

Growing up, I was hopelessly in love with Magic: the Gathering because of how cool the cards looked and how fun it was to use them in a duel, but I rarely had people to play against. My solution now is to play a game like Slay the Spire, which is one of the best card games you can play on Android. In it, you climb a virtual tower, battling enemies with a deck of cards you adjust and add to as you play and learn what works well together.

The Daily Climb is a unique version of the game's tower map and enemies that's updated every day, and you get one chance to complete it before it resets for the next day. If you fail, you're locked out until the next day. I liked trying to complete my climb while I had my coffee in the morning.

It definitely takes more time than doing a simple word search, but I found it a lot more engaging than a word game. If you've played Slay the Spire on the dozens of other platforms it's available on, still consider the $9.99 mobile version. It's hard to beat the joy you'll feel being able to drop into a great card game at a moment's notice on your phone.

3 Really Bad Chess

The classic board game reimagined

In-app purchases ✔️ Yes Subscriptions ❌ None ChromeOS support ✔️ Yes Publish date May 17, 2017

Chess is a board game many people learn, but far fewer enjoy or master. Really Bad Chess might not change any chess skeptics' minds, but it at least made me realize that, at its best, chess is just a logic puzzle. Really Bad Chess gets there by offering the most stripped down version of the game possible, where you and your AI opponent's pieces are randomized and all you have to do is make or undo moves until you or your opponent's king is checked.

The game offers a Ranked mode that gets more difficult as you play, but the Daily Board mode is even more fun. You get a new randomly generated Daily Board every day, sometimes with nightmarish setups where your board is mostly full of knights. The game itself is free to download, but features like multiplayer are locked behind a one-time purchase of $3.99. You can also purchase more undos to use in games for $0.99.

4 Cut the Rope Daily

Physics puzzles with an animated twist

In-app purchases ❌ No Subscriptions ✔️ Yes ChromeOS support ❌ No Publish date Jul 25, 2023

The original Cut the Rope was a mobile classic. I remember when I first installed it on my iPod Touch, and for a good while after, it made it onto any phone I was currently using, whether it was an Android phone or an iPhone. Cut the Rope Daily is a reinvention of the basic physics puzzler, from a game with multiple worlds and levels, to a service that delivers them to you one day at a time.

Every day you get a new level to cut and swing your way through, hopefully using gravity and the different physics items in the game to get a piece of candy into a waiting monster's mouth. I've found that this bite-sized approach to Cut the Rope feels a lot better than the original game. It was easy to get burned out and frustrated if you played the normal game long enough, but here you're forced to consume things in bite-sized, manageable chunks.

The only wrinkle is that, while the app is free to download, it does require a Netflix subscription to play .

5 Knotwords

An intriguing mix of word game and sudoku