It's Cyber Monday, and that means it's the last chance you'll have to pick up an awesome pair of wireless earbuds on an incredible sale. Whether you want a pair that features active noise-canceling that offers the best sound quality you can get, a set for the gym that won't fizzle out on you when you build up a set, or just an everyday pair of earbuds that sound good and get the job done, you'll find amazing deals from all the top manufacturers for Cyber Monday. Pick up Sony, Bose, Sennheiser, and more for a fraction of their original prices, and blast your tunes as loud as you want this holiday season.

Best Cyber Monday earbud deals

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II $199 $279 Save $80 The Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II don't come cheap at $299, but they feature excellent audio quality and ANC that can go toe-to-toe with what you'll get in leading over-ear headphones. If you're in the market for premium earbuds, the QC Earbuds II need to be on your radar. $199 at Amazon $199 at Best Buy $199 at Bose

Anker Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro Anker's new Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro offer some of the best sound quality from a pair of wireless earbuds along with plenty of tip and wing options for even the most stubborn ear canals. With excellent ANC and decent call quality, better-than-average battery, and an app you'll actually want to use, the Liberty 3 Pros are among the best wireless earbuds you can buy today — especially when they're only $80! $170 at Amazon

Sony WF-1000XM5 $240 $300 Save $60 For two years in a row, Sony's premium true wireless earbuds have been our most highly recommended option in the category, and the WF-1000XM5 appears to be upholding this tradition. The latest model is equipped with dedicated processors for both noise cancellation and regular audio processing, while also being lighter and smaller than its predecessors. Saving $60 at Walmart is the best deal we've seen on these earbuds yet! $240 at Walmart

OnePlus Buds Pro 2 The OnePlus Buds Pro 2 are a tame upgrade over the previous generation, but features better sound and slightly improved battery life. ANC isn't the best you'll find in earbuds today, but is more than serviceable for its $100 Cyber Monday price. $180 at OnePlus

Apple AirPods (3rd Generation) $140 $169 Save $29 The Apple Airpods have a beautiful design that is both classy and comfortable. These earbuds work best when paired with Apple phones, as they offer many features that are not available on other devices. The sound reproduction and spatial audio of the Airpods are excellent, and their sleek design fits comfortably in the ear. $140 at Amazon $140 at Best Buy

Samsung Galaxy Buds FE $70 $100 Save $30 The Samsung Galaxy Buds FE (Fan Edition) are affordable wireless earbuds that deliver high-quality audio. They provide clear sound with deep bass and have a comfortable and secure fit. These earbuds feature touch controls, have a long battery life, and are compatible with both Android and iOS devices. With an IPX2 water-resistant rating, they are suitable for workouts and daily use, making them a practical choice for users on-the-go who are looking for a budget-friendly audio solution. $70 at Amazon $70 at Best Buy $70 at Samsung

JBL Tour Pro 2 $225 $250 Save $25 JBL's Tour Pro 2 earbuds are equipped with a case that features a built-in touchscreen. This allows easy access to player controls and settings without having to reach for a smartphone. Along with the convenient case, the Tour Pro 2 earbuds also have excellent features such as top-notch Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), long battery life, superior audio quality, and many other useful features. A truly unique set of earbuds that is as cheap as we've ever seen them. $225 at Amazon

Bose deals

Bose makes some of the best audio devices on the market, and their wireless earbuds are no exception. Of course, their quality comes with a huge price tag that can make them unattainable for some people. Luckily, Bose earbuds have been marked down this Cyber Monday.

If you want the best of the best, there's no doubt it's the Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds that just launched earlier this year. They come packed with top-tier ANC performance and Bose's Immersive Audio, which is a spatial audio feature that can make your music sound like it's coming from all around you. Their $250 for Cyber Monday, which is the cheapest they have been since launch.

The good news for a lot of people is the cheaper QueitComfort Earbuds II are only $200 for Cyber Monday, and other than Immersive Audio, you don't miss much by going with the slightly lower-end model.

Sony deals

Sony and Bose have been battling it out in the earbuds market for a few years now, and truth be told, we like the way the Sony WF-1000XM5 sounds a bit better than top-tier Bose earbuds. The also have amazing ANC, and features like Sony's 360 Reality Audio for virtual surround sound. Plus, they have a companion app that lets you adjust EQ to change the sound of the buds to something you love.

Sony makes some decent, more affordable earbuds as well; in particular, we like the Sony Linkbuds S quite a bit. The LinkBuds S have most of the goodies I'd expect for a $200 pair of earbuds including Assistant integration, a high-quality streaming format (LDAC), and excellent ANC. While the Sony app is powerful, I wish it was less convoluted and translated with a bit more care. You can save over $70 on a pair right now!

Sennheiser deals

Sennheiser has been around in the personal audio market for a long time, and its brand name usually is synonymous with quality, and you won't find a better deal this Cyber Monday than Amazon selling the Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 3 for $159. That's over 40% off, and it's a steal!

We're also pretty big fans of the Sennheiser Sport earbuds, as they are some of the absolute best-sounding workout earbuds we've tried. Sennheiser Sport True Wireless earbuds offer detailed, immersive sound with balanced bass. Smart Control app allows for sound customization. Get them for only $100 this Cyber Monday.

AirPods deals

Apple's AirPods lineup is without a doubt the most convenient earbuds to own if you're an iPhone user. With seamless pairing between Apple devices, access to Siri, and a host of other Apple-centric features, there's no doubt they offer a lot of goodies to Apple fans.

We think the sweet spot is the AirPods (3rd-generation) at $140, though. Classy and comfy, and the excellent spatial audio and sound reproduction are above par — a great value for their Cyber Monday price. For only $50 more though, you could snag the AirPods Pro 2, if you want ANC and a tighter fit.

JBL deals

JBL has always made really good quality budget earbuds, so if you're looking for something basic this Cyber Monday, you wouldn't go astray with the $30 JBL Vibe Beam or the $50 JBL tune Buds; however, we think the JBL TYour Pro 2 offers something really unique.

The JBL’s Tour Pro 2 earbuds are accompanied by a case that has a built-in touchscreen, providing easy access to player controls and settings without the need to reach for a smartphone. The earbuds themselves are exceptional, featuring top-of-the-line active noise cancelation, long battery life, fantastic audio quality, and a variety of useful features.

Google deals

When you think of premium wireless earbuds, Google may not be the first brand that comes to mind, but the Pixel Buds Pro have proven to be a worthy competitor to the stalwarts. They're comfortable, with nice audio, strong ANC, and excellent battery life, and they are an absolute steal at just $120.

You can save even more if you opt to go with Google's Pixel Buds A-Serie3s, which don't feature ANC, but for only $59 are still price insanely-low for the value they provide.

Samsung deals

While Samsung earbuds often get compared to AirPods because they come with Samsung Galaxy-specific features, we do think they offer a wider variety of value to people since they aren't too locked into an ecosystem.

We love what the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro 2 brings to the table; they're Samsung's best earbuds yet! With full sound, thorough noise cancelation, and a sleek, updated design, you can't go wrong by saving $70 on a pair this Cyber Monday.

if that's still too pricey, we wouldn't blame you, and luckily the Samsung Galaxy Buds FE (Fan Edition) are only $70 this Cyber Monday. These wireless earbuds offer clear sound, deep bass, and come with a comfortable, secure fit. Plus they feature touch controls, long battery life, and are compatible with both Android and iOS devices to boot!

What you need to know

When is Cyber Monday?

Always falling on the Monday after Thanksgiving, this year Cyber Monday falls on November 27. That's just the official date, however, and if you've been noticing the trend over the past few years, Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales have been starting much earlier.

Where to find the best Cyber Monday earbud deals

Cyber Monday deals on earbuds will be available just about anywhere they are sold, and in most cases, a deal you'll find at one retailer will be available at another for the same price. This is because most brands give these retailers a set deal price ahead of time, and require that each retailer adhere to this deal price.

There are some instances, however, where a retailer may be able to go a bit cheaper depending on how they purchased their inventory, but these types of deals are usually held until Black Friday and Cyber Monday weekend. This usually happens at big box retailers like Amazon and Best Buy, but don't skip out on audio specialists like Crutchfield — you never know what they have in store for the holiday weekend.