Cricket Wireless is an AT&T-owned prepaid carrier that mostly offers prepaid cell phone plans. Cricket uses AT&T for all of its coverage, which includes 5G. Cricket’s plans are priced simply, with taxes and fees included and multiline discounts on the larger options. Single-line users can even get discounts on Cricket’s unlimited plan with a 3-month and 12-month option. If you were looking to save with one of the best value smartphone plans, Cricket Wireless could be the right fit.

Unlimited data with family savings

Cricket Wireless Unlimited Best overall Affordable unlimited data While no one truly needs unlimited data, this base Unlimited plan is still a great pick for most users, with multiline discounts for families. This plan comes with 5G access as well as usage in Mexico and Canada. If you need hotspot data, you can get it as an add-on.

Multiline discounts available

Roaming in Mexico and Canada included Cons Video streams at SD bitrates

No hotspot data From $55/month

For most, the Unlimited Cricket Core plan is one of the most appealing options. You receive unlimited data on AT&T’s LTE and 5G networks, though you may notice slower speeds when the network is congested. Hotspot data isn't included, though an add-on is available. One thing to keep in mind is that videos, such as YouTube videos, are limited to 1.5Mbps to 2Mbps, which typically means 480p quality.

For international features, Cricket has included texting to 37 countries and usage in Mexico and Canada. You may see lower data speeds when traveling abroad, and only 50% of usage is allowed to be outside of the U.S., but this is still a great addition.

This unlimited plan starts at $55 per month with taxes included. This is also a good plan for families with strong multiline savings. For example, a family of four could get connected with this plan for just $100 per month.

Add hotspot data and Max streaming

Cricket Wireless Unlimited + 15GB Mobile Hotspot Best for heavy users Crickets top plan With unlimited data and 15GB of hotspot data, Cricket's Wireless Unlimited + 15GB Hotspot plan is the best fit for heavy users. It also comes with a Max with Ads subscription for video streaming and 150GB of cloud storage. Cricket's best international features, offering usage in Mexico and Canada, are also included.

15GB of high-speed hotspot data included

Usage in Mexico and Canada Cons Video streams at SD bitrates

Getting close to postpaid plan prices From $65/month

If you’re a heavy user looking for Cricket’s biggest plan, you only need to pay $5 more than the standard unlimited plan. You get unlimited data on the AT&T network with 5G access, and you can share your connection with another device (tablet or laptop), with 15GB of hotspot data included. Another perk is Max with Ads, a video streaming service previously known as HBO Max. Photo backup is also possible with 150GB of cloud storage using Cricket’s myPhotoVault app. Cricket’s best international features are also a perk, offering texting to 37 countries and usage in Mexico and Canada.

This plan starts at $60 for the first line, but there are discounts for multiple lines. If you have four lines, for example, the price costs $130 per month. With taxes and fees included, this plan is still cheaper for families than most postpaid plans.

For light users

Cricket 1GB Best for light users Just enough data for the basics While unlimited data is nice for peace of mind, many users could get by with as little as 1GB of data, especially if they use their phone on Wi-Fi most of the time. While 1GB will run out fairly quickly, streaming video for basic social media and messaging, you might not need any more.

Full 5G support on AT&T

Taxes and fees included Cons No multiline discounts

No hotspot data

No international usage available From $15/month

If you’re a light user, there’s no need to waste money on an unlimited data plan. The 1GB plan from Cricket starts at just $15 per month with taxes and fees included. It includes unlimited talk and text, so you can still call without restraint. The data you get is also quick; 5G access is included with all Cricket plans.

This 1GB plan costs $15 per month for a single line, and while you can add multiple to your account, there is no multiline discount. Still, this is the cheapest plan you can get at Cricket, even considering the multiline discounts on larger plans.

If you run out of data frequently, the 5GB plan is identical, apart from the data allocation. But you just need 1GB more, it’s cheaper to add it manually at $10 per gigabyte to either plan. The 5GB plan costs a reasonable $30 with no multiline discounts. To that point, with three lines, it costs the same as the unlimited plan, so there’s really not much reason to get this plan for more than two lines.

Save with a 12-month plan

Cricket 12-Month Unlimited Plan Best annual Save when you pay for a year Get unlimited data for less when you pay for multiple months at a time with the best savings for those paying yearly. Cricket's 12-Month Unlimited Plan includes unlimited 5G data and usage in Mexico and Canada. Since taxes and fees are included, budgeting for the whole year is easy.

Full 5G access

Roaming in Mexico and Canada included Cons Video streams at SD bitrates

No hotspot data $300/year

One of the most important things to a carrier is to keep customers coming back every single month, and an easy way to do that is with multi-month discounts. Simply put, if you pay for the unlimited data plan for 12 months upfront, you can save compared to the monthly rate. This unlimited plan costs $300 per year, which breaks down to $25 per month

This plan is also available with a three-month payment, working out to $40 per month, $120 total. And the first three months can be had for $75, which is a match for the 12-month plan’s price, so if you’re unsure about a multi-month plan like this, the three-month plan is a good starting point.

For the most part, this plan is identical to the standard unlimited plan. However, it’s only available for single lines. If you’re bringing the family, you’ll need to pay per month, though the pricing aligns at four lines anyway. A hotspot add-on is also not an option with the multi-month plans, and bringing a phone is necessary, but since it’s AT&T, there are many options, including the best budget Android phones.

Get 10GB of high-speed data

Cricket 10GB Best value fixed data Streaming and browsing on the go If you have one or two lines and need less than 10GB of data, the 10GB plan is a great fit. It provides enough data for most users and usage in Mexico and Canada. Disappointingly, hotspot data isn't included, so all data usage will be on your phone.

Multiline discounts available

Usage in Mexico and Canada Cons No hotspot data

Video streams at SD bitrates From $40/month

The 10GB plan offers 10GB of high-speed data with unlimited talk and text. Texting to 37 countries is free, and if you head to Mexico or Canada, you also get usage there. There are no hotspot data or streaming perks, but unlike the 1GB and 5GB plans, this plan comes with multiline discounts.

It's $40 per month for a single line, which is reasonably competitive. With two lines, you'll save $10 for a total of $70. For three lines, however, the cost is $90, which is the same as three lines on the unlimited plan. For four lines, this 10GB plan is more expensive than the unlimited plan, so for most people, there’s no reason to choose this plan with more than two lines. Even so, this 10GB plan sits right in the middle of Cricket’s offerings, and it’s the right size and price for many users.

Get the right data plan from Cricket

For many users, AT&T offers the best coverage of any carrier, especially in rural locations. AT&T’s postpaid plans, however, are quite expensive, and unless you’re stacking discounts, not a great value. But if you want to use AT&T’s network for less, Cricket Wireless is one of your best options. You can even get a 14-day trial with 3GB of data using eSIM if you’re not sure the network will be a good fit.

Cricket’s 1GB plan could be the perfect fit if you're a light user, offering just enough data for messaging and browsing social media. While some other carriers, like US Mobile, offer a cheaper 1GB plan, if you want the AT&T network, Cricket is still a good option. For the heaviest users, the top Unlimited + 15GB Mobile Hotspot Plan offers Cricket’s best performance, offering 15GB of high-speed data for your other devices. With Max and 150GB of cloud storage included, it’s a solid value, especially for multiple lines.

The best Cricket plan is the standard middle-of-the-road Unlimited Plan. With no soft high-speed data cap like many T-Mobile-based prepaid plans, this is a great option for those who never stop streaming and can’t be bothered to find Wi-Fi when it comes time to download a large app or game. There are also multiple ways to save, with multiline discounts for those bringing the whole family and multi-month discounts for those needing one line.

Save on a new phone with Cricket deals

While just about any of the best Android phones, and iPhones, will work with Cricket thanks to its AT&T network, you could get a good deal on a new phone if you’re ready for an upgrade. Cricket’s phones trend toward the lower, cheaper end of the market, but that doesn’t mean they’re not good options. For example, you can pick up the Moto G Play 2024 for free with a new line when you bring your number. You can also pick up a Moto G Stylus 2023 for the same price, though you might want to hold out for the Moto G Stylus 2024.