Copilot is an AI-powered chatbot by Microsoft. The versatile tool answers your questions and creates images in real time after you enter your prompt. It is OpenAI-based, the same technology that runs ChatGPT and DALL-E. You can access the service on your phone, tablet, desktop PC, and Chromebook. You can do plenty of fun stuff with it, but only if you ask the right questions. Here are the top seven Copilot prompts to make your life easier.

1 Find the best deals online

Save a few bucks while shopping

Amazon is the go-to option for most online shopping needs. However, you can find stuff for cheaper if you buy directly from the manufacturer. You can also get a few discounts from other online retailers.

Instead of sifting through numerous search results, get Copilot to look for the best offers and discounts. In your prompt, specify your budget and ask Copilot to find the best deals. You can also enter specifics like location and type of product.

Example prompt: Where can I buy the [product name] for cheap in the US?

2 Summarize long articles and reports

Get better insight into lengthy reports

Close

If you don’t have the time to read a lengthy report, you can ask Copilot for a summary. For more insight into the article, add more details to your prompt. It’s worth noting that the service doesn’t have access to some external websites, so you’re on your own when summarizing research papers.

Example prompt: Can you summarize [article link]?

3 Generate ideas for content creation

Brainstorm creative ideas

If you feel as if you’re stuck in a rut and can’t produce anything new, you can use Copilot for brainstorming. Whether you’re writing a script, looking for podcast topics, or outlining a novel, ask Copilot for ideas. Mention the genre, word length, and audience for better results.

Example prompt: I write fantasy books. What should be the topic of my next story?

4 Research products while shopping

Get Copilot to scour the internet for the best options

Copilot can help you research and compare products when you’re shopping online. You can ask it to list the top options within a specific budget to limit the choices. Include details you want to view for each product, like price, specifications, and type. Since Copilot remembers your conversations, you can refer to previous prompts and tweak them.

Example prompt: I want to buy a laser printer. Compare 5 of the best printers. Include their prices, features, model numbers, and shop links.

5 Create social media posts

Coming up with new ideas can be draining

Close

Businesses require a social media presence and regular posts on popular apps. You can ask Copilot to customize posts for multiple platforms like Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook. Take advantage of Copilot’s built-in DALL-E to generate images for you.

You’ll need to log in to your Microsoft account to use image generation in Copilot.

Example prompt: Create a sample Twitter post for a cafe.

6 Write an effective resume

Review and build your resume with Copilot