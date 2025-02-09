Content creation is a job that many younger millennials or Gen Z's do on the side or as their full-time jobs. While it sounds like easy work, a lot goes on behind the scenes of a content creator beyond taking high-quality photos or videos on their phone and publishing them. Content creation requires editing skills, research, team and asset management, and crafting a trustworthy brand encompassing it all. Using a reliable phone with great features is a minimum requirement, but having all the right apps will make the rest of the work easier.

Although CapCut was banned from the US Google Play Store and phones in early 2025, it was shortly reinstated. CapCut remained available for non-US users throughout the ordeal. CapCut is one of the best short-form video editing apps, and it should be on every content creator's phone.

I'm not a professional or competent video editor, but using CapCut's phone app, I've created popular and good videos for my Instagram feeds. It's the easiest app to learn and is filled with viral trending elements and helpful AI tools.

CapCut is available from the desktop, although the user experience is better than its phone app. If you're not bothered by data collection being held by Chinese businesses or live outside the USA, CapCut makes your video content a dream to create.

